The View talks about the baseball field shooting

Trump’s former campaign chairman is under FBI investigation. But it hasn't stopped him from touting access to Trump. https://t.co/ziic3egHYB pic.twitter.com/Ofplh26BDK — POLITICO (@politico) June 15, 2017

lmao Reply

I love how bold all of them are, they just can't help themselves and I can't stop laughing. Reply

You call it bold, I call it stupid lmao Reply

Paul Manafort is selling access? I'm shocked. Reply

omg hi guys!! Reply

One of my favorite episodes of P&R! Reply

Scalise faces third surgery after being wounded in mass shooting https://t.co/i3tnfj8aVw pic.twitter.com/oXjxy2xEPw — POLITICO (@politico) June 15, 2017



THIRD SURGERY FOR SCALISE. THIRD SURGERY FOR SCALISE. Reply

thatssadhuh.gif. like i want to care, but the more things that come out about him.... the less fucks i give Reply

Well he has the money for it. Unlike the millions of Americans his party's trying to make destitute from healthcare bills. Reply

It's just sick that he gets the benefit of the same government funded health care he's worked to deny to the public. (And I'm glad he has that and that his family doesn't have to worry about how to pay for this third surgery but everyone should be in that position regardless of their job.) Reply

The only thing I want to know is whether this will change his mind about gun control.



Someone linked me to an amazing article about the damage that bullets do on the body. Scalise is in for a world of long-term pain. Reply

after hearing this isnt out of the norm, my empathy dropped lol Reply

Am I supposed to feel sorry for him? Reply

It's pretty typical for gunshot victims to have to go through several surgeries Reply

She risked her life for Scalise ,who has repeatedly fought against gay marriage, against her marriage.#CrystalGriner https://t.co/hc373m2yth — Lauren Schacher (@LaurenSchacher) June 15, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-15 04:07 pm (UTC) What will Republicans do now that 2 black people risked their lives for them. Crystal is also gay. They risked their lives for people who don't see their humanity every other day of the week. Reply

They risked their lives for a man who proudly called himself "David Duke without the baggage" to boot. Reply

They'll still continue to make sure black ppl can't vote Reply

Say that they at least served for something useful, ie. Saving their lives. Reply

god. this is sad that she took a bullet for an oppressor. Reply

heartless bastards need to LOOK. AT. THIS. Reply

Sis why. Reply

She is a thousand times a better woman than I am because I wouldn't piss on him if her were on fire. Reply

Noooooo :'( what. the. FUCK



And I'm sure the Scalise and all his Republican colleagues will continue to fight gun regulation and will continue to enact legislation that harms women, black people, and gay people.



So yay... nothing will change... Reply

Lmao is that drake in a shoppers drug mart? Reply

It's sad that children being massacred didn't cause these politicians to change their minds. $$$$$ > innocent lives Reply

are they changing their tune now? Reply

lol no Reply

It will be interesting to see if Scalise becomes like Jim Brady, anti- gun.



Edited at 2017-06-15 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm laughing that all the's repgunants are crying over this dude but not literally children being killed Reply

They did not talk about the obstruction of justice thing about 45. So, I guess that is for tomorrow! Reply

I hope he chokes and dies Reply

Lmao ummmm Reply

LMAO! Yea I'm gonna trust that one Reply

The Boy Scout would never fall for this. He'd think it's a joke.. Reply

god Putin plays a strong tactical game. this it intended to weaken public perception of comey's integrity, right?



ugh why is Putin the only one who's playing these games rn, the west needs to start the goddamn diplomatic fight back Reply

The botox migrated from his face and started paralyzing his brain ages ago tbh. Reply

I feel like anyone in the political sphere needs to start checking their food and drink for radioactivity, Vlad is playing every game he knows Reply

Putin can eat shit & die Reply

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2 017/jun/15/japan-passes-brutal-new-terro r-law-which-opponents-fear-will-quash-fr eedoms?CMP=fb_gu

"The legislation would criminalise plotting and preparing to commit 277 “serious crimes”.

But the Japan Federation of Bar Associations and other critics point out that offences covered by the law include those with no obvious connection to terrorism or organised crime, such as sit-ins to protest construction of apartment buildings or copying music.

Opponents see the legislation as part of Abe’s broader mission to increase state powers, and fear ordinary citizens could be targeted, despite government assurances to the contrary." Japan has such a terrible government. this is alarming."The legislation would criminalise plotting and preparing to commit 277 “serious crimes”.But the Japan Federation of Bar Associations and other critics point out that offences covered by the law include those with no obvious connection to terrorism or organised crime, such as sit-ins to protest construction of apartment buildings or copying music.Opponents see the legislation as part of Abe’s broader mission to increase state powers, and fear ordinary citizens could be targeted, despite government assurances to the contrary." Reply

Yeesh. In America I think it was similar, we gave up a lot of civil liberties in the name of combating terrorism. Not worth it. Reply

Yeah, I think it's pretty chilling. Especially the part about protests being considered offences. They are such a terrible party with ties to fascist and nationalist elements. They've been in power for over 60 years with only one or two breaks in the recent past. The CIA spent millions of dollars influencing elections in their favour so leftists wouldn't take power.

Yikes. Governments sure are scared of their citizens right now and keep trying to claw back freedoms. Reply

abe is a piece of trash Reply

1. Live tweeting Environmental Protection Agency Budget Hearing in House, featuring @EPAScottPruitt. https://t.co/KbEDcGunMz #dirtybudget — John Walke (@jwalkenrdc) June 15, 2017





Polluting Pruitt is defending the EPA budget cuts to Congress now: Reply

16. @EPAScottPruitt says "we" felt science backing pesticide ban was insufficient after "he" overruled EPA scientists 1 month into his job. — John Walke (@jwalkenrdc) June 15, 2017

It's infuriating (another thread): Reply

amen Reply

Word Reply

I want to tattoo it on my face. Reply

All of this just makes me so, so fucking angry. Reply

https://www.buzzfeed.com/johnstanton/am ericans-going-to-dentists-in-molar-city-m exico?utm_term=.jyKpJLQXV#.pbdQw2eWP



GOOD ARTICLE, republican voters continue to be stupid and vote against their interestes probably because of racism tbh GOOD ARTICLE, republican voters continue to be stupid and vote against their interestes probably because of racism tbh Reply

am i a bad person for not really care about the outcome of this? like i read about how he is in critical condition and i feel nothing Reply

He called himself david duke without he baggage so no Reply

What happened to this guy might as well be the dictionary definition of hoisted by his own petard, tbh, so not really, no. Reply

You & me both tbh. Reply

like i dont want the dude dead (he'll survive) but i just want him and those like him kinda like gone from existence like living in a cave in the wilderness with no say in anything ever again Reply

I have to stop when I see Trump and others refer to him as a "good man." His track record and own words suggest otherwise. People like Trump and Scalise work to make life difficult for others. At this point people can feel whatever they want imo - like, why should black people be asked to show empathy for a man who compared himself to the KKK and gave a speech to white supremacists? That's stupid. lol I saw some idiot on twitter ask why black people and BLM are saying nothing??? bitch this was white on white crime! Reply

I don't think so. Wouldn't wish him dead, hate that this happened but I just can't feel sorry for people who basically did their hardest to bring about this very action, due to their neglect on healthcare and gun control. You reap what you sow. Reply

I want him to live because I'm super curious about how he'll justify blocking gun control going forward so he can keep getting paid. But that curiosity isn't the same thing as concern. Reply

i feel the same way, like meh. whatever. Reply

He's human garbage. What happened to him is awful but he felt nothing and did nothing to act when the same has been done to others almost every single day of this year. Reply

he's probably got an A+ rating from the NRA, he called himself "David Duke without the baggage", supports the Muslim ban, and has quality taxpayer funded healthcare for life whilst working to deny the same to the poor. Reply

