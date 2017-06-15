Promo for 'Killjoys' season three plus series star Hannah John-Kamen joins 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
Season three of Killjoys is set to air on Space and SyFy starting Friday, June 30 at 8/7c.
Also in case you missed it the star of Killjoys, Hannah John-Kamen, recently joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp according to Variety. They're currently keeping details of her character under wraps but it sounds like she's going to be a major player in the film. You'll also be able to see her in the upcoming releases Ready Player One and Tomb Raider
Source 1, 2 and 3
Just a little over a week to catch up on the series if you aren't watching yet!
Edited at 2017-06-15 08:13 pm (UTC)
I'm actually still disappointed about her part in Tomb Raider. I didn't know I wanted her as Lara until she got a smaller role in the film. She's lovely.
I think Ultraimg is being glitchy though
I'm getting this.
I actually like Alicia but Hannah aside she feels miscast in that role for me.
(I need to create like an icon that vocalises that I have not fixed my keyboard vhen I'm not on my laptop)
It sounds like we're going to have a good bit of Pree and Fancy though.
Killjoys can't come back soon enough (oblig comment about my wife Delle)
I'm still hoping she's back as well bb.
UGH Ready Player One, I loved it when I started reading it because of all the 80s references and then I began hating the lead. It was a slog to finish it.
YESSSSSSSSSS