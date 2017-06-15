Jerrod Carmichael Doesn't Think NBC should Have Nixed His Show’s Mass Shooting Episode

My husband and I are finally all caught up on his show. Gosh, I really love this show. Reply

"how can it be too soon if it always happens"

he kinda has a point Reply

I mean, that can be said about just about anything. But there are some subjects where that just means you...don't do them. Especially in the constraints of a 30 minute sitcom. The same would go for rape, terrorist attacks, child abuse, etc.



Not everything can be neatly poked fun at like racist, religion, politics, etc.

The show has done topics on most if not all of those things. Seriously, the one last week was about how the father's mother wanted to overdose because her qulity of life ws failing & how the grandfather used to beat them. It can be done.



But like you said, it's not 100% well. The rape episode was odd.

But, how were the jokes done within them? It's still a sitcom after all.



I think the show wants to be that hybrid "Good Times" meets "All In The Family" sorta thing that they tried with "704 Hauser" back in 1994. But, both of those shows knew how to go ~dark~ in a sense, while pulling away almost completely from the comedy. This show seems the opposite, clinging to the jokes above all else.



Reply

One of the jokes was when the grandmother dropped her plans, and the conversation was about that (including telling Jerrod that if the pills didn't do the job, she was depending on him to smother her with a pillow and to pick which one), then the bell rang and she went "ooh, snickerdoodles!"



and when she left, the second brother was like "I'm not eating that, she's losing her memory? who's to say she didn't mix up the killing drugs with spices?"



So if you're on the fence about humor like that, it might not work for you. Reply

I like pretty dark, irreverent humor, actually.

PS: I feel like that's fairly generic "dark" humor.



How about the rape episode? Reply

it's a rape / consent mixture (which sounds kind of ...odd putting it that way, but the episode makes it clearer).



Goes into the "when does it turn from consensual to rape?" discussion. I definitely don't recall any jokes at the expense of rape victims, but it's been a few weeks since I saw it. Reply

But there are some subjects where that just means you...don't do them.



But there are some subjects where that just means you...don't do them.

Why? Art is a wonderful way to make people think and discuss things, if it's done tastefully and respectfully there's literally no subject that's off limits.

I just find it's way too testy with comedy. Even the most "tasteful" and/or "respectful" jokes are going to offend a lot of people.



I just find the argument of "how is it too soon, if it always happens" to be very shortsighted/tone deaf. The answer to being told a tragedy is too soon to depict, shouldn't be "but then when is it okay? Because I've got jokes to make...".



Like Steve Allen said, "tragedy plus time equals comedy." I get that it could be frustrating for that "time" to never pass, but at the end of the day, oops. Reply

I'm also weirdly attracted to him.

sidebar but I wasn't sure if this would be about this or the loud house LOL

LOL

NBC isn't wrong though, america isn't smart enough to handle real dialogue.

Right? If we were, we'd actually be doing fucking something to try to prevent them and not just throwing up our hands in the air.

I just don't know how they can do something like that properly within the constraints of a 30 minute sitcom. And from the limited exposure I've had to this show, they seem to hold on to jokes too long, and beat the "controversial" aspect a little too hard. I just don't see it working.



Reply

I don't know what they are doing is anything all that different than what All In The Family successfully accomplished in the 1970s.

This show seems to rely on the comedy, whereas All In The Family a lot of the time pulled away from that and got darker when they needed it. This one seems to sit on jokes.

this is not how i remember all in the family

sorry but what show is he on??

The Carmichael Show on TBS. Should have added that in, my bad.

It's on nbc btw

Damn, whoops, I'm just not here today.

I hadn't seen this show before, but last week there wasn't anything on so I ended up watching this--it was an episode where their grandma wanted to end her own life because she was starting to suffer from dementia, and I though it was really well done. There were laughs sure, but it also made you think.



If they handled this like they handled that episode, I think it would have been fine, doing things like just pointing out the uncomfortable conversations we need to be having.



ETA: at any rate, it did make me want to check out past eps. Is it on Hulu?



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

they seem to be on nbc.com

It's on Netflix. I just caught up so last week's episode was the first time I caught it live!

Thanks I'm watching it now! I didn't know it had two seasons already! It's really good! Better late than never to discover it!

I honestly thought this show had been cancelled until now.

i see no lie

"How can it be too soon when it always happens?"



"How can it be too soon when it always happens?"

I mean, true. That doesn't mean we should have free reign to talk about any topic at any time, especially in an exploitative way, but the "too soon" argument is getting harder & harder to grasp when this shit is literally every day. I guess the real question is how it's handled -- if it's insightful and tasteful, that could actually help people in dealing with real-life shit. If it's just tacky, tryhard jokes, then keep it.

This show is a good take on a sitcom esp in this age.

hes cute

really like this show. its very well done. surprised it didn't get any award love.

I didn't even know what this show was called but I happened to be at my mom's house when she's watching it and it is pretty funny and well done. The jokes are pretty good. I saw the one where this guy that him and his brother hated joined the military and his parents are treating him like he's the greatest because he's a troop was pretty funny. I do like the way it handles these topics. I think I'd continue watching it if I can remember its on.

idk who he is but ITA with him, he sounds smart and bonus points for also being hot (and lookig tall).

The Carmichael Show is soooo fucking smart and very good at showing different perspectives.

