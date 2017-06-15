Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Steven Yeun To Star In ‘Sorry To Bother You’
- Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Steven Yeun will star in first-time director Boots Riley’s drama film Sorry to Bother You. Forest Whitaker will produce.
- The film starts shooting this month.
- The story is about “a black telemarketer with self-esteem issues who discovers a magical key to business success, propelling him to the upper echelons of the hierarchy just as his activist comrades are rising up against unjust labor practices. When he uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords, he must decide whether to stand up or sell out."
I expect a title change later though, that's kind of awkward.
I want the world for him!
and a plot involving current racial and socio-economic injustices with a twist...?!
here! for! this! af!