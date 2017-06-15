Maui

Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry' will make a lot of 'Star Wars' fans very, very nervous


Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry' is getting universally panned, with some critics comparing it to 'The Room' and 'Birdemic' in terms of how bizarre its awfulness apparently is. It's described by Mashable as 'a quirky feel-good drama about a preteen genius who sends his feckless mother on a revenge mission against a sexually abusive neighbor'.

Of concern to many is the director's upcoming project: 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. Daniel Schindel of The Film Stage commented, "Going forward, Colin Trevorrow hopefully won’t be put in charge of anything too impor — oh, Jesus, that’s right."

Source
Tagged: , ,