I just want know what will happen to that Best Buy shirt. And if Issa's friend links back up with the Bi guy, cause he's absolutely beautiful.

ugh, langston kerman is sooooo attractive in so many ways. i want to make him an honorary homosexual so badly...

I need to finish the first season, but I liked what I saw so far.

I tried getting into this show but i didnt like it, maybe i should try it again. I still watch Awkward Black Girl for the lols its so low budget but thats the appeal.

You gotta separate them. There's aspects of ABG that I prefer, but this series has it's own charm. Issa is definitely a different person now and so is her comedic style.

you mad she called out your broke pussy, gal...?



Edited at 2017-06-15 08:10 pm (UTC)

Are u high?

They better not reunite Issa and Lawrence, I want to see her date.

[ lawrence ain't shit but height and good dick ] i want them to have a quality fight though. i'm mad she feels guilty enough to let lawrence have the moral upper hand when he wasn't shit for a long ass time and was living off of issa and rather than acknowledging that then moving on or making up he dangles the ray of hope then beats the frame out of the cute af bank teller...! i mean da fuck...! that shit was truly uncalled for!



Edited at 2017-06-15 08:15 pm (UTC) x2.

I still rewatch the Broken Pussy clip from time to time

all the dudes on this show are hot so yeah i'm excited. it's also really funny. i was disappointed when i read issa rae's book bc it was really flat.

Nnnn @ at this LA based show trying to appropriate "hella".

lmfao for real. no one says hella down here

I cringe every time I hear it

I find it odd. Being raised in LA, I obviously never heard the term until I went to college in the Bay Area. Upon moving back to LA, I went back to a 'Hella'-free existence, and now here's this show pretending anyone in SoCal ever said it to begin with.

molly's the only character on the show from l.a. though the rest of them are transplants.

I can't believe they're still try to push Shameless as a comedy. Emmy Rossum should have been invited to the Drama roundtable :/

they just need to finally make a dramedy category

probably because the showrunners stopped submitting the show for drama category nominations in the second or third season and only submit the show for comedic categories now.

yay for pam- i loved better things

america looks so tiny.



how is superstore any way? i keep meaning to watch it but i don't actually want to... Reply

Superstore is pretty cuted—deff has a throwback feel but without a laugh track and a lot more woke. Sometimes the comedy is too broad for me and the Walmart environment can get depressing but, other than that, it's pretty fun and funny.

ok im an airplane nerd and it bothered me how the airplane at the start and end was not the same

you can't really tell because the only identifiable trait is the red stripe and the underside is completely reflective.

lol

Is Amanda Seales in this? Bc im legit in love with her

Yep, she actually got upped from guest to series regular for this season and she's in the teaser!

https://soundcloud.com/erykah-she-ill-b adu/e-badu-i-been-goin-thru-it-all-420-m ix idr what episode this song was in, but i've been listening to it on repeat since

Man I loved that track when it dropped. Relatable and funny.

Can't wait for this show to come back! Obsessed with the soundtrack

Yes! Solange killed it.

I'm excited. I thought the first season was really good. I hope the second focuses more on her friendships.

I never finished the season final but I'm going to wait until season two premiers. BTW/noonecares this premieres on my Bday (July 23rd)!

Cannot wait!!!!

YES BITCH ITS BEEN 84 YEARS.



Can't wait. I wish the romantic relationships had a moment to be introduced and settled before drama popped off but I'm still into it.

This reminds me to finish season 1!

I looooooooved season 1! I avoided it for a bit because I didn't have HBO when it was first on and all the Twitter hive drama turned me off. But it was great! I really don't care about Lawrence tho, so while I can't stand or condone cheaters and Issa was way wrong...I could still do with less of him.

Now I understand why I like to goggle my colleague so much; she reminds me of Issa Rae and I think she's so cute.

