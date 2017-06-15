john wayne

Gene Simmons tries to trademark the devil horns gesture



Gene Simmons of KISS has filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seeking trademark ownership of the devil horns hand gesture. According to Simmons, this hand gesture was first used in commerce Nov. 14, 1974, during KISS's Hotter Than Hell tour. “The mark consists of a hand gesture with the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular,” he states in his application. Simmons is claiming the hand gesture mark for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist."



If only he googled this shit, he would have known that this gesture has a very long history. It is also used in American Sign Language to represent "I love you."



Beatles promotional image taken in 1967, which was later used for a reissue of the “Yellow Submarine” b/w “Eleanor Rigby” single


The late Ronnie James Dio on the history of the gesture:



Also, have a photo of Gene Simmons hanging out with Stephen Harper:





