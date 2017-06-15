The View talks about the baseball field shooting
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Thursday. The View talks about yesterday's events that happened at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field. They talk about if the rhetoric contributed by both sides of the aisle is the cause for yesterday's events. Sara imparts that crazy has no party affiliation. Sara thinks it's weird that
The View hits the topic about how gun laws could loosen to answer the question of gun violence. They talk about how the shooter had a FOID and concealed carry card. It gets heated with Jed and Whoopi in regards to carrying a firearm.
Megyn Kelly gets blasted by the panel for being trash. That's all to say. They also blast Alex Jones to the ether. Joy wants Alex Jones to be vilified.
The View is back!
THIRD SURGERY FOR SCALISE.
Someone linked me to an amazing article about the damage that bullets do on the body. Scalise is in for a world of long-term pain.
So yay... nothing will change...
ugh why is Putin the only one who's playing these games rn, the west needs to start the goddamn diplomatic fight back
in world politics...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2
"The legislation would criminalise plotting and preparing to commit 277 “serious crimes”.
But the Japan Federation of Bar Associations and other critics point out that offences covered by the law include those with no obvious connection to terrorism or organised crime, such as sit-ins to protest construction of apartment buildings or copying music.
Opponents see the legislation as part of Abe’s broader mission to increase state powers, and fear ordinary citizens could be targeted, despite government assurances to the contrary."
