cant wait for broad city to finally be back Reply

Thread

Link

haha I like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss this show and need to do a rewatch. Reply

Thread

Link

have you watched Difficult People? That and Broad City are so re-watchable for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope, but I'll have to check it out! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been meaning to watch this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was cute she's so charming Reply

Thread

Link

too bad she's in rough night tbh Reply

Thread

Link

rought night was written by writers from Broad City, sooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao is this why i've never liked broad city all that much?



because the premise of rough night sounds fucking horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks like a female version of this movie http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0124198/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah i'm ok passing on both tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting. 'cause the movie looks really dumb to me. I really like Broad City though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

"In the before times, as I call them..." lol. for real.



I love her, can't wait for Broad City to start up again. Reply

Thread

Link

Love her and Broad City. But I refuse to support Rough Night, sorry girl! Reply

Thread

Link

Adore her. Hope Rough Night is a decent hit. all you ontders who complain about the lack of female directors and writers in Hollywood, put your money where your mouth is. Reply

Thread

Link