ONTD Roundup

Normally I don't mind if my thighs rub together but in the heat it's awful.



I'm sensing chub rub in my future 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

This may sound weird but I rub deodorant on my inner thighs and it works wonders. Doesn't work for anyone but it's a cheap first step to try. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do this too and it works Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep! this is exactly what I do as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bodyglide was designed specifically for chafing skin. highly recommend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am trying out bandelettes on the recommendation of a friend....but i haven't used them yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

body glide or deodorant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey, sexy Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Mystique



You're cold and cynical, and extremely good at manipulating other people.

You have strong political convictions, and are willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/perpetua/w hich-x-woman-are-you?utm_term=.fgW9QgP9x J#.rkvm9yDmKn

You're cold and cynical, and extremely good at manipulating other people.You have strong political convictions, and are willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Wolfsbane



You can be a bit pious and uptight, but that doesn't keep you from being a kind, generous person. You tend to be very hard on yourself, but your friends love and respect you exactly as you are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Rogue! Who's my fave X-Men character <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Kitty Pryde. She's my favourite so yay! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Jean Grey

You seem like a pretty normal and well-adjusted person, but in reality you're struggling with a lot of issues and burdens. You make the best of your situation, but live in fear of losing control of yourself. You're attracted to people who deal with similar struggles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Dazzler

You were born to be a star! You're charismatic and outgoing, and tend to be very optimistic. You can be a bit selfish at times, but when it comes down to it, you're willing to make real sacrifices for the greater good.



I don't know ha but she's cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"the ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams...was originally commissioned as a disco singer, the character shifted to other musical genres, including rock and adult contemporary"



ok, I love her already lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Jean Grey

You seem like a pretty normal and well-adjusted person, but in reality you're struggling with a lot of issues and burdens. You make the best of your situation, but live in fear of losing control of yourself. You're attracted to people who deal with similar struggles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Kitty Pryde

You're extremely intelligent and highly capable, and have been since you were very young. You're mature for your age, but not so much when it comes to romance – you're always falling for questionable people.



lol oop drag me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Emma Frost

You are often vain and petty, but you are capable of setting aside your worst impulses to do the right thing. You care deeply about helping young people, and are extremely loyal to the few people you truly respect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma Frost: You are often vain and petty, but you are capable of setting aside your worst impulses to do the right thing. You care deeply about helping young people, and are extremely loyal to the few people you truly respect.



Rude, but i identify with the description lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Emma Frost

You are often vain and petty, but you are capable of setting aside your worst impulses to do the right thing. You care deeply about helping young people, and are extremely loyal to the few people you truly respect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Storm

You're blessed with several forms of intelligence – street smarts, strategic thinking, emotional intelligence. You're a natural leader, and are good at handling responsibility. You have a strong sense of self, but that self is an ever-shifting thing. You embrace this, and enjoy taking on new looks to match your current emotional state. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just read that the Cosby jury is deadlocked. As if we needed another reminder why the world is trash. The judge told them it's too soon for that and to keep deliberating. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how they even found jurors. Like, who hasn't heard of this case?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They moved the jury selection from just outside Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. I live in Pittsburgh and everyone here was like "Uh, we still have the internet?" lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo, the defense didn't even offer a defense! How could it be anything but guilty? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are they already deciding??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I was in Paris right now. 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl me too, fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Today, a bagel with cream cheese and mango / banana / coconut smoothie. Now, I'm drinking coffee and deciding if I want to go Korean for lunch. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm cheating today since I"m getting sushi tonight so I had a bagel with cream cheese. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothin yet, just woke up lol



I stayed up until 4 playing Mass Effect 2 omfg it's so fun and I haven't gamed like that in a very, very long time.



Thinking of devouring a pan amasado with some palta though... but bread hurts my stomach so we'll see lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coffee and a breakfast sandwich Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm drinking a mocha frap with whipped cream rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reduced fat turkey bacon sandwich from sbux Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had my usual avocado toast and some yogurt with peaches and flax seed. trying to decide on lunch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

granola, coffee, brown bread, cucumber, strawberries and a nectarine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bit of curry and some strawberries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tried at new breakfast wrap at my usual place: egg whites, cheedar, homefries, and peppers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chicken gyro Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ate half my lunch for breakfast :-X It was mini pitas stuffed with tuna and egg salad from whole foods. and I had half a snickerdoodle cookie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for breakfast i had spelt flakes and nutty muesli with poached pear



for lunch i had pret's new broccoli, cauliflower and turmeric salad thing which was nice



i've also had some cherries

....and 2 sugar free red bulls lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

green juice and cookies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oj Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just ate a tuna and mayo sandwich Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 eggs in a basket and cold brew coffee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a latte and 2 chocolate chip cookies lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

broccoli pudla and an apple. i'm trying to make a change since packing on the trump fifteen sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on a liquid diet so I eat two smoothies a day and a fat bomb or chicken broth at night if I'm not satiated

Smoothie has Vanilla Premier Protein shake, avocado, natural creamy peanut butter, and some protein powder. Very filling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had salad, tuna, and rice with an egg for lunch, then some delicious pistacchio and almond greek yoghurt with strawberries. i planned tomorrow's lunch already and now i'm super hungry, but out of alloted calories for today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shake for breakfast. Chicken salad for lunch and tea is cooking for my husband getting in from work. Cod baked in a cheesy sauce with roast potatoes and green veggies.



Also had a bad of crisps so not all bad. Could have been worse. Haha.



Edited at 2017-06-15 05:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had some iced coffee earlier. That's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1/2 ham and gruyere sandwich without eating the bread and some tomato soup. Was delicious until I got a terrible stomachache. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grilled chicken wrap from Chick-Fil-A and some chicken noodle soup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spinach flourentine bagel with cheese and I said bacon but they gave me gross greasy sausage. As if the bacon wouldn't have been greasy but I would rather have greasy floppy pork then floppy ground flat pork Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Work party with an open bar tonight Reply

Thread

Link

have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks- everyone is just watching the clock, even though it's still like 5 hours away lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Part of me is jealous, but the other part knows I'd never feel comfortable taking advantage of that with my coworkers/bosses. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love this episode so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have stretched across 4 days. Jury now says it's deadlocked. https://t.co/pccF24hubL https://t.co/bfDWqx1dLr — NPR (@NPR) June 15, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Happy thursday ONTD!



Today is my friday since I'm heading back home to LA tomorrow!



I'm spending the day laminating things! Reply

Thread

Link

just want to say you are awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey mamas! I think you're pretty swell yourself! I hope you have a good weekend! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's very hot here, have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link













Edited at 2017-06-15 04:31 pm (UTC) I started a dropshipping store just to experiment and I already made my first sale. I have a whole 80 cents of profit. Reply

Thread

Link

Go on with your bougie self!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wat is dropshipping? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dropshipping is where you sell products for a manufacturer, but the manufacturer is the one that ships them out to the customer so you don't need to deal with the products or buy them in bulk. So someone pays me for a product, I buy it from the manufacturer and they ship it out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





K I had a sex dream with Hexadecimal and idk how tf my brain is gonna top that one Reply

Thread

Link

reina of the bots Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dropped the cat off at the vet this morning and I'm already cringing thinking of the fucking bill.



I love her dearly but I genuinely cant afford much more of this.



I want her to be well tho so 🙀 Reply

Thread

Link

Private pet care is so fucking expensive. I took my kitty yesterday because she was acting very lethargic and not eating the night before, I also found a tick on her earlier in the day. Of course the day of her appointment she was back to her old self and acting normal but I took her anyway. Turns out there was nothing wrong with her, after blood tests were done. I'm glad but damn the consultation alone is so much money.



I'm thinking next time, unless its a dire situation I'm just going to a State Animal hospital. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I took my cat to the vet yesterday for vaccines and she also had a little cold so he looked at her eyes to make sure they didn't have ulcers. $115. I was in there for 5 minutes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my cats can be like that when it's really hot. could that be the problem? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What will you do if she ends up costing a ton? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do you have pet insurance? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am so thankful that my dachshunds are insured. £26 each per month. My boy Bruce had an MRI and Xray in March and the xray was £750 and MRI at a specialist clinic was £2600 and there isn't anything really wrong with him haha.



He's not allowed anything else wrong with him as that is almost our full coverage.



Hope your kitty is okay and feeling better soon. Xx



Edited at 2017-06-15 05:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need new shows. Recs?



I tend to like comedies but I do love a good British mystery series. Reply

Thread

Link

have you watched Endeavour? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! And Morse/Lewis :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Midsomer Murders is my crack. It's been on for 9 million years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

galavant is pretty fun



brooklyn 99 too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Have you seen Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries?

It's not British, but it's awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not mystery or comedy, but I enjoyed The White Princess and I've just started Reign, which is pretty good for a CW show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Granchester is surprisingly good. It has both humor and mystery Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





acoustic pop / 2004 Reply

Thread

Link

aw i loved maria mena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you listened to Growing Pains? is it anything like Weapon in Mind? because the dubstep on there made me very very disappointed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last album of hers I liked was probably Apparently Unaffected, but Cause and Effect had some decent tracks. Everything after that was more miss than hit for me. That "F# #k You" song was atrocious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think i might have made a new friend

i'm nervous Reply

Thread

Link