Jerrod Carmichael Doesn't Think NBC should Have Nixed His Show’s Mass Shooting Episode
- Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) talked to Chelsea Handler about it yesterday, when the episode "Shoot-Up-Able" was originally supposed to air.
- [Spoiler (click to open)]The episode would have been about his character surviving a mass shooting and dealing with the trauma
- Says [paraphrasing] "How can it be too soon when it always happens?"
- Understands why NBC would pull it from rotation but says it seems like the station "Doesn't think America is smart enough to handle real dialouge" about shootings.
he kinda has a point
Not everything can be neatly poked fun at like racist, religion, politics, etc.
But like you said, it's not 100% well. The rape episode was odd.
I think the show wants to be that hybrid "Good Times" meets "All In The Family" sorta thing that they tried with "704 Hauser" back in 1994. But, both of those shows knew how to go ~dark~ in a sense, while pulling away almost completely from the comedy. This show seems the opposite, clinging to the jokes above all else.
and when she left, the second brother was like "I'm not eating that, she's losing her memory? who's to say she didn't mix up the killing drugs with spices?"
So if you're on the fence about humor like that, it might not work for you.
How about the rape episode?
Goes into the "when does it turn from consensual to rape?" discussion. I definitely don't recall any jokes at the expense of rape victims, but it's been a few weeks since I saw it.
Why? Art is a wonderful way to make people think and discuss things, if it's done tastefully and respectfully there's literally no subject that's off limits.
I just find the argument of "how is it too soon, if it always happens" to be very shortsighted/tone deaf. The answer to being told a tragedy is too soon to depict, shouldn't be "but then when is it okay? Because I've got jokes to make...".
Like Steve Allen said, "tragedy plus time equals comedy." I get that it could be frustrating for that "time" to never pass, but at the end of the day, oops.
If they handled this like they handled that episode, I think it would have been fine, doing things like just pointing out the uncomfortable conversations we need to be having.
ETA: at any rate, it did make me want to check out past eps. Is it on Hulu?
i see no lie
I mean, true. That doesn't mean we should have free reign to talk about any topic at any time, especially in an exploitative way, but the "too soon" argument is getting harder & harder to grasp when this shit is literally every day. I guess the real question is how it's handled -- if it's insightful and tasteful, that could actually help people in dealing with real-life shit. If it's just tacky, tryhard jokes, then keep it.