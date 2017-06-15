Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning on the cover of Dazed magazine
"I’ve always looked up to (Sofia Coppola) as a sort of older sister. On The Beguiled we became better friends than we’ve ever been"
"Everything comes together to make a Sofia Coppola film, which is unique. It’s not just the acting. She is involved in every single decision and detail to make it look the way she wants. Even the table reads are beautiful"
I can't wait to see their movie. My most anticipated for the summer season
elle fanning is beyond basic.
Oh wait, skinny white product of nepotism, nvm answered my own question