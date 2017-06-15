Kim Kardashian West Accused of Using Blackface to Sell Her Make Up

From the metaphorical to the physical.



Surely this is NOT the first time......

Idt its black face, despite what americans think, darker skin doesn't just belong to black people.



Also we should be more concerned at the several other physical appropriations of the kardashians have made to look mixed and racially ambiguous. Reply

Youre taking the term too literally with your first line. There's clearly no people actually tinted yellow naturally, but we know what it means. No one called it "african american face".



& people have been concerned about the latter for years now. Reply

"darker skin doesn't just belong to black people" well of course but given this context (kim's makeup line) and the history of this family (making profit off the imitation of black culture/women) its not a reach for people to call her excessively tanned/photo edited skin something that resembles black face Reply

No one cares what you think. Stfu Reply

You're still commenting? How cute. Reply

What she did is abundantly clear to anyone with two functioning brain cells so let's not pretend. Reply

is this the same photographer that shot kylie? whatver he does in post makes their skin look like glitter and makes it look darker in tone. Reply

I'm tired of this family Reply

blame kanye for keeping them famous Reply

I feel like Caitlyn would have put them right back into the spotlight, so even without Kanye they still would be here. Reply

they were famous long before kanye Reply

t b h, how is it that all week it's just full of them being racist Reply

oh this shit again Reply

Does this really constitute black face tho? But I do agree it's done in bad taste. Can't they just shooooooo. Why is her face so pointy here tho? The nose,the chin, the cheekbones.. everything.is.so.damn.pointy! Lord of the Rings Elves realness. Reply

It's not black face.



Kim isn't even fucking white.



This is just grabbing for petty straws for some dumb shit to get offended by. Reply

kim is white. she calls herself white. armenians are white. what are you on about? Reply

She isn't white? Plenty of Armenians are, plus I'm pretty sure I've heard Khloe call herself a white girl before.



Even so, can't non-white folk do black face? Reply

white ppl aren't the only ones who do blackface Reply

You sound white and offended Reply

I kind of agree that the semantic choice for blackface isn't quite precise... I mean, blackface still has a very clear presence in our society today. And they're different in desired effect. Blackface is meant to debase and negatively stereotype Black people, whereas... Dolezal-ing or whatever this is, is trying to benefit from Blackness without having to actually deal with the realities of being Black (and still benefiting from being fair-skinned at the end of the day). Reply

What needs to happen to make this family go away? Reply

everyone who work on that shoot ain't shit

It's not like the product is a body bronzer, it's fuckin' contour kit



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:26 pm (UTC)

she probably did it on purpose to desperately try and get some attention focused on her.....let's face it at this point even Khlo Money is more popular than her Reply

Trash, trash, trash. Not trash? OP and that GIF! Reply

i learnt from the best <3 Reply

Augh! I still need to catch up on the new season! Now that there's no Mr. Robot in the summer, I'll have time. Reply

i second this beautiful comment in this sea of ugliness Reply

YES! That GIF plus these GIFs are the only positive thing in this fucking post. So thank you OP :) Reply

you haters r just madT cause you can't afford butt implants



She looks hot as a black woman and ha daughter is black so



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:07 pm (UTC)

GDNJKLJGJ shut the fuck UP lmao Reply

LMFAO Reply

LOL Reply

loooooool Reply

I bet there are people saying that it's okay that she's trying to be a black woman because it's so she can inspire~ her daughter. Reply

trololo Reply

This fucking family... Reply

her career is p much blackface Reply

Jesus christ people are reaching with this....the amount of daily outrage over petty stuff is ridiculous. Folks bitching about this need to get a hobby. Reply

Are you even Black? Reply

Even if I was, I'd know this is an image contrast issue and probably something a photographer/editor did that had nothing to do with Kim's request. And they didn't paint bronzer all over her face. Reply

Parent

we all know the answer to that one... Reply

They never are lol Reply

Uhhhh you probably don't have any room to talk Reply

Parent

is it tho? i mean, this is something that keeps on happening with them, i saw your other comments and can i just remind you about their "chicken legs" hands? Reply

always trying to tell black people what they can and cannot find offensive. yall truly never learn. Reply

For the same pricing but not colourpop quality, id rather throw my money at bomb like beauty bakeries and colored raine Reply

