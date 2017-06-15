Nickelback to Chainsmokers: Don't listen to the internet/ontd

the world: yeah, dont listen (play) nickelback. who listens to nickelback?? Reply

Thread

Link

I heard ''How You Remind Me'' on the radio the other day; it hasn't aged that well imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've no idea what Nickelback sounds like nowadays, but that type/period of rock hasn't aged well in general. I heard this at the store the other day and was laughing at how the guy sings.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All their music has aged HORRIBLY, it's so fucking bad.



It all sounds so early 2000's it's painful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my friend loves them lol but she plays it up for laughs more than anything



creed is worse imo



WITH AHHHMS WHAAAD OPUNNNNN

OOOONDOOOR THE SOOOONLAAHHHT Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the only song of theirs i remotely like is far away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully the Chainsmokers go the same way of 'LMFAO' Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus. I don't miss them at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have this hope/feeling that the Chainsmokers will go away soon enough. Surely their lack of substance and terribleness can't support something sustaining. Reply

Thread

Link

They seem to be deeply hated within the industry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their sound will eventually fade and I don't see them being talented enough to evolve Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised they haven't been replaced by some other mediocre male duo yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I give them another year tops...And that's being generous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this year is the end for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely

imagine dragons, the lumineers, the chainsmokers

they're all replaceable white ppl. next Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine dragons is getting that movie trailer money at least haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like imagine dragons :( maybe they can be replaced in two years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

preaaaaaach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwwn i loved imagine dragons when they were that cool indie band who had 1 song on gossip girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People said the same thing about Katy Perry and here we are



-__- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is making me laugh for some reason Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoooooooooooooooo, I feel like this puts the final nail in the coffin for them being the Nickelback of pop Reply

Thread

Link

The 'Look at this photograph, doesn't it make you laugh' singer



Reply

Thread

Link

Is it bad that I know the actual lyrics are "Every time I do it makes me laugh"? Ugh @ my sonographic memory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no that line is pretty famous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



the chainsmokers are absolutely terrible through and through though





Edited at 2017-06-15 11:06 pm (UTC) i genuinely enjoy some of nickelback's songs (Hero, Savin' Me, How You Remind Me) :\the chainsmokers are absolutely terrible through and through though Reply

Thread

Link

Thought Adam Levine put on a couple of pounds in that pic. Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to bring back the Ramen Noodle hair Reply

Thread

Link



"THEY SOLD SO MANY ALBUMS, THEY ARE SO SUCCESSFUL, HOW DARE YOU."

lololololololol

Calm down, Avril. Go dye your awful half-shaved head and apply another layer of ~EdGy~ eyeliner.

I mean, I still laugh over Avril going all nuts on social media for people making Nickelback jokes..."THEY SOLD SO MANY ALBUMS, THEY ARE SO SUCCESSFUL, HOW DARE YOU."lolololololololCalm down, Avril. Go dye your awful half-shaved head and apply another layer of ~EdGy~ eyeliner. Reply

Thread

Link

Avrilegend Lavigne-sus has nothing to do with this. Delete this comment and stream her self-title album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn this is a bad pic of ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks terrible, jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is going on here? she looks like she needs to be tucked into bed with a big bowl of tomato soup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's always had suspect taste in musical bfs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When she was tagging anti-bullying charities in her tweets I lost it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-06-15 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

we had it so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm screaming because he does look kind of hurt at the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His reactions were priceless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 'Look at this photograph, doesn't it make you laugh' singer



I don't know whether that was intentional, but either way, LOL Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when they lipsynced a concert and people booed and threw rocks at them?



The chainsmokers are two fratbros who do th ebare fucking minimum and ended up getting a grammy for it. Reply

Thread

Link

I know I've heard a Chainsmokers song before... But if you asked me if I could definitively point their music out I would say no. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I really don't want to give their YouTube channel a hit trying to figure it out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nickelback can suck on a cactus.



Chainsmokers are cancer, it's nothing but Trump-pop. Reply

Thread

Link

Wtf is happening here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The video that's super zoomed in so it's focused on the guy behind him is terrifying, lol. He is so damn ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It honestly looks like he's mouthing "make U.S. shiiiiiit" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link