June 15th, 2017, 08:17 pm zeeseesstars Ilana Glazer on The Late Show w/ Stephen Colbert Talks about Broad City s4 and bleeping Trumps name, the 2016 election, Rough Night, who her fav Broad City guest star is, directing and how beautiful Zoe Kravitz is. Source Tagged: late night talk show, stephen colbert / the colbert report
yas queen
Re: yas queen
because the premise of rough night sounds fucking horrible
I love her, can't wait for Broad City to start up again.