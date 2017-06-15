Queens of the Stone new album 'Villains' out Aug 25th, new single out now, tour to come!

I love this! Can't wait to see them this summer. They're fucking amazing live. Reply

They aren't going anywhere near me :(



Seen QotSA live before and yes they are incredible, and I even got to see Them Crooked Vultures play their first show evah. I just wish they were coming to my neck of the woods this tour! Reply

Come see them in St Paul and stay with meeeeeeeeee Reply

YOU SAW THEM CROOKED VULTURES OMG SIS HOW I ENVY U RN :(

I HOPE IT WAS AMAZING :( Reply

forever envious of everyone who gets to attend the tour :(

QOTSA and Royal Blood are a great match.forever envious of everyone who gets to attend the tour :( Reply

here 4 the gif Reply

seriously i fucking love them and RB Reply

One California date? The fuck Reply

I wish their San Francisco show wasn't at Outside Lands... no way am I shelling out the cash for that.



I like the new single! sonically a little like the Them Crooked Vultures album, but with a sort of dirty swing vibe going on? Reply

Hm...I don't really like it. I thought their last album was brilliant though so I'll definitely be checking out the new one when it comes out. I think I prefer the new DFA 1979 single:







Edited at 2017-06-15 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Hopefully there will be some UK tour dates in the future, I've never seen them and I know I'm missing out. Reply

COME TO NL Reply

Love it. They've just announced a gig in November here so will be snatching the Three presale password.

Love it. But fuuuck why does everyone have to play at Red Rocks fuck that Reply

