Bill Cosby Jury Deadlocked

Holy shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Hell get away with it as most rapist do. Reply

Thread

Link

I really never expected it to end any differently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. a deadlocked jury is honestly better than what i expected. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But like how in heavens there's even a deadlock about this. 50 women came forward. I'm so upset right now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this some bs Reply

Thread

Link

what the fuck people Reply

Thread

Link

this is garbage Reply

Thread

Link

*pretends to be shocked.gif* Reply

Thread

Link

I knew this would happen so I can't even say I'm disappointed. The justice system continues to let victims down. I don't want hear about how ~the jury can only work with that they are given and did their civi duty~ bullshit either. His defense barely even tried. Society still has fucked up views about rape, why people rape and consent. They also think someone who is famous can't be a rapist. Dr. Huxtable just couldn't possibly be a rapist! Reply

Thread

Link

The lack of defense would actually be funny if we weren't talking about letting a rapist walk. Six minutes and one witness? Up against Andrea Constand's actual words. It disgusts me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course Reply

Thread

Link

I knew he would get away with it. Reply

Thread

Link

It's astonishing that rape - a violent crime - is given lip service in this country. I can't think of any other crime in this country where people literally act fake outraged but then don't charge rapists appropriately in the rare instance they even get to court.



Hope he suffers soon, one way or the other. Reply

Thread

Link

The other day my dad was saying how he honestly doesn't understand why a rape conviction doesn't carry a sentence of life in prison, because it really should. I gave him a big hug for being a man and not being stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Give your dad another hug for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only consolation I could have if he gets off is that, even if his reputation has not been absolutely ruined, he will go down in history with a VERY large asterisk to his name. Reply

Thread

Link

I've heard sooooo many people defend him so I'm not surprised at all. Tamika Mallory, who was one of the womens march organizers, defended him on IG last week and I was like .............. Even when people brought up undeniable points she didn't want to hear it.



Reply

Thread

Link

Cosby has had predatory rumors goin on since back in the day. Just an old man version of R. Kelly. Such shit that ppl will be so blinded and normalized to these fuckin rapists in the industry and defend the hell out of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's that OJ defense. It's so frustrating. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The method that people defend him is bewildering to me. When people say shit like "he didn't touch me" I'm like ??? A rapists doesn't have to rape everyone they know to be a rapist??



People that defend him still need to get off his payroll. :| Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Goddamn it. Reply

Thread

Link