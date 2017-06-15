SHANIA TWAIN releases her first single in 15yrs, hits No. 1 Billboard. new album "NOW" out September

Still looking fine, still the one. Reply

I can't think of her without thinking of this stupid meme lmao. Reply

lmao Reply

Shania is almost always the exception when I hear someone say they dislike country music. "Oh wait, she sings that song?" Reply

MTE. she's always the exception lmfao. prob bc she is more country pop



also are we still gonna do shania karaoke Reply

lmaoooooo perfect Reply

yep, checks out Reply

Lmao accurate Reply

it's me for real Reply

LMAO ME FOREVER. Reply

hahaha I never say "I hate country music" because I totally know all the lyrics to her hits. And that Carrie Underwood song. Reply

literally me Reply

ex-husband Mutt Lange cheated on her with her best friend. Shania then went on to marry her ex-best friend's ex-husband in 2011.

dang Reply



dang Reply

yea lmfao! DRAMA. idk if i made sense but yea, her best friend and husband had an affair, and then her best friend's husband divorced her and married shania. i think mutt and shania's ex bff are still together, too. talk about soap opera irl Reply

swing your partner, do-si-do Reply

now that's what I call messy Reply

right? i omg'd when i first heard about this and i did it again reading it now. no puedo. Reply

Lol I will forever love that mess. Reply

YEP! also the new husband (ex of her bff) is way hotter than Mutt and treats her like a queen.



when I saw her show in Vegas he was helping out around the arena with her son, and he and her son were holding hands and he looked so proud of her. it was adorbz. Reply

I remember reading that on TV tropes lmao Reply

Sounds like a song to get you on the happy mood. Cute sound. Reply

love this flawless canadian queen <3 Reply

this is a fun Summer bop but I *hate* that they tweaked her voice Reply

they didn't tweak her voice. her voice is different now bc of the vocal shit she went through from 2003-2013 :/ she had a pretty serious vocal breakdown after the affair and couldn't sing for years. so yea, her voice is different now. Reply

It's way too country for me but i love her. Reply

lowkey i wasn't expecting it to be so country bc she's usually country pop. even though her ex is a pos, he was an amazing producer.. Reply

unless she had a vocoder implanted in her throat, they absolutely auto-tuned her voice. Reply

wb OP! Reply

thank u bb. i had to come back for my queen, yk yk. been doing shania and laura dern PR for months and had to come back when it was WORTH IT~ Reply

Amazing post, OP! <3 Reply

I was real into this song when I was a kid, and even to this day when I'm feeling like I have a little somethin somethin in the bank, it pops in my head.

Reply



Reply

i even tweeted chris evans (it was the chris evans breakfast show) a bunch of times to play the song already lmfao



#dedication y'all i only got 30min of sleep last night bc i had to wake myself up at midnight so i could hear the world premiere debut of her new song on BBC Radio 2 (so it was on london time) and i'm in est time so i had to stay up from midnight to 4am for ONE play of the song alskdjfalksdfi even tweeted chris evans (it was the chris evans breakfast show) a bunch of times to play the song already lmfao Reply

Screaming, yesszz Reply

FUCK ME UP SHANIA



cards against humanity is flashing in my mind rn LMFAO Reply

I love the song. She was my favorite singer when I was a kid. I wore out a cassette of The Woman in Me. Reply

any man of mine is such a bop for a country song Reply

mte



feminist queen Reply

I'm glad she's back. Queen! Reply

FLAWLESS AND BEAUTIFUL ICON TBH IMO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

