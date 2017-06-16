YA Books You'll Love No Matter Your Age
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
About: It’s just a small story really, about among other things: a girl, some words, an accordionist, some fanatical Germans, a Jewish fist-fighter, and quite a lot of thievery. . . .
Set during World War II in Germany, Markus Zusak’s groundbreaking new novel is the story of Liesel Meminger, a foster girl living outside of Munich. Liesel scratches out a meager existence for herself by stealing when she encounters something she can’t resist–books. With the help of her accordion-playing foster father, she learns to read and shares her stolen books with her neighbors during bombing raids as well as with the Jewish man hidden in her basement before he is marched to Dachau.
This is an unforgettable story about the ability of books to feed the soul.
Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
About: "Speak up for yourself--we want to know what you have to say." From the first moment of her freshman year at Merryweather High, Melinda knows this is a big fat lie, part of the nonsense of high school. She is friendless, outcast, because she busted an end-of-summer party by calling the cops, so now nobody will talk to her, let alone listen to her. As time passes, she becomes increasingly isolated and practically stops talking altogether. Only her art class offers any solace, and it is through her work on an art project that she is finally able to face what really happened at that terrible party: she was raped by an upperclassman, a guy who still attends Merryweather and is still a threat to her. Her healing process has just begun when she has another violent encounter with him. But this time Melinda fights back, refuses to be silent, and thereby achieves a measure of vindication. In Laurie Halse Anderson's powerful novel, an utterly believable heroine with a bitterly ironic voice delivers a blow to the hypocritical world of high school. She speaks for many a disenfranchised teenager while demonstrating the importance of speaking up for oneself.
Speak was a 1999 National Book Award Finalist for Young People's Literature.
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
About: The hero-narrator of The Catcher in the Rye is an ancient child of sixteen, a native New Yorker named Holden Caulfield. Through circumstances that tend to preclude adult, secondhand description, he leaves his prep school in Pennsylvania and goes underground in New York City for three days. The boy himself is at once too simple and too complex for us to make any final comment about him or his story. Perhaps the safest thing we can say about Holden is that he was born in the world not just strongly attracted to beauty but, almost, hopelessly impaled on it. There are many voices in this novel: children's voices, adult voices, underground voices-but Holden's voice is the most eloquent of all. Transcending his own vernacular, yet remaining marvelously faithful to it, he issues a perfectly articulated cry of mixed pain and pleasure. However, like most lovers and clowns and poets of the higher orders, he keeps most of the pain to, and for, himself. The pleasure he gives away, or sets aside, with all his heart. It is there for the reader who can handle it to keep.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares
About: Carmen got the jeans at a thrift shop. They didn’t look all that great: they were worn, dirty, and speckled with bleach. On the night before she and her friends part for the summer, Carmen decides to toss them. But Tibby says they’re great. She'd love to have them. Lena and Bridget also think they’re fabulous. Lena decides that they should all try them on. Whoever they fit best will get them. Nobody knows why, but the pants fit everyone perfectly. Even Carmen (who never thinks she looks good in anything) thinks she looks good in the pants. Over a few bags of cheese puffs, they decide to form a sisterhood and take the vow of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants . . . the next morning, they say good-bye. And then the journey of the pants — and the most memorable summer of their lives — begins.
The Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling
About: Orphan Harry learns he is a wizard on his 11th birthday when Hagrid escorts him to magic-teaching Hogwarts School. As a baby, his mother's love protected him and vanquished the villain Voldemort, leaving the child famous as "The Boy who Lived". With his friends Hermione and Ron, Harry has to defeat the returned "One Who Must Not Be Named".
Book Post??
I've only ever heard about his being a recluse.
its not in the same category but i'd like to recommend The Baron in the Trees by Italo Calvino, i know there are always people looking for good suggestions in these posts so here's my contribution :)
this lullaby is close 3rd
Laurie Halse Anderson's "Seeds of America" trilogy is excellent as well. I'm glad she was finally able to publish the third book last year.
HP forever. I don't think I'll ever love a book series as much as HP.
I always recommend The Diviners to people since most people have heard of HP. I also really like the Court of Thorns and Roses series, though I haven't read the 3rd book yet!
This.
I was reading "Beauty Queens" but my anxiety and depression have been acting up lately so someone recommended "The Untethered Soul" to me. I love self-help books. I'm also listening to "Rising Strong".
I picked up 2 books from the library. One for July's reading challenge and one for fun. The Mandarins by Simone de Beauvoir and The Accomplished Guest by Ann Beattie.
I just finished The Woman Who Wasn't There and I'm just starting The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.
The Weight of Him by Ethel Rohan was good too. It's about suicide aftermath so be prepared.
Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari is a fun read too!
I'd rec Old Hollywood bio's but i don't know if you're into that!
Just bought No One Gets Out Alive and The Weight of Him. They both sound good.
Some recs: Tomorrow When the War Began. The Traitor Baru Cormorant. Also, I just finished Three Dark Crowns and liked it well enough.
Also I'll forever recommend Mon coeur à l'étroit by Marie N'Diaye, have no idea if there's an English translation to it but if there is, by all means read it. It took me a few days for it to sink in before I could finally realize how fucking genius that book is.
My favorite YA books that I still appreciate as an adult are Harry Potter and The Giver. I also remember being really into Tamora Pierce as a preteen but I haven't read any of her stuff in yearssss so idk if I would still think that it holds up.
The Giver is my absolute favorite book, soooo good.
and also i watched this YT series and it just reminded me how mad i am at those movies