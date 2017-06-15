L Word Reunion Talk and Photoshoot
See 5 exclusive photos from our special #LWordReunion! https://t.co/ubyEYplR5A pic.twitter.com/KlMOmLMhNt— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 15, 2017
The cast and Ilene Chaiken got together to talk about the importance and impact of the show and to tease a possible return and why a show like the L Word may be needed now more than ever. A full video of the talk can be found at the source.
We reunited the cast of #TheLWord and talked about a possible revival and so much more! Click the link to watch: https://t.co/6b7Ca0IPAZ pic.twitter.com/tapMKkC3eY— People EW Network (@PeopleEWNetwork) June 15, 2017
After not all being in the same room for 7 years or so, we picked up right where we left off. That says everything. l ❤️you all #Lword pic.twitter.com/4n8p3AwtAZ— kate moennig (@katemoennig) June 15, 2017
We reunited #TheLWord! @onlysarahshahi @katemoennig and @Leisha_Hailey talk about the shows impact and so much more! https://t.co/6b7Ca0IPAZ pic.twitter.com/xSomdSPJAe— People EW Network (@PeopleEWNetwork) June 15, 2017
BRING THESE WOMEN BACK TO TV #LWordReunion https://t.co/8AFdP1fkrD pic.twitter.com/H6HoCJjuNQ— Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) June 15, 2017
sources: 123456
Now I want a QaF US reunion. I know they've done conventions & things.
Anyone remember this movie with Mia (and Andie from Dawson's Creek)?
Edited at 2017-06-15 11:21 pm (UTC)
Campy but entertaining also the plot had some explaining to do
Edited at 2017-06-16 12:23 am (UTC)
Is Jenny going to be back, because if she is I'm game for everything tbh
But same.
Edited at 2017-06-15 11:34 pm (UTC)
where the fuck is Erin Daniels
Edited at 2017-06-15 11:54 pm (UTC)
It was implied that psycho star fucker killed her cat right? That was dark.