Gene Simmons tries to trademark the devil horns gesture
Gene Simmons of KISS has filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seeking trademark ownership of the devil horns hand gesture. According to Simmons, this hand gesture was first used in commerce Nov. 14, 1974, during KISS's Hotter Than Hell tour. “The mark consists of a hand gesture with the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular,” he states in his application. Simmons is claiming the hand gesture mark for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist."
If only he googled this shit, he would have known that this gesture has a very long history. It is also used in American Sign Language to represent "I love you."
Beatles promotional image taken in 1967, which was later used for a reissue of the “Yellow Submarine” b/w “Eleanor Rigby” single
The late Ronnie James Dio on the history of the gesture:
Also, have a photo of Gene Simmons hanging out with Stephen Harper:
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper & yours truly st Toronto airport lounge. https://t.co/qcFnL9Wgro— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) June 11, 2017
KISS frontman Gene Simmons and former PM Stephen Harper spotted together at Toronto airport https://t.co/uAx6TDCNpK pic.twitter.com/toVdII5whN— National Post (@nationalpost) June 12, 2017
Sources: Stereogum YT Twitter 1 2
Taylor Swift hew? Beyonce hew? The Fine Bros hew?
this will never pass
besides everyone knows that was dio for music, and italian and greek grandma's for hell hundreds of years. but gene is such a greedy git, he'll slap his name on anything.
unless he doesn't have a lawyer, in that case he needs to talk with a lawyer before making himself look stupid like this