The View talks about the baseball field shooting


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about yesterday's events that happened at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field. They talk about if the rhetoric contributed by both sides of the aisle is the cause for yesterday's events. Sara imparts that crazy has no party affiliation. Sara thinks it's weird that 45 goes back to talking about Trussia.

The View hits the topic about how gun laws could loosen to answer the question of gun violence. They talk about how the shooter had a FOID and concealed carry card. It gets heated with Jed and Whoopi in regards to carrying a firearm.

Megyn Kelly gets blasted by the panel for being trash. That's all to say. They also blast Alex Jones to the ether. Joy wants Alex Jones to be vilified.







