Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most CW Shows?
.@TheCW All-Stars: Which Actors Have Appeared on the Most Shows? https://t.co/Vi7XbJZsMR #TBT pic.twitter.com/oyAAQYXkJ8— TVLine.com (@TVLine) 15. Juni 2017
source
which actor appeared on the most CW shows?
[who could it be]
it's Jason Dohring
iZombie
The Originals
The Messengers
The Tomorrow People
Ringer
Supernatural
Veronica Mars
Scientology
I say this as someone who loves "Riverdale" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" lol.
Having said that, there's a clear age limit on *CW star* or prominent guest star, bc if you're over 35 you're prob gonna be someone's no name lawyer in one ep or you better hope you have a resume of being a hot B lister in the 90s so you can be the series regular Mom or DILF.
So the struggling actors move on to like SVU and Criminal Minds episodes prob.
But get money get paid.
Edited at 2017-06-15 08:08 pm (UTC)
with that said, i watch most of what he has been in including that awful tv movie he was in.
i wish he would get more work so CW make him a lead on a show please!!! jk...
and i also miss Ringer :/
Safe Harbor
North Shore
Rocky Point
Wilder Days
Anyway, I suppose Chyler Leigh would be the right answer to "who played her real life brother's lover in a movie and also was in like 30 cancelled shows before Shonda found her in the dregs of that soapy trash show, Reunion, that got cancelled before they'd even aired like five episodes?"
Edited at 2017-06-15 07:33 pm (UTC)
I learned about this from ONTD and I still can't believe is a real thing. I looked for it when I first read it and saw there was even kissing scenes and... just no... NO