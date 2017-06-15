Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

RHOA's Kenya Moore is MARRIED!!!!


  • The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, tied the knot over the weekend in the gorgeous St. Lucia.

  • Kenya married an Atlanta businessman whom she met a year ago and dated for 8 months before walking down the aisle.

  • The man's identity is being kept private from the media and it is unknown if he will even be featured on the show.

  • Her best friend, soap opera actor Brandon DeShazer and RHOA castmate and friend Cynthia Bailey were in attendance.


Source

Haters can twirl on!
