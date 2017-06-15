New Detroit: Become Human trailer
It looks like they used Jesse William's likeness for the new charcter.
Source
Here's the new Detroit Become Human story trailer #SonyE3 #PlayStationE3 pic.twitter.com/KDdNziUjji— GameSpot (@gamespot) June 13, 2017
Source
beyond: two souls was of a disappointment for me though so who knows tbh.
As an aside I was in Detroit a year ago and I miss it and want to go back. Wish I had more time to explore!!
Is it like those Japanese visual novel games where the story develops depending on your decisions?
it'd be great to see from an android's POV in this game too, it'd be incredible tbh. a bit of dat Ex Machina teas
EDIT: Holee sheet, it's huge. This is better-sized:
Edited at 2017-06-16 12:17 am (UTC)
o/t i was v confused wondering where the ffaf was....but it's thursday
Connor, Markus, and Kara:
Each have their own separate storyline and likely will intersect with one another. They each can die earlier in the game and the game will continue with the rest of the characters.
Edited at 2017-06-16 12:21 am (UTC)
From Left to Right: Connor, Markus, Kara
Edited at 2017-06-16 12:35 am (UTC)
i'm even more excited now that its apparently featuring multiple characters/intersecting storylines.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Edited at 2017-06-16 12:38 am (UTC)
I wonder if they used his face as ~inspo or hired him to scan the face. It doesn't seem he's voicing this new character anyway
Edited at 2017-06-16 01:49 am (UTC)
Also, I am IN FUCKING LOVE with that rendition of Everything Will Be All Right. I'mma need that in its entirety, I hope Sony releases it.