Dutch

Promo for 'Killjoys' season three plus series star Hannah John-Kamen joins 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'



Season three of Killjoys is set to air on Space and SyFy starting Friday, June 30 at 8/7c.













Also in case you missed it the star of Killjoys, Hannah John-Kamen, recently joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp according to Variety. They're currently keeping details of her character under wraps but it sounds like she's going to be a major player in the film. You'll also be able to see her in the upcoming releases Ready Player One and Tomb Raider although she really should have been Lara lets be real.

Source 1, 2 and 3
Just a little over a week to catch up on the series if you aren't watching yet!
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,