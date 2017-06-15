Kim Kardashian West Accused of Using Blackface to Sell Her Make Up
Kim Kardashian is coming
for her sister's make up krown out with a new makeup line, but the enterprise's promotional images are causing controversy on Twitter for alleged skin-darkening. Or, to put it bluntly, blackface.
Source x y z
ONTD, thoughts?
Personally, i'd like to say
— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) June 15, 2017
People are NOT happy with Kim Kardashian's new promo photos 😡https://t.co/xSBALzzuBS
You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R— Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017
Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty. https://t.co/Nkbps038nl— Austin Wines (@seniWnitsuA) June 14, 2017
I love Kim but that's def black face in the form of makeup she is no where near that dark— Jasmin Leigh (@RealJasminLeigh) June 14, 2017
Source x y z
ONTD, thoughts?
Personally, i'd like to say
Surely this is NOT the first time......
Also we should be more concerned at the several other physical appropriations of the kardashians have made to look mixed and racially ambiguous.
& people have been concerned about the latter for years now.
Kim isn't even fucking white.
This is just grabbing for petty straws for some dumb shit to get offended by.
Even so, can't non-white folk do black face?
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/73
It's not like the product is a body bronzer, it's fuckin' contour kit
Edited at 2017-06-15 10:26 pm (UTC)
She looks hot as a black woman and ha daughter is black so
Edited at 2017-06-15 10:07 pm (UTC)