"Happy Death Day" Trailer

That may have been the oddest trailer i've seen in ages. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol wtf did I just watch? I'll watch this when it comes out on Netflix or amazon prime 😜 Reply

Thread

Link

I find that I really like Blumhouse horror. This looks good and I'll be seeing it when it comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I just watched the entire movie but I'll definitely give it a go... Looks fun.



Op's question... I have no clue. Probably find my killer and kill them first? So, basically the movies plot lol Reply

Thread

Link

Feel like I just saw this movie - but as a teen drama.

Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah this movie has been done many times before.



Though maybe there's some unique twist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit I LOVE this kind of movies! I won't be seeing that in theaters but I totally download it! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm into it. Reply

Thread

Link

I do miss that period in the 2000s when horror movies, especially mainstream ones, were more tongue-in-cheek and fun, and not as grim and serious. This gives me that kind of vibe. So many theatrical horror movies are so wrought now, even the ones aimed at teens. Reply

Thread

Link

ok i'm kinda into this



but i feel like it's the creep she sleeps with who's killing her tbh lol Reply

Thread

Link

This looks good Reply

Thread

Link

Does anyone know the name of the all female directed horror anthology? I think it's recent, hoping to find a torrent. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank ya! Have you watched it yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, like any anthology film its pretty uneven, but its worth a watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

XX was disappointing.



Edited at 2017-06-15 08:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that's disappointing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally watched the Autoposy of Jane Doe. I liked it way more than I expected. It wasn't groundbreaking but I like Brian Cox. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope the killer is the dude she slept with and blew off and that it's commentary on how men feel entitled to something more when women don't give them the time of day after sex tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm over movies and shows that do the Groundhog Day thing but I'll watch this Reply

Thread

Link

This looks fun. I'll probably see it. Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of Blumhouse, I just watched Get Out last night. Holy fuck it was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I AM SO PUMPED TO SEE THIS MOVIE. Reply

Thread

Link

i'd watch it. even tho i'd be looking away at the intense build up scenes then look/open my eyes right when it happens because i fail at my timing every single time. lmao. Reply

Thread

Link