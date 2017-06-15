m: iu

"Happy Death Day" Trailer



Happy Death Day - In Theaters Friday The 13th October
https://www.happydeathday.com

Blumhouse (Split, Get Out, Whiplash) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in HAPPY DEATH DAY, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

HAPPY DEATH DAY is directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon.

ontd, what would you do if you had to relive the day you die over and over?
