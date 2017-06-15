Steven Spielberg accused of never making a film with a female lead + The Color Purple was a flop!
Elizabeth Banks Calls Out Steven Spielberg: 'He's Never Made a Movie With a Female Lead' https://t.co/4kj6TJOU76 pic.twitter.com/6F6bJTN6CH— TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 14, 2017
Elizabeth Banks had this to say about Spielberg's lack of female leads.
“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,”
She also ignored someone pointing out "The Color Purple".
Editor for Indiewire.com, Anne Thompson, also backed up Elizabeth's statement. But when corrected that Spielberg directed "The Color Purple" too, she proceeded to call it a flop and pointed out it didn't win an Oscar.
"THE COLOR PURPLE WAS A FLOP!"— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 15, 2017
"Wait, didn't it make $93 million and get 10 Oscar nominations?"
"Yeah, but...but it didn't win any! FLOP!" pic.twitter.com/wiUEuhMoP3
Twitter has gone in on both women and Anne seems to have deleted her tweets. Twitter users have continued to accuse both women of racism for overlooking "The Color Purple".
i'm sorry but The Color Purple is one of the most iconic and known films of all time. this tweet is the epitome of white feminism. https://t.co/kBl9C5QKxG— reggie (@1942bs) June 15, 2017
But he's excused from this narrative because he made ONE female-driven film?
but IA on jurassic park, the original
and it was the little girl who hacked the system and fixed the door locks. "it's a unix system..." lol
Edited at 2017-06-15 05:17 pm (UTC)
that, and all the dino's were female and they fucked everyone up so.
Can't say it's not warranted tho.
Definitely get the impression from some of these white women that it only "counts" if the lead is a white woman.
fuck both of them for this
She told me that it's too early to say that Patty Jenkins wouldn't be Oscar nominated for Wonder Woman.
Like... I love the movie, but no.
and she deserves to get dragged for the way she mocked Mexican immigrants in 'pitch perfect 2'. it was so fucked up
but i can't believe she's angry he hasn't done a white-female led movie. like.. how.. fucking.. white feminist and (almost even racist of her? that feels racist) i don't like her omg
You'd think she'd do a cursory google search if she was gonna say something like this.
This is why yt wimmen keep getting called out. And L M F A O at that Anne person calling the Color Purple a flop.
I bet she also thought that Out Of Africa starring white folks deserved to win.
Agreed. By all means come for Spielberg, but the way they reacted to being corrected about The Color Purple is peak whiteness.