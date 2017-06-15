Karrueche Tran is granted a 5-year permanent restraining order against Chris Brown
- Karrueche filed for a 3-year restraining order against Chris back in February. She was granted a temporary restraining order then, while her team tried to serve Chris the legal papers. Chris was finally served on his birthday in May.
- Karrueche was supposed to testify in late May and tried to via phone since she was filming a TV show in New Orleans.
- Karrueche was in court today and testified, while being grilled by Chris' lawyer, David Gammill. Chris refused to show up in person and wanted to testify via phone, but the judge refused. His lawyer claimed that Chris didn't have to show up because he was never served, but there's video evidence that he was.
- Chris became extremely aggressive after Karrueche broke up with him because he had a baby with another woman. Chris was mad that Karrueche wouldn't give back rings that he gave her as gifts and started threatening her.
- Karrueche showed audio evidence from voicemails. She also showed text messages she's received from Chris and testified that he has beat her before.
- The voicemails included Chris cursing and spewing threats. The text messages said: "I'm not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I'm there I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events," "I can get my money back and I'm tired of playing games," "Bitch I will beat the shit out of you," "I promise you I will make your life hell," and "I want my motherfucking rings back or I'm gonna hurt your limbs."
- Chris also commented on an instagram photo of Karrueche and Michael B. Jordan, "Imma kill blood."
- Karrueche was granted a 5-year permanent restraining order, 2 years more than she asked for, despite Chris' lawyer claiming that Karrueche "deserved it" because she was "taunting him" by claiming she sold the rings so that he would finally leave her alone.
She can ask for it be extended after the 5 years is up
rme
this piece of shit is dangerous
It's like with Floyd Mayweather - everyone's all amped up about his fight but nobody seems to care that he has been accused of assault against 5 different women. He's a serial abuser just like Chris but by all means, lets line his pockets even more!
