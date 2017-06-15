I have a feeling the game itself is going to be painfully underwhelming. Reply

Yeah :/ All the preview footage looks cool, so I hope it isn't and it's has both style and substance Reply

I hope that the characters are explored in depth instead of just being generic protagonists, the story seems like it has lots of potential. Reply

I am pretty sure it's made by quantic dream games (heavy rain people) so there is a good chance that the characters will be good.





beyond: two souls was of a disappointment for me though so who knows tbh. Reply

apparently the script for this game is 2,000 pages fucking long (because of all the branching paths). can't wait to see what that looks like. Reply

Is this the project Jesse Williams did where he *allegedly* hooked up with Minka Kelly? Reply

yes lol. But sources did say that it was a video game they were working on. Reply

I hope this will be good, I've liked all I've seen so far. And the interview with the head writer at E3 was cool Reply

Man, I need this game like yesterday. Reply

Forever bitter this is a PS4 exclusive! >:(



As an aside I was in Detroit a year ago and I miss it and want to go back. Wish I had more time to explore!! Reply

Yay Detroit! <3 Reply

get a ps4, cuck Reply

<3 come back! what all did you do when you were in the D? Reply

No to more David Cage, though he's a hack Reply

apparently he's taking a backseat role in this game's production. I do hope this has all the cheese of Heavy Rain tho Reply

I don't really understand what this game is supposed to be like game play wise.

Is it like those Japanese visual novel games where the story develops depending on your decisions? Reply

I'm guessing something along Heavy Rain/Beyond Two Souls/Until Dawn style? Reply

The person above is right here is the gameplay demo if you want to check it out!



Thanks! I get it more now, I don't think I have the patience to play a game like this :p Reply

I was just going to say that the character in the still looks identical to Jesse. Im not sure how I feel about celebrity or obvious lookalikes in games, I mean its great if you like them, but what if you dont? I wish they would stick to unknowns or random likenesses. Reply

yeah it'd be cooler if you have character customization/creation or smth. everything you do to decide is all based on you and your actions, and how your choices affect people among you as much as how they'd perceive, refer and judge you etc from the beginning to end. It ought be endless anyways. A little ripple here and there even with side quests you don't think would done any much impact but it will, it'd be so sick to see the story unfolds ahead of you in-game! that is with more cyberpunk-ness added to it makes it a lot fun x10000. I think Cyberpunk 2077 has this option, hopefully, but yeah the more the better the game is!



it'd be great to see from an android's POV in this game too, it'd be incredible tbh. a bit of dat Ex Machina teas Reply

ps4 exclusive? oh :( Reply

dgaf about this male character they're pushing now. the reason i got excited about this game was the Kara demo, where she at Reply

EDIT: Holee sheet, it's huge. This is better-sized:







Edited at 2017-06-16 12:17 am (UTC) She's still there. She's 1 of the 3 main characters:EDIT: Holee sheet, it's huge. This is better-sized: Reply

oh, that's good! thx for the info. hope she plays a big part overall, or that you can pick her to focus on Reply

OOps, I can't edit post after a few minutes. But here's the image re-hosted: Reply

i've never heard about this game.





o/t i was v confused wondering where the ffaf was....but it's thursday Reply

I enjoyed Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls so I'm looking forward to this. Reply

These type of games aren't usually my thing, but this looks interesting and I'm already forming theories about this Jesse looking character Reply

Jesse Williams is in the game! So is Minka Kelly.... Reply

still no release date :( Reply

Connor, Markus, and Kara:







Each have their own separate storyline and likely will intersect with one another. They each can die earlier in the game and the game will continue with the rest of the characters.



Edited at 2017-06-16 12:21 am (UTC) There are 3 main characters in this game:Connor, Markus, and Kara:Each have their own separate storyline and likely will intersect with one another. They each can die earlier in the game and the game will continue with the rest of the characters. Reply

Your pic is broken, did you use Imgur? Reply

Yes. I forgot ONTD don't accept them anymore. Let me rehost. Reply

From Left to Right: Connor, Markus, Kara



Edited at 2017-06-16 12:35 am (UTC) Okay, here's the image rehosted:From Left to Right: Connor, Markus, Kara Reply

i got confused 'cus the previous promo vids featured kara.



i'm even more excited now that its apparently featuring multiple characters/intersecting storylines. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-16 12:38 am (UTC) yaaas fuck me up. I need this. I need this!!! I'm having major serious cyberpunk withdrawals, i needs a good fix. Hook me up! Reply

I really want this to be good but since this is David Cágê we're talking about here I'm keeping my expectations to a minimum. Reply

this looks interesting Reply

I was really excited for this game last E3 which had an infinitely better trailer, now its just release the damn thing already. Reply

Good gameplay trailer. I've been waiting for this game to be here since Kara, the tech demo.



I wonder if they used his face as ~inspo or hired him to scan the face. It doesn't seem he's voicing this new character anyway Reply

Its him, they usually base the character design off whoever is voicing and providing motion capture of the character. Kara and Connor look just like the voice actors.



Edited at 2017-06-16 01:49 am (UTC) Reply

I have reservations about this game but I'm still into it. My brother (who I live with) is getting a PS4 this summer finally so I don't really care anymore that it's a PS4 exclusive lol. Reply

I'm so excited for this game. I may have to buy a PS4 to play it..idk if I can watch a Let's Play for this.



Also, I am IN FUCKING LOVE with that rendition of Everything Will Be All Right. I'mma need that in its entirety, I hope Sony releases it. Reply

Jesse's mocap looks so strange Reply

