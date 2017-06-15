Zendaya Does 100 Years of Beauty | Vogue
Zendaya is the ultimate style chameleon, able to pull off virtually any look. Here, she puts that skill to the test by dancing her way through nine decades of fashion and beauty, from ’20s flapper to today’s text-neck teen and everything in between.
What's your favorite decade in fashion??
'20s, '30s, '60s, '70s and '90s
I suppose it isn't really, since most people never wore the weird cyberpunk stuff of the late 90's - 2003, but that short time period of metallics, chunky shoes, and weird futuristic shit ala Zenon is mine.
but i'd say my favorite era of fashion was the 70s
there are elements of every era/in every country beyond like 1910 that i think look good. altho the cliche that i am rn i'm rly into 70s&90s fashion and ofc tacky 00s stuff. i also love that 90s goth look.
I love the 20's, 60's, 70's and 90's.
I love the 40's-50's styles, especially pin-up looks. Some parts of 20's-30's fashion are awesome (OMG shoes!). I like some of the late 60's-70's asthetic as well...and 90's goth because of course.
The 80s also have a special place in my heart just because everything was so crazy.
besides the flawless aesthetics of the mid to late 18th century, my current favorite fashion decade is the 60s and 70s. i would do anything for a modern brand to release gunne sax like dresses, they're gorgeous.
Mindy's outfit from the second episode of Mork and Mindy is still one of my favs
I love casual 80s too, with the jeans and band t-shirt :D basically I love anything comfy that has a good balance of femme/masc and plenty of textures
though, this is an example of girly that i like from the 60s, but i don't think i'd be able to pull off
