June 15th, 2017, 12:08 pm ms_mmelissa 2nd trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit In theatres August 4. The film covers the incident at the Algiers Motel that took place during the 1967 riots in Detroit.source Tagged: anthony mackie, film - historical, film trailer / stills, john boyega, john krasinski
FLOPPPP
I want Anthony in a hit besides anything related to Marvel. So I hope this does good. He always brings a great performance, but the movies don't make any bamk.