Big Little Lies: Shailene Woodley Submitted For Lead AND Supporting, Plus Other Emmys FYCs




HBO has started their Emmy campaign for Big Little Lies. Along with the obvious moves for Outstanding Limited Series, Direction and Writing, Shailene Woodley has been submitted for Lead AND Supporting for the same role, most likely to ensure she gets a nomination.

LEAD ACTRESS
Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie
Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright
Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern as Renata Klein
Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson
Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman

SUPPORTING ACTOR (3/4 "you can't be serious)
Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright
Adam Scott as Ed MacKenzie
Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein
James Tupper as Nathan Carlson

