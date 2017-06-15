i'm scandalized by these harlots and their bare ankles Reply

lmao cute



i love kirsten

lol

lol this is cute

hahah this is cute

it's so cute.

lmao this is so cute

dead @ the solo cups

Very silly.



I am really looking forward to this movie!! Reply

Uhm, where's the Colin Farrell calendar, Sofia?!?!?!

I feel like it's only a matter of time before they release it...

Real questions.

oof, sofia should NOT be on talk shows

Why not?

salma might be the best guest one could hope for, but she is so drab and boring in comparison. she said nothing the whole segment except for this lil blip

ask beyonce.

her teeth are too big for her mouth omg yikes

I didn't expect her to be awkward af, I had no clue she was an introvert??

never watched his show but what an uncomfortably awkward set. why the office chair? it looks he's interrogating them.

not a bare shoulder outside the confines of one's water closet

lol so cute

Teeheehee

wow he was realllly all up in her face during this.



also, it is cute and im glad they had fun on set. but at the same time, girls gone wild needs can fuck off and die, and i am irritated that these accomplished women working on what seems to be a prestigious period film feel the need to invoke that garbage brand to drum up publicity, like wtf.



/cranky and hungover Reply

almost as iconic as louis xvi cribs



Reply

best thing to come out of that movie (and i say that as a fan of the movie)

lmao i adore that movie too but ia

I dun care about elle but nicole + period film?? I'm so there

Looking forward to this. Also ready to fall asleep to it.

Awww Kiki and Elle and their BARE ANKLES, let me clutch my pearls

I really want to know what they do to him but don't want to be spoiled.

The way she describes the movie, it almost sounds like a comedy. "They take in a man and he turns everything upside down!"

Edited at 2017-06-15 08:25 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-15 08:25 pm (UTC) Reply

