Demi Lovato Teases New Single with Jax Jones & Stefflon Don

This sounds dated, even for EDM. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah it's v 2012 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like most of her stuff is pretty dated. Like, Cool for the Summer and Confident sounded like years old Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is she collabing with all these nobodies Reply

Thread

Link

I like it. I appreciate the fact that Jax isn't making music that sounds the same as the rest of the current EDM music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'pull up your bumper, cock up your waist'



mhmmmmm

who wrote this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it. It's fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's giving me a little Nicki Minaj here tbh, especially the little "rap" part about Diana Ross



I like it, it's a cute little bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's our summer 2017 smash? where? where is it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could this finally be our summer 2017 smash, ONTD?



Demi Lovato? Smash? 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

*looks at icon & smirks* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The full version isn't bad. I like that it has a lot of energy / tempo, and that it's not the generic tropical edm "easy listening" phase that seems to never die lately.



Im ready for top 40 to move past the melancholy mid tempos with their digital hand claps that swell into a horn-kissed half pseudo chorus. Reply

Thread

Link

She should hav ereleased this years ago and it would have been hot the beat is very dated. Like I can see them playing this at the pools at the hotels but there are about a hundred songs out there with this exact same beat. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't that Demi's whole problem? She's always releasing songs that would've done really well if they'd been released a couple years earlier but she's always way late to the party. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She needs a new team when it comes to finding songs/songwriters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think its because she doesn't really know what she wants her sound to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess "House Work" was his peak. I've been to one of his shows recently and he throws down but I don't care for his actual music Reply

Thread

Link

Her music career is so weird. Reply

Thread

Link

It is. I need her to go back to making R&B pop like "Body Say" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was going to release an album after that. These new music releases seem all over the place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

another EDM song? sis... Reply

Thread

Link