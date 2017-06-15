NETFLIX - OKJA Trailer #2 + Featurette
For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an even bigger friend - at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when family-owned, multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where an image-obsessed and self-promoting CEO has big plans for Mija's dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission.
From director Bong Joon-Ho (The Host, Snowpiercer) movie stars An Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Devon Bostick, Giancarlo Esposito and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Meet your new hero. Mija, played by An Seo Hyun, is introduced by the cast of the upcoming Netflix Original Film, Okja
Coming to Netflix June 28th! I've read some reactions, and it definitely sounds like a tear-jerker. I'm preparing myself for this.
but by tear jerking i'm gonna bet the animal or the kid dies
I didn't realize this was live-action, the billboard I saw looked animated.
I'm mostly here for Steven Yeun and Bong ♥
(Jake was so OTT though, and not really in a good way)
Hehe, I thought he'd be fun in an OTT-sorta way from the trailers, but yeah that seems to be the consensus from other reactions... ><;
And yes, Yillenhoolay's performance is...A Choice™, but I think I kind of respect that he's so determined to avoid boring ~pretty-boy roles.