i actually dont think its as bad as i expected it to be..i kinda dig the beat (shame on me)



we saw this bs outfit before didnt we? it looks less dumb now. Reply

I'm kinda loving the white batman suit ngl Reply

strained world view

rich

obsessive passion



sounds like batman Reply

jumpman jumpman jumpman Reply

pretty much Reply

I feel like the word "dope" was used an absurd number of times when he screened this for his friends/pitched the concept. Reply

they shouldn't have cancelled get down. this is what unemployment does to people jk

dis artpop. i don't hate it though. Reply

what??? they cancelled the get down??? Reply

slay Reply

So to clarify, is this Jaden Smith releasing a song called "Batman", or is his stage-name "Batman" and he's releasing a song called "JADEN"? Reply

I think "Batman" is probably copyrighted. Reply

Surely, but his name is in all caps and the song is not so it made me wonder. Tho knowing him he probably did that on purpose. Reply

his grammy award winning verse on "never say never" > Reply

he actually won an award for that? <_________< Reply

Be free baby. Reply

No Homo. How About No Homeless. Reply

King of Artpop!

Soon to be King of K-Pop!

Fresh prince of Hip Hop!



Edited at 2017-06-15 07:05 pm (UTC)

Lmao Moises Arias (Rico from Hannah Montana) directed this!



Edited at 2017-06-15 07:05 pm (UTC)

Super rich kids with nothing but loose ends...super rich kids with nothing but fake friends... Reply

HEY THOUGH



Remember Will Smith's first son? Cause he sure doesn't. Reply

Trey is immortalized on Just the Two of Us, what more could he want Reply

theres another one? Reply

