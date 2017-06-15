TFA

Jerrod Carmichael Doesn't Think NBC should Have Nixed His Show’s Mass Shooting Episode



  • Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) talked to Chelsea Handler about it yesterday, when the episode "Shoot-Up-Able" was originally supposed to air.

  • [Spoiler (click to open)]The episode would have been about his character surviving a mass shooting and dealing with the trauma

  • Says [paraphrasing] "How can it be too soon when it always happens?"

  • Understands why NBC would pull it from rotation but says it seems like the station "Doesn't think America is smart enough to handle real dialouge" about shootings.


