Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Steven Yeun To Star In ‘Sorry To Bother You’

Nice, & sounds interesting to boot. Glad to see that LaKeith is picking stuff that sounds cool & isn't...Death Note.



I expect a title change later though, that's kind of awkward. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad to see Tessa in more stuff. Also whenever I watch the Thor trailer I keep thinking it's Natasha Khan/Bat for Lashes. They really look alike to me. /csb Reply

Thread

Link

just looked her up and I see what you mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww yeah, I love them!! And that's a cool concept, I'm looking forward to this <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds good. I love rise through the ranks/sell your soul movies. Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds like it could be interesting. I'm happy to see all three of these people getting work.



Edited at 2017-06-15 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mhhmm 3 babes working together, very into it Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds fun and I am here for it and this cast. Reply

Thread

Link

This is already my favourite film based on the stars alone. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad Steven is getting jobs Reply

Thread

Link

sounds interesting. lakeith slayed me in get out Reply

Thread

Link

Love it. Can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

i am so into this cast omg Reply

Thread

Link

LaKeith snatching all the roles! Reply

Thread

Link

Steven <3, i can't wait for OKJA Reply

Thread

Link

Love Tessa and Steven so much so I'll be watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

These three in a movie? Excitement! Reply

Thread

Link

this is such a great cast Reply

Thread

Link

so happy steven is getting roles 👏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hm this seems rly interesting esp. the side plot with his activist friends Reply

Thread

Link

i dig it Reply

Thread

Link

what a good cast hft! Reply

Thread

Link

hft Reply

Thread

Link

Want it nowwww Reply

Thread

Link

LaKeith! 😍😍😍😍😍

I want the world for him! Reply

Thread

Link

ahhh can't wait! love all of them. Reply

Thread

Link

so glad tessa's career is blowing up, i've lover her since veronica mars <3 Reply

Thread

Link

omg! three of my faves!

and a plot involving current racial and socio-economic injustices with a twist...?!



here! for! this! af! Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds really interesting! Here for Steven getting roles :') Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty nice cast Reply

Thread

Link

This is like ultimate tumblr/millennial social media movie idea with fancasting but irl. Not saying it's a bad thing. I'm happy. Reply

Thread

Link

tessa, lakeith, steven yes, yes, yes sold I'm there Reply

Thread

Link

This cast ♥ Reply

Thread

Link