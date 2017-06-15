"Happy Death Day" Trailer
Happy Death Day - In Theaters Friday The 13th October
https://www.happydeathday.com
Blumhouse (Split, Get Out, Whiplash) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in HAPPY DEATH DAY, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.
HAPPY DEATH DAY is directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon.
