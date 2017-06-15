shania !!! fuck me up !!

SHANIA TWAIN releases her first single in 15yrs, hits No. 1 Billboard. new album "NOW" out September

just released her first single in 15yrs (ignoring Today is Your Day), Life's About to Get Good. The song is about her recovering from the pain she went through after her ex-husband Mutt Lange cheated on her with her best friend. Shania then went on to marry her ex-best friend's ex-husband in 2011.

#23 trending on YouTube.




Life's About to Get Good hits No. 1 on Billboard!


also announced her new album, "NOW" comes out September 29th, 2017, and will feature 16 songs! Available for pre-order now.


how do you feel about the song/album cover/album name? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THIS TO MAKE HER COMEBACK? rumour is, Life's About to Get Good will be used to promote the 2018 Winter Olympics. (3rd time's the charm? lmao)



