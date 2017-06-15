Demi Lovato Teases New Single with Jax Jones & Stefflon Don
The new song, called "Instruction," features Jax Jones and British rapper Stefflon Don. It's out Friday.
Could this finally be our summer 2017 smash, ONTD?
Source
Follow my simple instruction 😈 https://t.co/O6dTGveCAa pic.twitter.com/yy1FDrBxfF— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 14, 2017
Could this finally be our summer 2017 smash, ONTD?
Source
Full song out
Re: Full song out
Re: Full song out
mhmmmmm
who wrote this?
Re: Full song out
Re: Full song out
I like it, it's a cute little bop
Re: Full song out
Could this finally be our summer 2017 smash
Re: Could this finally be our summer 2017 smash
Demi Lovato? Smash? 🙄
Im ready for top 40 to move past the melancholy mid tempos with their digital hand claps that swell into a horn-kissed half pseudo chorus.