Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry' will make a lot of 'Star Wars' fans very, very nervous

The tonal shifts of the trailer was so god damn puzzling to me. I'm sad though because I wanted to see it for Naomi and Lee. Reply

Thread

Link

"The tonal shifts of the trailer was so god damn puzzling to me"



exactly lol. such a bizarre trailer due to the tonalcoaster. I always bust out laughing when Naomi cocks the rifle at the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHO EVEN IS LEE IN THE MOVIE LMAO



literally NO review mentions him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read a review that said that the script is from like 20 years ago, so maybe that has something to do with how bizarre the movie is, but I don't know. I will probably still watch it online 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Big fucking surprise. He was given Jurassic World after doing just ONE indie movie? And the idrection was terrible in JW. Star Wars? God to be a mediocre white man. Reply

Thread

Link

His career trajectory is infuriating. I really enjoyed Jurassic World for the bombastic ball of fun it was, but his direction was flavorless and serviceable at best (which, when I think about it, is probably the very reason he got the gig). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



Disney / Marvel / Lucasfilm refuse to outright say it but there's a lot more corporate control than their directors let on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I really enjoyed Jurassic World for the bombastic ball of fun it was"



SAME, great way to put it. but there was seriously questionable directing choices and if Spielberg hadn't been involved, it woulda been AWFUL I am convinced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way white men get handed these directing jobs is so infuriating. Simon Kinberg has never directed anything, and his first gig is directing an X-Men movie.



But Patty Jenkins was a risk!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it too late to drop him from Star Wars or nah? Reply

Thread

Link

OP, he didn't direct The Last Jedi. He's the director of Episode 9 Reply

Thread

Link

Oops, sorry. Will fix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL



BTW, he's not directing Last Jedi, he's doing Ep. IX, which isn't titled yet Reply

Thread

Link

meh people through rogue one was gonna be bad since they had to so many reshoots but it slayed the scene



disney's gonna make sure this investment deliver$ Reply

Thread

Link

lmao it's star wars, ofc its gonna deliver the $ for disney. people will sit through terrible movies for big companies/production giants bc of its franchise (HP, obv being one) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if the harry potter were actually good they would have made even more tho hunty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking love star wars but rogue one was boring as fuck - i never fall asleep in a movie (except for the 5 hour fucking dragon chase in the hobbit: desolation of smaug but i was super stoned for that one) but omg R1 ... kill me. the only interesting part was when they all died, which happily i waked up for Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he never should've gotten the star wars gig in the first place. i liked safety not guaranteed but that was a tiny movie. jurassic world sucked. repeated flops like him and zack snyder need to be given fewer chances. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean synder has dawn of the dead, 300 and watchmen but suckerpunch should've been a career ender Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't hate watchmen but thought it was disappointing, especially when it was promoted as a movie "from visionary zack snyder" after he made two okay movies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol oop, I love Suckerpunch, but I also kinda love it cause it's bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

JW didnt suck. it was fun and definitely the best of the sequels and nothing will ever top the savagery of the Mosasaurus death scene.



but the majority of that was because the full functional Dino park was almost a fail safe plot to build around, and Spielberg had his hand in the production. without the functional Jurassic Park or SS being involved, im confident it woulda been no different than JP3. thank god there is a different director for the JW sequel they are filming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly safety not guaranteed was awful fuck steven spielberg Reply

Thread

Link

Between this and the fact that they're apparently making up the plot to Star Wars as they go... well, I should probably avoid being too optimistic about ep IX lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i mean they kind of have to now, they already said that leia was supposed to be a big focus in IX and now that carrie's passed they're gonna have to just improvize Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna say, whatever plot they did have had to be changed, probably by a LOT, by her passing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Of concern to many is the director's upcoming project: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'." Wrong one.



I know they gave Rian Johnson a lot of creative freedom, but I really hope Lucasfilm keeps Colin on a short leash. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was under the impression that Rian was going to write the script to Ep 9 but idk if that's happening anymore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rian just gave them a basic outline to follow Ep. VIII, IIRC. The script's being co-written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope. He said a couple years ago that he was writing a treatment, but he's since said he's not involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Rian was directing IX, so this is unwelcome news all around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'Star Wars 9' Director Colin Trevorrow Truly Felt Rey's Importance After His Daughter Saw 'Wonder Woman' https://t.co/jUukhJwu7q — Resistance Radio (@RRadiopodcast) June 15, 2017

Still remember when tumblr tried to pass Bryce Dallas Howard’s absurd character in Jurassic World as a feminist icon. lmao.



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:53 pm (UTC) I was already nervous because of his many dumbass quotes about women. Here’s the latest idiocy:Still remember when tumblr tried to pass Bryce Dallas Howard’s absurd character in Jurassic World as a feminist icon. lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a piece of shit.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's...sad, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we are so fucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no no no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's pathetic how many men need a female relative to help them realize this kind of shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god dammit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"women didn't matter until I had a girl" syndrome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just... men. Men are the worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember when ONTD was trying to pass bryce dallas howard's absurd character as a feminist icon too! bless all that high heel wank. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when they were defending the heels as feminist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, ill definitely do my defending of JW but BDH's character being a feminist icon or even a decent character AIN'T one of the things i'd be defending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw a tweet that suggested they should get bong joon ho to direct episode ix instead and even tho i agree that he's way too good for the franchise i would still love to see his vision Reply

Thread

Link

I hate this idea - not because it's bad but because it's so fucking good that I'm angry it wont be a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh why couldn't they had a women director for the 3rd film Reply

Thread

Link