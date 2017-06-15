Bill Cosby Jury Deadlocked
After deliberating for four days, the jury in Bill Cosby's trial for sexual assault told the judge that they are deadlocked.
The judge sent them back and told them to keep trying to reach a verdict, but there's a strong possibility at this point that the trial will end with a hung jury and a mistrial.
Cosby's spokesman is already declaring victory: Andrew Wyatt said outside the courthouse: “Today, we have really seen Mr. Cosby get the justice he was looking for in Montgomery County. These jurors, they have been very judicious, they have taken their time to re-do and retry the case in that deliberation room. This deadlock shows the not guilty that Mr. Cosby has been trying to bring about."
Hope he suffers soon, one way or the other.
People that defend him still need to get off his payroll. :|
This is gonna be straight ass if he gets off.