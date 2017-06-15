L Word Reunion Talk and Photoshoot

I never got into this show, but these ladies look fantastic.



Now I want a QaF US reunion. I know they've done conventions & things.

Anyone remember this movie with Mia (and Andie from Dawson's Creek)?







Edited at 2017-06-15 11:21 pm (UTC) I've never seen this show before. My college friend watched it constantly before she came out.Anyone remember this movie with Mia (and Andie from Dawson's Creek)?

I just watched that movie like two weeks ago it was on hbo lol

Campy but entertaining also the plot had some explaining to do

I love the first two seasons, the third is still good, the fourth is barely watchable and I still haven't gotten around to seeing the last. I'm still looking forward to this though. Where's Pam Grier? She didn't die in the final season did she?

i feel like that's the general trend w this show. i guess eventually at some point we'll finish it... that level of boredom might come one day ahah

Yeah i never finished it either at that point jenny became so insufferable

Yeah I was wondering where Pam Grier was!

How Pam Grier was treated was insulting tbh idk how she felt about the show but it was uncomfortable for me

You mean you had an issue with the way the character Kit was treated, or did something happen with Pam bts?



Edited at 2017-06-16 12:23 am (UTC)

https://merelybeing.tumblr.com/post/161 830975776/what-we-should-do-is-get-showt ime-to-witness-this Also Kate was on the latest This Just Out with Liz Feldman and dropped more hints that something could happen.

I've still yet to finish The L Word. I need to make the time eventually. I feel like a bad lesbian for not seeing it all yet. They all look great!

Honestly I've only seen bits and pieces of the second part of the final season. I've read how it ends and I think that's enough.

you're probably a better lesbian for not finishing it lol

I mean I'm obviously going to watch but I fucking hated Shane...

I celebrate whenever I see someone who shares this opinion. Everyone was (and still is) in love with Shane but I just don't get the appeal at all.

Aww, I liked Shane but I was so annoyed how she never really changed and just acted the same from the beginning of the show to the end with no character development at all.

i'm rewatching the show right now and currently in a loving shane mood because of her relationship with her half brother but i know it's gonna end at some point... i can't remember what happens but everytime they share a sweet moment, it's bitter sweet cause i just knoooow something is coming and shane will fuck up.

Ugh I LOVED Shane's relationship with her brother! I remember when I was watching the show for the first time I pretty much braced myself to dislike that whole storyline because I usually dislike storylines with kids tbh, especially when they come out of nowhere, but I really loved it and found it super sweet :')

MFTE!! I thought she was super over-rated, tbh.. I still prefer Frankie (from Lip Service) -- they had similar~ vibes lol

Okay but those last two seasons were horrible and the way the show ended was absolute shit so NONE FOR ILENE

Mia 😍😍

Is Jenny going to be back, because if she is I'm game for everything tbh

i love the show for what it is but i'd really love a reboot with a more diverse cast (give me an asian main cast member tbh!) and a better handling of some of the issues they attempted to tackle. (and just better overall writing lol.) but really i just want another show strictly about lesbian/bi women, i'm sick of watching dumb horrible shows for a f/f couple that aren't even a big focus and so many times end up shafted.

I always thought it was weird how they had a show about lesbians in Cali with not one asian woman.

Yeah the only two characters I know of in the entire duration of the show are Jamie and Catherine. Both were played by half white actresses, though I am not sure Catherine was supposed to even be an Asian character. Also considering how awful Catherine was I'd rather not count her tbh lol.

I totally agree!

There would have to be a terf character that everyone hated lol

But same.



But same.

Mte, like the writing reminded me so much of the 90s because of the lack of continuity...

i'm rewatching the show now and there are such really cringeworthy parts and subjects that i would hope they'd handle so much differently if the show were made now. i also totally forgot that they did some seriously long sex scenes (probably to try and pull in male viewers). but another show focused on lesbian and bi women would be so nice to see.

Parent

Shane was honestly the worst and I have no clue why everyone and their mother was obsessed with her. Get rid of Ilene and I could be into a revival.

ia

people obsessed because she was hot, end of. welcome to every fandom ever.

lol mte. Fair enough if not everyone is into her, but it's the same as in any fandom really...a lot of people found her attractive

lol i never got the shane love either, but i don't find kate attractive.

Agreed

it's mainly cause kate's hot and she looks even better now.

Seeing Katherine and Sarah together again is giving me feelings.



Edited at 2017-06-15 11:34 pm (UTC)

What's the point to a reunion without Dana? It's no coincidence that the show fell apart after they killed her off.

soft reboot but keep both tasha and dana and leave jenny dead. done.

Jenny was Chaiken's self insert, she's rising from the dead in the reboot count on it.

Yes. I like Mia as an actress, but I fucking haaaaaaated Jenny.

nooo, Mia was the best actress on that show, don't do her like that

IA but ngl I like Jenny for all the drama and ridiculousness

yes, this i would love so much. jenny is like the original piper for me, with the fact that i like the actress but the character is a fucking mess and never deserved to be the focus at the start.

Parent

Ilene admits in this that in hindsight that killing her was a bad idea.

The L Word needs to stay dead like Jenny. That ending was fucking atrocious.

I rewatched the show awhile back and surprised myself at how badly I wanted a Bette/Tina/Jodi poly relationship. It would have been amazing!!

I see Kate hasn't changed. (actually most of them haven't, wow)







where the fuck is Erin Daniels

Edited at 2017-06-15 11:54 pm (UTC) she's there!

The cat lesbian representation we need!



It was implied that psycho star fucker killed her cat right? That was dark.

Omg I didn't recognize her! I thought she was the chick who played Helena.

Parent

