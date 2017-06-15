Karrueche Tran is granted a 5-year permanent restraining order against Chris Brown

5 years isn't permanent tho Reply

Permanent isnt actually permanent. It depends on the state but it can be anywhere from weeks to years.



She can ask for it be extended after the 5 years is up Reply

Chris Brown's fans are truly disgusting. First Karrueche was a liar who would fail in court. Now they're like GOOD, so she'll finally stop getting publicity from Chris. Or she made a mistake because she won't be able to attend big events because they'll always choose to have Chris attending over her. Reply

Doubt any sort of restraining order would stop this psycho. Reply

It's called permanent bc it's a final order. It's just what the court does to differentiate it from temporary Reply

he is a piece of shit. Reply

can he die already? Reply

he's a fucking menace. Reply

yeah she totally "deserved it"



rme Reply

Oh? You a Breezy apologist? Reply

Oops, didn't read anything in there. Reply

How embarrassing for you.. Reply

all good ma dude Reply

why can't he go to jail for this? I mean... these are serious threats Reply

Because disgusting, abusive celebrities always avoid actual jail time because they have $$$. Reply

they can't do anything unless he physically follows through on the threats Reply

This. I have a friend who was in a similar situation. She was repeatedly told that unless he actually tried to carry out one of his threats (or actually did carry out one of them), they were "just words" and nothing could be done about it. Reply

but she also testified he beat her, that is physical... Reply

what kind of shit laws. in my country, threats are a crime. Reply

Making threats like that could be considered a crime in my state. Reply

Reminds me of all the shit my ex used to say to me. Get it, girl. Reply

wish he would fall off a tall building

this piece of shit is dangerous Reply

So she came into my job when she was filming and my coworker, a nearly 60 year old woman, I guess thought she was being nice and motherly when she went up to her and said "baby, you dodged a bullet". That was the final time she came in. Reply

How awful, OMG. Reply

in nola!!! i've been trying to see her foreverrrr lmao Reply

Cringe Reply

i always wondered what she is like... Reply

Karrueche you're doing amazing sweetie Reply

Hopefully he dies before they have to reapply. Reply

Agreed. Some people say that Chris needs help, but he needs to die or be in prison forever. People have tried to get Chris help with rehab and therapy. And when that happened he got kicked out of rehab for being too violent. And after family therapy he threw a brick through his mom's window. Reply

If something doesn't happen then he is going to end up killing/seriously hurting someone. Reply

him being in jail by then could work too. Reply

yep Reply

He's fucking terrifying. I hope she stays safe. Reply

People need to stop giving this man work. He's a fucking disgrace. But of course, nobody cares. Everyone acts outraged and then stops caring until he pops up on TV, and then the outrage cycle starts all over, and then he pops up on the Billboard charts...etc...etc..



It's like with Floyd Mayweather - everyone's all amped up about his fight but nobody seems to care that he has been accused of assault against 5 different women. He's a serial abuser just like Chris but by all means, lets line his pockets even more!









Edited at 2017-06-16 12:50 am (UTC)

