Queens of the Stone new album 'Villains' out Aug 25th, new single out now, tour to come!
Follow up to yesterday's post... the Queens of the Stone age have been very busy! Today they dropped the first single off the album "Villains", as well as the album art and a tour announcement. The album is produced by Mark Ronson, who Josh Homme first met while working on Lady Gaga's album Joanne.
-Mark says working on the album was "a very heavy, dark, wonderful dream"
-Josh says Villains album title "isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump'
Here's the badass album art for #QueensOfTheStoneAge's Villains, which officially arrives on August 25th: https://t.co/LHOAeduV6P pic.twitter.com/Y7BVwh7lOW— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) June 15, 2017
#QueensOfTheStoneAge announce 2017 North American tour, with @RoyalBloodUK in support. Check out the dates: https://t.co/AvHbAi3Ohb pic.twitter.com/cA04z9CQNH— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) June 15, 2017
Queens of the Stone Age 2017 Tour Dates:
06/22 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
06/24 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest
07/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell
07/16 – Darwin, AU @ Convention Center
07/19 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion
07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/06 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier *
09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *
09/12 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Pavilion *
09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *
10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *
10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC *
10/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *
10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *
10/20 – Washington, DC @ TBA *
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
10/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
* = w/ Royal Blood
source: 1, 2, 3
Josh's voice is so sexy
Seen QotSA live before and yes they are incredible, and I even got to see Them Crooked Vultures play their first show evah. I just wish they were coming to my neck of the woods this tour!
I HOPE IT WAS AMAZING :(
forever envious of everyone who gets to attend the tour :(
I like the new single! sonically a little like the Them Crooked Vultures album, but with a sort of dirty swing vibe going on?
Edited at 2017-06-15 05:41 pm (UTC)
Love it. They've just announced a gig in November here so will be snatching the Three presale password.