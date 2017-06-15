Gene Simmons tries to trademark the devil horns gesture

I hope Dio haunts him Reply

Thread

Link

+1 and glad it's the first comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAHAH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I legit read this and thought 'Dio invented it and was cool with everyone using it, asshole.' I guess we know where his son learned to rip people off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the love hand gesture. Reply

Thread

Link

dumb shit

this will never pass Reply

Thread

Link

He does own 💰 though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's such a bastard.



besides everyone knows that was dio for music, and italian and greek grandma's for hell hundreds of years. but gene is such a greedy git, he'll slap his name on anything. Reply

Thread

Link

he needs to fire his lawyer



unless he doesn't have a lawyer, in that case he needs to talk with a lawyer before making himself look stupid like this Reply

Thread

Link

He's such a disgusting person, I hope he loses a ton of money on this. Reply

Thread

Link

lol good luck dude, it's not gonna happen Reply

Thread

Link

The "I love you" gesture is a special thing in my family. My mom was a special ed teacher who learned ASL and taught the gesture to my brother and I when we were babies. We're both in our 30s, but we all use the gesture to wave goodbye to each other, or pose for pictures, etc. My brother has a little 3 year old who just learned it and loves using it, it's so damn cute and sweet. /csb Reply

Thread

Link

When will he die? Seriously, universe, you did some horrific damage in 2016. Time to make up for it. Reply

Thread

Link

I love you is held differently but yeah it's the same hand shape Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought the devil horns was with your thumb tucked in and the 'I love you' ASL gesture is what he's doing?



Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. There's actually another layer to it even because it somehow forms three 6s (or that was the theory during the satanic panic in the 80s). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No that's the rock on hand symbol or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only person that could maybe do this is Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

Trump is two seconds away from trademarking witch hunt. Never happened until he became President. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this comment is underrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everytime I see a KISS news story it reminds me of when I met Paul Stanley Reply

Thread

Link

tell us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes patsy, darling.... TELL US! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ghost of Ronnie James Dio, strike this greedy fuck down like a rainbow in the dark. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to UT, I'm more used to calling that the Hook 'em Horns gesture. Reply

Thread

Link