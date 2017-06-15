Zendaya Does 100 Years of Beauty | Vogue

What's your favorite decade in fashion?



'20s, '30s, '60s, '70s and '90s Reply

She's so beautiful.





Beauty related: I canceled play by Sephora and just signed up for Macy's Beauty Box. Reply

Ooh this looks nice and with a coupon, definitely going to sign up! Reply

I'm tempted to just get the first month on the chance they throw in a Chanel product to get people excited for it. Reply

She truly is perfection Reply

Nicely done! Reply

What's your favorite decade in fashion??





I suppose it isn't really, since most people never wore the weird cyberpunk stuff of the late 90's - 2003, but that short time period of metallics, chunky shoes, and weird futuristic shit ala Zenon is mine. Reply

she's so damn cute



but i'd say my favorite era of fashion was the 70s Reply

she's such a goddess~~~ i love her Reply

I love the 70s and I could look at Bianca Jagger from that time for eternity. Reply

She's a cute, and I thought her name was pronounced differently. Reply

Zen-die-a? That's how I've been saying it until realizing it was wrong sometime this year. Reply

yeah, that's how I've been saying it too Reply

Ditto Reply

Lahv Her! Reply

she rly is a style chameleon like she's so beautiful that she just always looks amazing.



there are elements of every era/in every country beyond like 1910 that i think look good. altho the cliche that i am rn i'm rly into 70s&90s fashion and ofc tacky 00s stuff. i also love that 90s goth look. Reply

she's so gorgeous!



I love the 20's, 60's, 70's and 90's. Reply

I love the 60's. Megan from "Mad Men" and "Valley of the Dolls", etc. Reply

Fashion icon. Reply

i enjoyed this Reply

I have to pick a decade?



I love the 40's-50's styles, especially pin-up looks. Some parts of 20's-30's fashion are awesome (OMG shoes!). I like some of the late 60's-70's asthetic as well...and 90's goth because of course. Reply

are you me? i live for pinup style stuff. corsets and stockings. but then i also love a fantastic jumpsuit, sheer and flowy (and a good miniskirt with boots). Reply

I love her 70s Diana Ross look and her 80s Vanity but she looks amazing in everything...except for that Project Runway reject of a blue dress she had on a few days ago. Reply

I pretty much love the 20s thru 50s styles. Even though I mostly dress in athleisure because I have an active job and work with dogs.



The 80s also have a special place in my heart just because everything was so crazy. Reply

the 80s style looked so good on her!!



besides the flawless aesthetics of the mid to late 18th century, my current favorite fashion decade is the 60s and 70s. i would do anything for a modern brand to release gunne sax like dresses, they're gorgeous. Reply

I don't have a favorite decade of fashion, but I do have favorite styles. I love anything punk - from the working class 50's redux the Ramones had, to full blown street punk - and its derivatives (goth, hardcore, grunge). Reply

Same. My fav style. Reply

everything 80s Reply

yesss Reply

I like punk and 70s rocker vibes. These are modern pics but essentially the style I usually go for myself: Reply

love the suede Reply

she is full of life I love it Reply

i love her, she is so wonderful. i want all the best for her. Reply

This is the first one where the 80s is amazing and the 00s are rightfully the worst Reply

Mindy's outfit from the second episode of Mork and Mindy is still one of my favs





I love casual 80s too, with the jeans and band t-shirt :D basically I love anything comfy that has a good balance of femme/masc and plenty of textures



though, this is an example of girly that i like from the 60s, but i don't think i'd be able to pull off

there's a place in my heart for 50s fashion, but I'm a huge sucker for 60s (especially makeup, winged eyeliner and yes even blue eyeshadow) and 70s (especially style)

Mindy's outfit from the second episode of Mork and Mindy is still one of my favs

I love casual 80s too, with the jeans and band t-shirt :D basically I love anything comfy that has a good balance of femme/masc and plenty of textures

though, this is an example of girly that i like from the 60s, but i don't think i'd be able to pull off

40s-50s and 70s Reply

