June 15th, 2017, 10:42 am fight4thislove HBO's Best New Show, Insecure, Drops a Season 2 Teaser! Insecure Season 2 Premieres July 23rd at 10:30/9:30 CST on HBO.SourceWho else is excited for this amazing show to return!? Tagged: black celebrities, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-15 08:10 pm (UTC)
[lawrence ain't shit but height and good dick]i want them to have a quality fight though. i'm mad she feels guilty enough to let lawrence have the moral upper hand when he wasn't shit for a long ass time and was living off of issa and rather than acknowledging that then moving on or making up he dangles the ray of hope then beats the frame out of the cute af bank teller...! i mean da fuck...! that shit was truly uncalled for!
Edited at 2017-06-15 08:15 pm (UTC)
how is superstore any way? i keep meaning to watch it but i don't actually want to...
https://soundcloud.com/erykah-she-ill-b