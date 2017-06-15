Karlie

Celebs tweet about Senator Kamala Harris being interrupted AGAIN during Sessions testimony.



At yesterday's Senate Intelligence Committee interview with the very forgetful dark elf Jeff Sessions, Senator Kamala Harris was once again interrupted during her questioning by perpetually trouble John McCain and Senator Burr. Sessions declared that she was making him feel "rushed" and "nervous" but for some reason the same treatment from other white men didn't merit any interruptions, hmmm...

[MORE TWEETS]


















Stephen talks about it around the 6:30 mark


