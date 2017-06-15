RHOA's Kenya Moore is MARRIED!!!!
.@KenyaMoore is married! The #RHOA star has tied the knot, @people can exclusively confirm: https://t.co/Jx4ioM2fXF pic.twitter.com/7QaW2BIfaf— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) June 15, 2017
- The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, tied the knot over the weekend in the gorgeous St. Lucia.
- Kenya married an Atlanta businessman whom she met a year ago and dated for 8 months before walking down the aisle.
- The man's identity is being kept private from the media and it is unknown if he will even be featured on the show.
- Her best friend, soap opera actor Brandon DeShazer and RHOA castmate and friend Cynthia Bailey were in attendance.
Haters can twirl on!
And I was scared she married Matt, lol!
Her and Sheree are battling it out for Ms. Brokelanta, or so it seemed last season.
I read some articles that the Bentley and other expensive stuff she did/had were financed by the show, and the car was a rental. I mean, I'm sure she paid for the house with checks from RHOA but she spends money like it's going out of style, so I'd have to assume she doesn't have that much rolling in?
Right?? Or am I crazy?
I expected her to be the type to want a Bravo special episode for her wedding, so I'm surprised she did it privately, hopefully that means it's serious
I take one nap and the world goes topsy turvy.