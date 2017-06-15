Big Little Lies: Shailene Woodley Submitted For Lead AND Supporting, Plus Other Emmys FYCs
HBO has started their Emmy campaign for Big Little Lies. Along with the obvious moves for Outstanding Limited Series, Direction and Writing, Shailene Woodley has been submitted for Lead AND Supporting for the same role, most likely to ensure she gets a nomination.
LEAD ACTRESS
Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie
Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright
Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern as Renata Klein
Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson
Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman
SUPPORTING ACTOR (3/4 "you can't be serious)
Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright
Adam Scott as Ed MacKenzie
Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein
James Tupper as Nathan Carlson
Shailene is only on the ballot once, for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Shailene is cute but she's nowhere near the big leagues.
theyre prob worried cuz she'd win over the other ladies
i heard black mirror isn't doing limited series, and is instead submitting san junipero for movie, which is probably a good idea since big little lies seems like the obvious winner for limited series
and i know bryce is being submitted for lead actress and gugu and mackenzie are doing supporting actress, i'd love if they all got noms too
Other than that I would be happy if any of the other cast got a win (except maybe Zoe), but I am really pulling for Nicole, Alex and Laura.