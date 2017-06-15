Steven Spielberg accused of never making a film with a female lead + The Color Purple was a flop!




Elizabeth Banks had this to say about Spielberg's lack of female leads.

“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true,”
She also ignored someone pointing out "The Color Purple".


Editor for Indiewire.com, Anne Thompson, also backed up Elizabeth's statement. But when corrected that Spielberg directed "The Color Purple" too, she proceeded to call it a flop and pointed out it didn't win an Oscar.




Twitter has gone in on both women and Anne seems to have deleted her tweets. Twitter users have continued to accuse both women of racism for overlooking "The Color Purple".




