Nickelback to Chainsmokers: Don't listen to the internet/ontd
Nickelback Coaches The Chainsmokers on How to Deal with Haters: ‘Don’t Google Yourself!’ https://t.co/BfxFLn0zBS— People Magazine (@people) June 15, 2017
Rock God Chad Kroger advises Grammy chart topping duo the Chainsmokers to not google themselves. The 'Look at this photograph, doesn't it make you laugh' singer has been roasted by the internet and recently by Facebook ceo Mark Zuckerberg by being the butt of every internet joke/meme.
source= https://twitter.com/people/status/87545
It all sounds so early 2000's it's painful.
creed is worse imo
WITH AHHHMS WHAAAD OPUNNNNN
OOOONDOOOR THE SOOOONLAAHHHT
imagine dragons, the lumineers, the chainsmokers
they're all replaceable white ppl. next
the chainsmokers are absolutely terrible through and through though
"THEY SOLD SO MANY ALBUMS, THEY ARE SO SUCCESSFUL, HOW DARE YOU."
Calm down, Avril. Go dye your awful half-shaved head and apply another layer of ~EdGy~ eyeliner.
The chainsmokers are two fratbros who do th ebare fucking minimum and ended up getting a grammy for it.
Chainsmokers are cancer, it's nothing but Trump-pop.