Celebs tweet about Senator Kamala Harris being interrupted AGAIN during Sessions testimony.
Burr did it AGAIN!!!! Interrupted Senator Harris during her questioning!!!!!!😡😡😡😡😡— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 13, 2017
At yesterday's Senate Intelligence Committee interview with the very forgetful dark elf Jeff Sessions, Senator Kamala Harris was once again interrupted during her questioning by perpetually trouble John McCain and Senator Burr. Sessions declared that she was making him feel "rushed" and "nervous" but for some reason the same treatment from other white men didn't merit any interruptions, hmmm...
[MORE TWEETS]
Overheard: If you say "Kamala Harris" three times to a mirror, an old white guy appears and interrupts you.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 15, 2017
Why is she the only one doing her damn job? https://t.co/7Hmt0iJEib— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2017
Kamala Harris once again interrupted by male colleagues during Senate hearing https://t.co/H9RuC9xv18 # via @HuffPostPol— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 14, 2017
Second time in 2 weeks, @KamalaHarris was cut off by Republican men while posing questions at a Senate intelligence committee hearing. pic.twitter.com/0dBJRBW289— RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 15, 2017
Kamala Harris at the old boys' club. pic.twitter.com/ExpSY1PMsx— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 13, 2017
"I feel like this guy is lying." - my son regarding Sessions during @KamalaHarris ' questioning. #FromTheMouthsOfBabes— Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) June 13, 2017
There goes McCain (who isn't on this committee) interrupting Kamala Harris again, and admonishing her to be nice.— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 13, 2017
McCain once again interrupts only @SenKamalaHarris— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 13, 2017
Stephen talks about it around the 6:30 mark
#notallmenshutthefucup
I have to watch the little PSA on how to say her name every once in awhile bc I always want to put the emPHAsis on the wrong sylLAble. It seems easy enough once I watch but I still fuck it up. :/ Kah MAHL ah, it shouldn't be hard!!
Dude called the former FBI director President Comey and rattled off a string of incoherent sentences. Where does he get off telling her to back down?
it's unreal because women have been expected for ALL MOVIE/TV HISTORY to deal with watching male-led shows
I know a lot of men who are like this about video games too. They're visibly uncomfortable when there's no male player character option for them, and feel like they suddenly won't be able to relate to the narrative AT ALL because they're playing a woman.
they're such a Curse upon society tbh.
What is wrong with men?
When will he learn he can't pin anything on Clinton anymore?
he knows his ass is guilty so he's trying to bring all the attention back on Hillary.
He's so obviously guilty trying to push shit off on someone else. It's what guilty people do when they're trying to divert suspicion away from themselves.
FRY YOU FAT ASS FUCKING COCK SUCKER!
Oh lordy
Sam Bee also covered this:
Skip to 3:10 or watch the whole thing (which you should because it's good).
I was so frustrated listening to that hearing.