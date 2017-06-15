Promo for 'Killjoys' season three plus series star Hannah John-Kamen joins 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Damn, Ready Player One actually coming out?!? I feel like that's been happening for like ten years at this point. Reply

Yep! March I think. I know Hannah wrapped on it quite a while ago. Her character in that is ~top secret~ as well.



lol this was going to be my comment, so glad it's the first one!

I'm looking forward to Ant-Man and the Wasp and I love HJK so I was stoked to hear she's gonna be in it. Can't wait to see who she's playing, I hope she's bad ass.

I hope she is too. I feel like it would be such a waste to not have her kick ass in it.



I'm actually still disappointed about her part in Tomb Raider. I didn't know I wanted her as Lara until she got a smaller role in the film. She's lovely.

I know some people are speccing she's a baddie, and I kinda hope not (she could be Hope's friend or something?), but if she is then I know she'll be good in the role. And I was just looking at my desk at my Ant-Man Pop, and now I'm praying she's a big enough character to get a Pop, because I would totally buy it.

Yeah all the speculation I've seen people are thinking she might be a villain. If she is I hope it's the main one and not like some kind of henchman, although since she's the first new announcement I'm thinking it's a significant role? I would love a Pop of her.

Just here for the OP.

Thank you bb <3

am I the only one seeing a collage of stills from a random RTE show/film instead of the second image after the cut?

I think Ultraimg is being glitchy though I get this clicking on that link which is the image I'm seeing in the post?

http://i.imgur.com/RQWPewH.jpg



I'm getting the same thing

I'm getting the same thing Reply

her career is on fire lately, also yes she would've made an amazing lara. Reply

Right? She's really been landing parts left and right and I love it.



I actually like Alicia but Hannah aside she feels miscast in that role for me. Reply

I like D'av a lot more since the stick has been removed from his ass to be honest.

you fixed your keyboard? aww

I like D'av a lot more since the stick has been removed from his ass to be honest. Reply

you fixed your keyboard? aww Reply

Nope, I ovn more than 1 piece of electronic equipment!



(I need to create like an icon that vocalises that I have not fixed my keyboard vhen I'm not on my laptop) Reply

Please, please, please let the gang all be together.

From some interviews I was reading it sounds like they won't be for a while. :\

I just want the gang together. I miss season one fun.

From some interviews I was reading it sounds like they won't be for a while. :\ Reply

I'm loving how well her career is doing right now. Get it, Hannah

I think they'll get there eventually but for a bit Johnny will be doing his own thing.



It sounds like we're going to have a good bit of Pree and Fancy though. Reply

I'm loving how well her career is doing right now. Get it, Hannah Reply

I'm excited for Killjoys.

UGH Ready Player One, I loved it when I started reading it because of all the 80s references and then I began hating the lead. It was a slog to finish it.



Killjoys can't come back soon enough (oblig comment about my wife Delle)

She's really been getting parts in such big projects its amazing. I just wish she hadn't already had a blink and you'll miss it part in Star Wars because I think she'd kick ass in that franchise as well.

I'm still hoping she's back as well bb.



I'm still hoping she's back as well bb. Reply

I'm excited for Killjoys.



UGH Ready Player One, I loved it when I started reading it because of all the 80s references and then I began hating the lead. It was a slog to finish it. Reply

