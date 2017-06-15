Celebs tweet about Senator Kamala Harris being interrupted AGAIN during Sessions testimony.





#notallmenshutthefucup I hate men. I. Fucking. hate. Men.

I feel the same.

You don't need the qualifier all men are trash

Yup. I absolutely loathe them.

Same

I got lectured by a Not All Men-er in that pedo youtuber post about an hour ago. It made me hate men more, tbh

Same. They're truly the lesser sex

Lafayette: You are the WORST, Burr... ♪♫

If he didn't before, he's officially lost it. Imagine if Nixon had a twitter when the noose was tightening?

It would be such a mess! Plus Nixon was a known drunk, at least Trump teetotals (allegedly), with alcohol he'd be even worse...

Nick Offerman <3

Where's that cartoon of all the witches hunting Trump Lol?

Re DumpsterFire: BENGHAZI.

living in california was one of the most miserable experiences of my life, but i had the privilege of voting for kamala harris and i'm really glad that i did.

Sorry to hear that Erika. What part did you live in?

san fran-fucking-cisco.

Agreed, although I left before I got the chance to vote for this queen. Here's hoping I can rectify that in 2020.

when will satan come to collect mccain, hes ready

he really needs to come back from vacay, his list is a mile long right now

hell is empty, all the devils are here ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

u right :(

The worst people always live the longest for whatever reason.

Sometimes he calls people out and I'm like okay good for standing up against your party, and then he's a dickwad again and I go back to hating him with a fire that was never quenched from the days he was a dickwad to Obama

It's so gross that this happened to her twice in a week's time, and who knows how many times throughout her life. Glad she's my senator.



I have to watch the little PSA on how to say her name every once in awhile bc I always want to put the emPHAsis on the wrong sylLAble. It seems easy enough once I watch but I still fuck it up. :/ Kah MAHL ah, it shouldn't be hard!! Reply

Oh I'm a flop, I've been saying it Kahmalah smh

People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it's done. pic.twitter.com/7QoQGN0B4k — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 24, 2016

It's like I have a brain block on how to say it properly:

Like even my phonetic spelling is wrong, you are probably right, my brain is broken :(

idg how else you would say it?

i suck, i've definitely been pronouncing it kaMAHluh (rhyming with impala).

I was saying it wrong until I saw her at the Pod Save America show in SF lol. I have to remind myself now.

Men are weak.

Dude when I heard McCain's decrepit voice ring out to chastise her I saw red. Not only should no one have interrupted her, but least of all "rambling renegade" McCain.



McCain needs to retire. I'm ready for the moderate-Democrat takeover of Arizona.

was gabby gifford from arizona? I forget if she was a rep or a senator tho

was gabby gifford from arizona? I forget if she was a rep or a senator tho Reply

Nope! lol

Nope! lol Reply

a guy i once dated wouldn't watch a single episode of Orange is the New Black because it was mostly a female led show and therefore only women can watch it.



it's unreal because women have been expected for ALL MOVIE/TV HISTORY to deal with watching male-led shows Reply

I'm glad you're using the past tense in regards to him, he sounds like a piece of work.



I know a lot of men who are like this about video games too. They're visibly uncomfortable when there's no male player character option for them, and feel like they suddenly won't be able to relate to the narrative AT ALL because they're playing a woman. Reply

was he like pornstache?



they're such a Curse upon society tbh. Reply

was he like pornstache? Reply

It rarely ever is, so I can almost understand their confusion. Reply

Ugh. That's the worst. They'll mock and degrade anything meant for women and girls, yet at the same time, are all about taking over and sexualizing media actually made for young girls.

What is wrong with men?

Ugh. That's the worst. They'll mock and degrade anything meant for women and girls, yet at the same time, are all about taking over and sexualizing media actually made for young girls.



What is wrong with men? Reply

I hope he continues to scream into the void while he self-incrimates and then croaks





Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017





When will he learn he can't pin anything on Clinton anymore? When will he learn he can't pin anything on Clinton anymore? Reply

His go to will always be blame Hillary or Obama its insane

wtf, these tweets are from TODAY and he is still going on about her??!??!?!?!?!

wtf, these tweets are from TODAY and he is still going on about her??!??!?!?!?! Reply

i LOVE how bitter he is about the popular vote.

he knows his ass is guilty so he's trying to bring all the attention back on Hillary.

i LOVE how bitter he is about the popular vote.



he knows his ass is guilty so he's trying to bring all the attention back on Hillary. Reply

he's so desperate and pathetic

he's so desperate and pathetic Reply

I just imagined Hillary Clinton destroying phones with a hammer and lolled.

He's such trash.

this demon will never learn

this demon will never learn Reply

LMAO did he just confirm that he is being investigated for his connections with Russia?

As good a time as any to use my meme

oh my god I hate him like it's a truly burning hatred

oh my god I hate him like it's a truly burning hatred Reply

Is he still talking about bleaching? lmao. That bitch really does think she took a bottle of bleach to work one day and got rid of evidence. Reply

He is such a fucking whiny piece of shit

He's so obviously guilty trying to push shit off on someone else. It's what guilty people do when they're trying to divert suspicion away from themselves.

FRY YOU FAT ASS FUCKING COCK SUCKER!



Edited at 2017-06-15 08:57 pm (UTC) Reply

He is a textbook case of someone who craves power but shuns responsibility



crooked h should be hillary's cannabis strain

He is a textbook case of someone who craves power but shuns responsibility Reply

crooked h should be hillary's cannabis strain Reply

I just keep thinking about how, had trump dropped out, half of this shit most likely would've never come to light but instead he's at the center of the world's stage. Couldn't happen to a more rancid excuse for a human, honestly, truly. Reply

lmao that RuPaul tweet.



Sam Bee also covered this:







Skip to 3:10 or watch the whole thing (which you should because it's good). Reply

holy shit, i didn't watch the sessions hearing but fuck i hate men so much Reply

I loved this. Her whole episode last night was great. Reply

hoooooly fucking shit. I AM SO MAD. Reply

She's great! I'm so happy I voted for her long ago.

I was so frustrated listening to that hearing. Reply

It's actually a little painful to see her get built up like this--- we have to change our political climate quite a bit if y'all want her to be a contender in 2020. Reply

No way in hell will she be a contender in 2020. Rural white America is not going to vote for a WOC. Reply

Mte like we're going to need the whitest most wonder bread looking white man to get Dems back into the white house Reply

Rural white America is hardly the issue compared to the way the right would attack her over her relationship with Willie Brown and how the left already has notorious disdain for her because she didn't prosecute police brutality or fraudulent bankers/brokers as AG. She's progressive enough, but once her record gets put in the spotlight, it's be like Bernie's vote against the Brady bill x63844615318465213546 Reply

Dont stop at rural. The brogressives are already trying to come for her as we speak Reply

seriously, like this country aint ready. and it sucks saying this as a black woman but for 2020 we NEED to run like 40-50 year old white guy. basically a dude like martin o malley (looks-wise and general feeling idk what he stands for so whoops lol) like i wish dnc woulda ran forward with him cause people hated hillary too much, like dems did. Reply

ur comments in this thread have been really great n informative, thank u! ia w/ u. Reply

maybe i'm self-absorbed but i can't see someone from california winning Reply

we all know why they did. Reply

