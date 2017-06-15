Steven Spielberg accused of never making a film with a female lead + The Color Purple was a flop!

TIL Spielberg directed The Color Purple. Reply

You, Elizabeth Banks, Anne Thompson and me tbh.



Add me to the list!



I think it is fine to not know that. Yet how she gonna call him out claimin to see every movie he's directed and NOT know he directed TCP? It is one of the most iconic films of American history. I don't know what that editor is on talkin shit about it being a flop and lack of awards. Reply

*the more you know* NBC rainbow Reply

TCP is iconic and was groundbreaking but let's not act like with his power, he's done anything for women in film. We should acknowledge tcp was amazing but call him out for his shit too which is what I wish they had done. Reply

Me too. Reply

Honestly same lol Reply

I have always felt jurassic park had a lot of feminist notes in it lmao Reply

I thought you were talking about Jurassic World (with the flop Chris) and I was like what



but IA on jurassic park, the original Reply

and it was the little girl who hacked the system and fixed the door locks. "it's a unix system..." lol



and it was the little girl who hacked the system and fixed the door locks. "it's a unix system..." lol

classic Reply

I have 'Dinosaurs eat man, Woman inherits the Earth,' on a coffee mug with cartoon dinosaurs and flowers that I use at work. It's my favorite. Reply

And the line was spoken by the DERRRRRRN! Makes it even better lol. Reply

the woman inherits the earth exchange still makes me laugh every time i hear it. that line was so brilliantly delivered. Reply

Sam Neil and Laura Dern are flawless people.



legit just watched this last night, and was a bit surprised how ellie and lexi weren't treated as damsel's in distress, and actually got out of the majority of their situations on their own, as a result of their own ingenuity & intelligence. Reply

ya it did. between Dern taking matters into her own hands to get shit done and go out into the mess even when she had a safe and comfy spot (as opposed to Alan, who didn't do shit unless he or the kids were in immediate danger where they were). and Lex, who was the only person able to get the park back up and running when nobody else could, it was a pretty feminist movie IMO.



that, and all the dino's were female and they fucked everyone up so. Reply

The dragging she is getting on Twitter right now is....



Can't say it's not warranted tho. Reply

Right away when she said that I thought of The Color Purple. I mean it's fair enough if she forgot, or even to say, the last time he directed one was 30 years ago, but JFC TCP is ICONIC.



Definitely get the impression from some of these white women that it only "counts" if the lead is a white woman. Reply

MTE Reply

yah exacly.

fuck both of them for this Reply

i read a few tweets that said someone did pointed out the color purple to elizabeth and she ignored it so you're right Reply

MTE it's transparent. Reply

this Reply

I've seen tcp at least 50 times but I had forgot he directed it tbh so it could me an easy mistake. I still think they made a valid point despite them not checking their facts first. Reply

True, it is an mistake. Yet the point is them diggin in to act like it doesn't matter as film n slandering it to try further prove their point. That shit is fucked up n stinks of racism to a lot of ppl. Twitter users are gettin receipts of correcting Anne about her accusations about the film. All she could do was further try to downplay an important black female film. She went way off the message from the jump. Reply

Well, that's always been the case with white feminists. Erasing us from the narrative is nothing new so idky people are surprised by this. Reply

They could have apologized for forgetting the movie , but no, they had to make this way worse than it actually was, specially Anne Thompson, a flop? lmao, come on.







Sometimes I like Anne Thompson and sometimes....



She told me that it's too early to say that Patty Jenkins wouldn't be Oscar nominated for Wonder Woman.



Like... I love the movie, but no. Reply

Anne has this weird "wait, whut" predictions every season Reply

Right? It would have been so easy to apologize and then point out The Color Purple is over 30 years old. People are so opposed to being wrong sometimes that they dig in and make their situation worse rather than own up to an error. Reply

definitely. I actually didnt know SS directed it, so I wasnt thinking of it. but I would have been like oh good, there is ONE. like you can still acknowledge the film and how good it is without giving leeway on your point here. but god forbid someone do that I guess. Reply

mte, they could've apologized and still made the same basic point that successful/popular male directors rarely have female leads, but they handled this terribly and definitely made it seem like they only care about a female lead if she's white Reply

you can't come at someone for being narrowminded when you yourself can't get basic facts straight. Reply

I can't. A white female led movie is what she wants. I can't believe she ignored it. She could've been the better person and acknowledged her mistake. Reply

Fo real. Just own up to it. Some folks can't get over their own pride. Reply

It only counts if the female lead is white. Reply

mte Reply

they all graduated from the tina fey school of white feminism. this nobody, amy schumer, lena dunham, all those fools. they don't gaf about us and never did Reply

You're right, and it's disappointing on so many levels. Reply

'the color purple' don't count?



and she deserves to get dragged for the way she mocked Mexican immigrants in 'pitch perfect 2'. it was so fucked up Reply

that whole movie was really uncomfortable, i went and saw it with my best friend and it was like racist stereotypes all over the fucking place. there were about 20 other people in the theater with us and if there was any laughter at all, it was super awkward. Reply

ugh i'm afraid to ask how were we mocked/portrayed in that movie? Reply

You know, for some reason I never really liked her, she just seemed obnoxious, but now my dislike is justified. What a great day for me! Reply

Exactly!!!!! I needed a reason. Reply

same tbh. although i too didn't realize he directed the color purple. the more you learn

but i can't believe she's angry he hasn't done a white-female led movie. like.. how.. fucking.. white feminist and (almost even racist of her? that feels racist) i don't like her omg Reply

same. probably bc she plays the same obnoxious characters all the time. i realize that after watching her on scrubs. Reply

She's always had kind of a "I'm not like ~other~ girls" attitude that's really bothered me. Reply

Of course she "moved on" when someone mentioned it.



You'd think she'd do a cursory google search if she was gonna say something like this.



This is why yt wimmen keep getting called out. And L M F A O at that Anne person calling the Color Purple a flop.



I bet she also thought that Out Of Africa starring white folks deserved to win.



Y'all are so fucking exhausting. 🙄 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 15, 2017



Y'all are so fucking exhausting. 🙄 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 15, 2017

Agreed. By all means come for Spielberg, but the way they reacted to being corrected about The Color Purple is peak whiteness.

Yikes I didn't see the flop part in the post. I take back my previous statements entirely. Reply

so that's why The Color Purple is trending Reply

I was wondering, lol. Reply

what an idiot Reply

Another small example that White women are the worst 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

