Sofia Coppola shows off behind the scenes Girls Gone Wild footage from The Beguiled
While on set Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning pretended to be in an 1860s Girls Gone Wild video. Coppola released the footage to The Late Late show.
The Beguiled is in theatres starting June 23rd.
source
i love kirsten
I am really looking forward to this movie!!
also, it is cute and im glad they had fun on set. but at the same time, girls gone wild needs can fuck off and die, and i am irritated that these accomplished women working on what seems to be a prestigious period film feel the need to invoke that garbage brand to drum up publicity, like wtf.
/cranky and hungover
Edited at 2017-06-15 08:25 pm (UTC)