ONTD Original™: 10 LGBTQ Characters from Horror Movies

I can't go into LGBT characters I like/dislike, the lists would be too long! Reply

I love May. I know there's some controversy about whether the end destroys the movie, but I liked it. It made the entire movie that much more creepy. Reply

i forgot what happens at the end, can you tell me? Reply

So do I! IDK, I think the ending worked. Reply

i love memento mori. so Iconic. Reply

omg Haute Tension was very wtf? What's that 70s Vampire film with just loads of lesbian vampires having sex? or have I just made this plot up? Reply

Vampyros Lesbos? Reply

sounds about right! Reply

Haute Tension was super wtf! The ~crazy~ lesbian thing made me roll my eyes so hard they still hurt. Reply

there are multiple ones. I've seen most of them bc i love them so it's vampyros lesbos or the vampire lovers most likely. those get run a lot on cable. if ingrid pitt is it, you're likely to be in a lesbian vampire movie Reply

High Tension reminds me so much of that tv movie, Intensity. I couldn't really get into it. Reply

I loved May when I was a kid, my bff and I rented it from blockbuster one night (RIP) and were like wtf is this



Momento Mori looks like my kinda movie, is it any good? Reply

I liked Memento Mori for the story and imagery. It's a sad movie with some supernatural elements, but it's not a horror-horror movie. It's probably the most artsy of the franchise. Reply

It genuinely cracks me up how literally everyone who's ever seen Cursed saw the same chemistry and read the same subtext.



Usually there's some room for argument but nope. Reply

Until I listened to a podcast about Cursed, I forgot the female love interest in that movie existed. Reply

Link

I've seen it several times and I couldnt even tell you her name or what she looked like.



Though I do remember an old imdb thread where people were convinced that milo/jesse were supposed to kiss at the end and Wes just chickened out lmao

Aw, May. One of many indie flicks I watched on cable frequently in middle school. There was a brief period in the early 2000s where Angela Bettis kept getting cast as the lead in small budget horror flicks. Actually, now that I think of it, she was kind of like the OG Anya Taylor-Joy. Hopefully ATJ's relevancy doesn't die out as quickly as Angela's, lol. Reply

that one french movie about the cruising beach Reply

great movie but cmon thats not horror! Reply

stranger by the lake! it's on my netflix list lol.

they should remake it in english tbh. Reply

i know that High Tension is problematic af but it was probably the last time a movie had me actually terrified and sweating and spooped after it ended. Reply

I read that as pooped and thought wow, it really did have an impact! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they had sex it was wtf



i can't think of any apart from adrien from raw i really liked his character but i don't get why Reply

awww this icon from Girlhood and Nocturama Reply

have you seen girlhood? is it good? its on my to watch list Reply

A guy I'm friends with used to date Joey Lauren Adams. Our friends say she sucked. That's what I have to contribute. I met her once and she seemed ok. Reply

No Babadook, this list is invalid. Reply

+1. BabaSHOOK at the exclusion. Reply

yas ho drop that babuusy Reply

How did it become a gay icon?

christine is prob my fav unintentionally homoerotic horror movie

Oh yeah, Christine definitely had some moments where I forgot Alexandra Paul was even the romantic interest. Reply

Link

I blew my older brother's mind when I pointed out the obvious gay subtext in this movie LOL he said back in the 80's people were so focused on pretending gay people didn't exist that it never even occurred to him. Reply

Link

lmao even the soundtrack is coded (dennis's car plays only female vocalists singing about love when he's with arnie, while christine only plays male vocalists threatening violence to her victims lol) but carpenter still denies it so Reply

Oh Dennis 😍 Reply

Love this post!



Now I need to watch Cursed, I feel like I missed this when it came out years ago. It's got that mid-2000s filter and I'mma need to see some homoerotic subtext with awful writing. Reply

Cursed is really not a bad movie, it's very fun. It's just one of those frustrating movies where it COULD'VE been a GREAT movie but got fucked up in production so people hate it for only being good LOL. Reply

Link

I asked my husband about it, he's a horror movie junkie and he remembered it well enough, he said it feels like most 2000s horror flicks which we love lol. So either way I'm excited! Reply

Link

Cursed was part of that wave of 2000s mainstream horror that was cheeky and self-aware. Like they would go back and forth between being darkly/bitingly funny and "scary." They didn't take themselves seriously like a lot of post-2009 horror does now (Annabelle, Ouija, Insidious, The Conjuring, etc.). Cursed is by no means a good movie, but it is fun if you can put that notion aside. Reply

the vampire lovers tbqh and anything ingrid pitt has been in. but she wad more badass in real life as a holocaust survivor.



not horror but the 0.5 seconds of haruka/usagi is Iconic. beautiful post, OP Reply

