NETFLIX - OKJA Trailer #2 + Featurette

glad to see this director doing another animal story

but by tear jerking i'm gonna bet the animal or the kid dies



Awww @ that The Mamas & The Papas usage in the trailer.



I didn't realize this was live-action, the billboard I saw looked animated. Reply

I love the use of that song in the trailer ♥ Reply

I cannot wait for this. Reply

I had never heard of this, but it looks really good! I'll definitely watch it. Reply

A hippo dog? And where are all the other hippo dogs? Reply

Jake's reviews for this are nor good Reply

I'm mostly here for Steven Yeun and Bong ♥ He looks like he's going to be so OTTI'm mostly here for Steven Yeun and Bong ♥ Reply

Nooooooooo even the still from the video clip looks too sad Reply

So excited for this Reply

I loved this so much. An Seo Hyun is an actual treasure.



(Jake was so OTT though, and not really in a good way) Reply

That is great to hear =) I'm so stoked for this, I think I will look for a review article on the 28th and make a post to discuss the film with others!



Hehe, I thought he'd be fun in an OTT-sorta way from the trailers, but yeah that seems to be the consensus from other reactions... ><; Reply

I saw this last week (I went to the ~premiere cuz I'm fancy, sort of) and I really liked it. It's definitely emotional, mostly in child/pet and animal-cruelty sort of ways, but it also has this dark, oddball sense of humor that keeps it from taking itself too srsly. Like the scene with Alison Pill in Snowpiercer.



<img src="http://68.media.tumblr.com/a841629c68cdf924dbe3b3b8a028ce91/tumblr_n2vvp0HbDL1qaaytso7_400.gif". And yes, Yillenhoolay's performance is...A Choice™, but I think I kind of respect that he's so determined to avoid boring ~pretty-boy roles. Reply

that's good to hear, as I think it'd be too traumatizing for kids if it were a straight up elephant or something Reply

