Big Little Lies: Shailene Woodley Submitted For Lead AND Supporting, Plus Other Emmys FYCs

I though Shailene was good but she wasn't anywhere near Nicole, Laura or Reese. I'll be bummed if she gets a nomination and one of them doesn't.

MTE. like the fact that they would consider anyone besides Laura for supporting is laughable. Zoe was barely in it and Shailene was one of the leads.

shailene's SON is a better actor than her, wtf at those submissions

true

who else going to be up for limited series this year? fargo?

Probably Feud.

fargo and feud are the 2 big ones

netflix is trying to get Gilmore Girls in

ew. it was so bad

please fucking no!

lmao

Besides the two mentioned, these are some possibilites: American Crime, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Night of, Gilmore Girls

Fargo, Feud and The Night Of

Are The OA and Stranger Things in Drama Series?

Black Mirror hasn't been mentioned yet, but looking at the ballot they're in the Limited Series/Movie category.

I hope Nicole and Alex both gets nominated.

Shailene just wasn't good. There weren't many other supporting actors were there? All they've got is the husbands.

in terms of performance i would rank the women of BLL nicole>laura>shailene>reese>zoe. zoe it wasn't rly her fault bc she had literally nothing to do but reese was just throwing out budget tracy flick redux. i hope for noms for nicole and laura and maybe skarsgard but that's it

i'm pretty sure that's not allowed

http://m.emmys.com/ballots/2017



Shailene is only on the ballot once, for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Nicole's emmy is locked.

Shailene is cute but she's nowhere near the big leagues.

Nothing for Robin Weigert???



mte wtffffff



theyre prob worried cuz she'd win over the other ladies Reply

They should have sent her for supporting role.

She was so good

Was she in enough episodes to cross the threshold from guest to supporting?

Since they're a miniseries, I don't believe they qualify for the guest awards.

I have a lot of love for that crazy lez, even if she does get fired a lot.

She probably didn't have enough screentime to qualify. If it was a regular series she'd be a guest, but it's limited.

mte :(

Alex is the only one of the guys who deserves a nomination. Who remembers what David Clarke did?

Why not Nicole?

Nicole is a guy?

um she was literally the weakest out of the 4 women, im not counting zoe cuz she was barely there lbr

Yeah. Zooey was really minimal and definitely part time

i really don't get it when people say shailene wasn't good in big little lies because if there is one role where she was perfectly cast, it's definitely this one. like this kind of laid back, withdrawn character who's trying to recover from trauma was almost made for her imo because her style of acting is really discreet and quiet. i think she totally deserves a nomination like everyone else in the show and i hope she gets it.

yeah i didn't find anything outright appalling about her performance like these comments suggest

ia. I thought she was perfect for that character.

I thought she was great, too.

i thought she was good but if anyone deserves the nomination it's nicole imo.

ia, she really stole the show

the scene where jane broke down in her living room while martha wainwright played in the background has still stuck w me

I've never thought much of her as an actor so I was surprised when I thought she was actually pretty good in Big Little Lies. It seemed like most people here thought that she stuck out like a sore thumb among the rest of the cast, but I never really felt that way tbh. I didn't think she was the best or anything, but I thought she was fine...especially since I'd gone into it expecting her to be like distractingly bad

Shailene was the worst part of the show. Give Nicole, Reese, and Laura their noms (and Alexander, I guess, but I don't care about actors tbqh). Everyone else can get an invite to the Emmys, that's it.

she should just submit for supporting, nicole and reese are obviously getting nominations and i'm not sure they'd give three slots to the same series. but maybe they would, idk.



i heard black mirror isn't doing limited series, and is instead submitting san junipero for movie, which is probably a good idea since big little lies seems like the obvious winner for limited series Reply

omggggg i'm so happy to read this

i know, i'm hoping they actually stand a chance, and i'd love if that episode specifically won an emmy.



and i know bryce is being submitted for lead actress and gugu and mackenzie are doing supporting actress, i'd love if they all got noms too Reply

Parent

Yes totally here for San junipero winning awards

I feel like Shailene's performance was so awkward and a bit try hard. If I were to cast Jane I think Emmy Rossum would have done an amazing job, probably because I love her in Shameless and her motherly role to her siblings.



Other than that I would be happy if any of the other cast got a win (except maybe Zoe), but I am really pulling for Nicole, Alex and Laura. Reply

The author wanted Rose Byrne (even if she's older than the role) and yes, Emmy would have been great.

Someone here once said Brie Larson and I think she would have been great, but maybe I just think that because of Room.

