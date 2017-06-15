RHOA's Kenya Moore is MARRIED!!!!

She's only known him a year? I dunno Reply

MTE, that's not nearly enough time for a person to ~show themselves~ :/





And I was scared she married Matt, lol! Reply

Yep. I mean, that's still the honeymoon phase of a relationship when you're lovey dovey and everything is great. Reply

Uh huh. I hope she has a good pre-nup, lol Reply

No shade, but isn't Kenya like...broke? lol. Before any of the hate comments start, I think she's hilarious and I actually like her. But, tbh...

Her and Sheree are battling it out for Ms. Brokelanta, or so it seemed last season.

I read some articles that the Bentley and other expensive stuff she did/had were financed by the show, and the car was a rental. I mean, I'm sure she paid for the house with checks from RHOA but she spends money like it's going out of style, so I'd have to assume she doesn't have that much rolling in?

Right?? Or am I crazy? Reply

How does one come to this conclusion? Reply

idt she's that rich but idt she's broke either. Reply

no man is better than any ol' man but ok girl! Reply

Anyone search to see if you can find if she's legally married yet? I ain't gonna believe it until we see some papers. Reply

Maybe she can leave the show now to focus on keeping her marriage together. Reply

I bet it's Peter or worse maybe it's slade 😂😂 Reply

Big Poppa!



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:50 pm (UTC)

Hopefully she choose wisely now and not like crazy ass Matt Reply

Not a fan of Kenya but I hope her marriage works out for her

I expected her to be the type to want a Bravo special episode for her wedding, so I'm surprised she did it privately, hopefully that means it's serious Reply

But Matt was still in the picture less than a year ago. Either she was cheating on one of them with the other or this is the confirmation that Matt was just a paid boyfriend. Reply

And just like that, she has secured her spot on the show for the foreseeable future and perhaps an opportunity to renegotiate her salary. The bitch is smart Reply

Oooh that makes sense now Reply

The first and only thing I thought when I read the headline. No way is this for love or w/e. She's set for RHOA for years and could get her own show bc of this. Reply

sounds like a great plot line! Reply

Someone who works on RHOA posted on Lipstick Alley that her husband hasn't agreed to be on the show, and Kenya thinks putting her REAL relationship on tv will be toxic. She didn't even tell Bravo she was getting married. Apparently she had a meeting about her story line, then the next day flew out to have her wedding. I honestly think the husband doesn't want to be on camera, because if he did, Kenya would be milking this. Tamara Tattles (messy ass ATL blogger who hides in people's dumpsters) was the one who got the wedding pictures.



So, she clinched a Big Poppa??? Is this real life or is it fantasy? Were the wedding vows excerpts from Angela Stanton's book?



I take one nap and the world goes topsy turvy. Reply

I cant wait for her divorce storyline Reply

lmao, same. they've only know each other for 8 months so they'll probably be divorcing in a few years, lbfr. Reply

Two years, tops Reply

