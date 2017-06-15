Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning on the cover of Dazed magazine

Why does the wet look still happen. Reply

Wow, that table pic of Kiki almost looks like an outtake from the early 2000s



I can't wait to see their movie. My most anticipated for the summer season Reply

Interesting clothing choices on Kiki... Reply

That Kiki cover is super creepy. Reply

This makes me want Elle Fanning to play Ariel even more, even though she already played Princess Aurora. Reply

elle is so pretty Reply

kirsten looks amazing.



elle fanning is beyond basic. Reply

I'm so confused at how Elle Fanning happened.



Oh wait, skinny white product of nepotism, nvm answered my own question Reply

It's funny b/c I actually find her very charming and I can see why she "happened" much more than most actresses who have her same police description. But to each her own! Reply

Is it really nepotism? Dakota was cast in her first film and Elle was asked to play the younger version of her, they've both been acting since they were super young, it's not like Dakota was famous then. Reply

nice i guess Reply

Elle was so miscast in the Neon Demon. it really took me out of the film :( Reply

It's weird trying to figure out what celebs actually look like under the photoshop. The cover just looks odd. Reply

they both look dead on their covers. i'm seeing this at 6:30 tonight though so i'm excited to see how it is! Reply

looove the kiki pics. dgaf about elle Reply

Nice to see Sofia is finally using woman of color for her leads. Not same ol' of same ol'. Reply

Kirsten looks great, I miss her. Reply

