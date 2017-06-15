Camila Cabello wishes her departure from Fifth Harmony wasn't #Dramatic
Caca seems to be crying everywhere- to the media, her fans and recently in the club. Caca is trying to play victim once again by wishing her exit from super girl group Fifth Harmony wasn't so dramatic. Internal turmoil has been plaguing the group and Caca was the root of it. Caca wouldn't show up to group therapy sessions and didn't even tell the girls she was gonna leave and call an uber, 5h found out she kicked rocks via Caca's representatives. 5h has moved on and are promoting their summer jam "Down" while caca is left with awful bangs.
