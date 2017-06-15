Solo Ratings by me:



Niall>Harry>Zayn>Liam>the fugly one

Good thing you named the other 4 since fugly one applies to half of em

ia

anyone get tix for Harry's arena tour? I'm going to both O2 shows



my ranking would be harry > zayn/niall >>> liam >>>>>>>> louis

I did. I got 4 for Dallas. I'm kind of regretting it but keep telling myself I can resell them.

I got 4 for one show too because I refreshed and got better seats. Reselling shouldn't be difficult, especially since it's so far away

have those sold out? im torn between one of those dates and lorde at alexandra palace :/

(damn having to save)

(damn having to save)

I got tix for Atlanta and Nashville! Lol same cities as the smaller tour this year.

I got tickets for the San Jose show!

I got one the first go round for his small tour & got another 2 (for me & my sister) for this tour. LOL

I got pit for MSG and I was so fucking excited.

I'm going to the St. Paul show!

I got three single tickets scattered for the first MSG show all in different sections oop

zayn will forever have the best solo music to me so far, then niall, harry, hell i'll even put louis' one song before liam's trash

That's my order as well. Liam to me had the weakest song by far.

flawless taste

Slow hands and pillow talk are the best for me. The prechorus of pillow talk is so ❤️❤️

"Sign of the Times" has really grown on me. It's a good song, but a poor choice for a lead single.

I think its super catchy.

THIS is the best solo 1d song don't fight me on it



If this isn't the next single and two snores is I'll be so mad

lmao two snores

Lolol at two snores (I actually love the song tho)

I call it 2 Caspers all the time but this fits too LOL

edit: idk how I replied to you on accident, sorry!!



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:23 pm (UTC)

I love this performance!

i like this song sooo much better live than on the album

YAAAS FUCKKK

the lyrics ruin the song tbh

THIS song? out of all the songs on that album too? well then

i see why SOTT was chosen for the lead single but i can't wait for whatever is next, the album is so good



Niall's success has been so nice and i really liked pillowtalk but i'm over zayn 🙃 just hold on is a solid EDM song and liam's song is so cringe i have to change it every time i get to the 1D line

Same! I borderline get into Liam's song, then the damn 1D line comes and i change it

all the teens are on the adult series now? but why.



Niall > Harry > Zayn > Louis > Liam tbh.



Slow Hands is my jam and Harry's album is growing on me. From the Dining Table and Only Angel are great. stoked to have gotten ticks to the theatre tour.



I don't like Louis' and I think Liam's is dumb as fuck

the other three did good



the other three did good

LMAO - okay, which one of you is the blonde girl? SHOW YOURSELF!

she hardly qualified as an adult imo

It me.

me tbh

lmao she's apparently also a huge trump fan

She looks like she'd love Trump.

I really liked 1d, but I'm not really a fan of any of their solo stuff. I did like sott, but not really anything else of the album.

Zayn and Harry.

lmao that guy who was like 'nah i'm good bro' when louis's was playing

I really liked Pillowtalk and a couple others off of Zayn's album, but I feel like he totally wasted his lead on the others. I understand he suffers from anxiety and that truly does suck, but I think him not touring and not doing larger promo really was to his detriment.

