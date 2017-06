I always forget that her and Mumford man are married. Anyway, congrats. Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats! The way she and Marcus got together is still the most adorable, fanfic-y thing ever. Reply

Thread

Link

How did it happen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were pen pals as kids and then later re-connected as grown-ups Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, weren't they pen pals and then they got together years later? Honestly, that's super cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whaaaaat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whodat Reply

Thread

Link

Aw congrats to her! Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats!



I feel like she fell off the face of the planet, what has she done since Suffragette? Reply

Thread

Link

taking care of ha bb is my guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's in a new movie called Mudbound that will be released sometime this year. But yeah, she does not work much compared to most of her peers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's got 2 movies out this year, Mudbound and Wildlife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww :') Reply

Thread

Link

Are you people blind? That's clearly a food baby. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even know she had one baby, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't a girl enjoy steak and fries? Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even know she'd been pregnant with her first child so... clearly I'm with it Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats, Carey! I love her. Reply

Thread

Link

ontd do you think she will eventually win an oscar? The academy seems to like her so I think she just needs the right role/campaign Reply

Thread

Link

No, if only because she doesn't strike me as someone who would be comfortable with doing all of the relentless bullshit campaigning that winners must do, which is partially why I really like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except she's already made herself available for three campaign seasons. I'm pretty sure the campaign for An Education was really full-on. The other two times weren't "relentless", but it became pretty clear early on that it wasn't going to take. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia



she won't pander Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, she campaigns much like everybody. She campaigned for Suffragette too. She was at all the roundtables and what not. It's just that the movie was average. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't think thats true at all tbh look @ her promo for the suffragettes it had desperate written all over it. i think any actor that was given a role that could win an oscar they would (except joaquin but he's next level hipster) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i adore her as an actress but i don't see it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She eventually will if not in here youth than as one of those "long overdue" awards.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably will do some work worthy of an award, but I could see her Gyllenhaaling her way through a great filmography without an award. Glad she's getting her life but I miss her being in movies. It's prob good to be missed tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea she was married and had a first baby LOL Reply

Thread

Link

She should have Keira Knightley's career tbh Reply

Thread

Link

you ain't changing my mind with insanely hot keira gifs, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't tell if you think having keira knightley's career is a good or bad thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Keira Knightley latest movie was Collateral Beauty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carey wins based on Shame alone. Her phone call scene was gut wrenching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link