Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most CW Shows?

She truly deserves better. Reply

it's not like she did much they year she was not a regular in arrow. Reply

They've treated her extremely well so I would be fine if she stuck around long term. Just give her another show. She was great in Gossip Girl and Supernatural, flawless in Melrose Place, and deserves so much better from the Flarrowverse. Reply

As an actor, this is probably one of those lists you don't want to be on. Reply

I would have thought it was someone like Arielle Kebbel or Rachel Skarsten. They stay guest starring on tv especially CW stuff it feels like; Reply

Both are essentially lifers, even going back to the WB days Reply

Scientology

IA Reply

It's all I can think of when I see him or his name. Reply

The only bright spot about the CW recycling actors is that it may save Adelaide Kane from not having a job now that Reign is over. Reply

how did it end Reply

Oh idk, the finale is this week I think. Reply

she ded Reply

Joss Whedon was sniffing around her a couple of years ago so he might offer her a job. Reply

All these white CW actors look exactly the same to me Reply

Don't ever disrespect leighton meester like this again! Reply

If I was an actor, who was genuinely interested in the craft of acting and not just being a celebrity, being delegated to "CW actor" would just kill my creative soul.



I say this as someone who loves "Riverdale" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" lol. Reply

I feel like most of them are just happy to be getting work no? It would kill my creative spirit too though but it's not the worst start for a career Reply

That's true. Like if I was KJ Apa, who is only 19 years old (turns 20 tomorrow!) and is the star of Riverdale, that would make my life. Like that's such a great opportunity for such a young age. Reply

Yeah, I feel like most people who call themselves actors currently work at Starbucks lol.



Having said that, there's a clear age limit on *CW star* or prominent guest star, bc if you're over 35 you're prob gonna be someone's no name lawyer in one ep or you better hope you have a resume of being a hot B lister in the 90s so you can be the series regular Mom or DILF.



So the struggling actors move on to like SVU and Criminal Minds episodes prob. Reply

Yeah. And a lot of the shows are like 22 ep orders so they almost have little to no time to find a meaty role outside of the show.



But get money get paid. Reply

The power of Scientology obviously Reply

lol honestly shocked it's not katie tbh Reply

She's tied with him, only because she did an EP of Whose Line is it Anyways, which I didn't realize was still on the air much less on the CW Reply

lmao omg i need to look that up stat Reply

she was also on 7th heaven. but they didn't count it because it was still "the wb" when she was on Reply

And I bet he's a creep in all his roles. Reply

:)



Edited at 2017-06-15 08:08 pm (UTC)

i don't know why this comment is killing me. Reply

interesting... i would think it would be someone else. lol



with that said, i watch most of what he has been in including that awful tv movie he was in.

i wish he would get more work so CW make him a lead on a show please!!! jk...



and i also miss Ringer :/ Reply

that's funny bc i watch or have watched all those shows and still couldn't pick "jason dohring" out of a lineup :/ Reply

Veronica Mars? He was a main character. Reply

that's the only one of those shows i never watched lol. i didn't read past supernatural, i guess Reply

Parent

lol I had to google him bc there was no picture. The name sounded familiar but I couldn't picture a face. Reply

Before I clicked the answer I thought maybe it might be Chyler Leigh bc she was on The CW and even way back when it was The WB, but a lot of the garbage she has been in just feels like a crap CW show in every way but ended up an actual network for one season before it got cancelled. Plus the names of the shit she's been in all sound like CW shows, places in Michigan... oh or one of those schools people send rich fuck up teenagers to so they can climb mountains and ride horses enough to become less of a douche.



Safe Harbor

North Shore

Rocky Point

Wilder Days





Anyway, I suppose Chyler Leigh would be the right answer to "who played her real life brother's lover in a movie and also was in like 30 cancelled shows before Shonda found her in the dregs of that soapy trash show, Reunion, that got cancelled before they'd even aired like five episodes?"



Edited at 2017-06-15 07:33 pm (UTC)

who played her real life brother's lover in a movie



I learned about this from ONTD and I still can't believe is a real thing. I looked for it when I first read it and saw there was even kissing scenes and... just no... NO Reply

well i am just learning about this right now and i am HORRIFIED. Reply

But why would they do that??? Did they think they had chemistry? Ewwwww Reply

Parent

I thought Katie Cassidy but I'm surprised it was Jason until I saw the list. Wow, he's been around. Reply

