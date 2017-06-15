Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry' will make a lot of 'Star Wars' fans very, very nervous
Bad reviews are fun!https://t.co/j550ugaABQ— Mashable (@mashable) June 15, 2017
Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry' is getting universally panned, with some critics comparing it to 'The Room' and 'Birdemic' in terms of how bizarre its awfulness apparently is. It's described by Mashable as 'a quirky feel-good drama about a preteen genius who sends his feckless mother on a revenge mission against a sexually abusive neighbor'.
Of concern to many is the director's upcoming project: 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. Daniel Schindel of The Film Stage commented, "Going forward, Colin Trevorrow hopefully won’t be put in charge of anything too impor — oh, Jesus, that’s right."
Source
exactly lol. such a bizarre trailer due to the tonalcoaster. I always bust out laughing when Naomi cocks the rifle at the end.
literally NO review mentions him
Disney / Marvel / Lucasfilm refuse to outright say it but there's a lot more corporate control than their directors let on.
SAME, great way to put it. but there was seriously questionable directing choices and if Spielberg hadn't been involved, it woulda been AWFUL I am convinced.
But Patty Jenkins was a risk!!
BTW, he's not directing Last Jedi, he's doing Ep. IX, which isn't titled yet
disney's gonna make sure this investment deliver$
but the majority of that was because the full functional Dino park was almost a fail safe plot to build around, and Spielberg had his hand in the production. without the functional Jurassic Park or SS being involved, im confident it woulda been no different than JP3. thank god there is a different director for the JW sequel they are filming.
I know they gave Rian Johnson a lot of creative freedom, but I really hope Lucasfilm keeps Colin on a short leash.
Still remember when tumblr tried to pass Bryce Dallas Howard’s absurd character in Jurassic World as a feminist icon. lmao.
I've seen ads for this movie on TV a few times this week and it always makes me laugh because it's so damn weird.