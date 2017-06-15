Miley Cyrus on Fallon
•Says she used to always be stoned during interviews with Jimmy
•Says she stopped because this is her favorite album(admits she always says that) but she wants to be really clear when she talks about it˙
•The only guest in Tonight Show history who interrupts Jimmy more than he interrupts the guest
•Went to the subway for the first time yesterday (lmao)
•Says she thinks they got recognized because Jimmy looked so much like Billy Ray Cyrus with his wig
ONTD, how do you feel about weed?
I've had to tell assholes before that I hope they have a seizure so they know what it's like.
I bet she stills lights a bowl when she's watching tv or something.
Also I plan on quitting smoking as soon as I finish off what I have because I cannot control the munchies it gives me. I can easily eat almost an entire pizza and not even realize I did it. Plus I'm going on a beach vacation in August and would like to drop a few (dozen) lbs.
still... working on finding a way to try. XD
Where do you live that people are givin you shit for medicating? Sorry you have to deal with that.
i'm worried mostly because sometimes when i drink it really helps my anxiety, and sometimes it makes it worse for a day or two. i can never tell. tho idk if it's comparable.
I cannot get cross faded anymore though it completely fucks me up.
As far as weed goes, I smoke pretty much every day. I have a great dispensary I buy from so no more sitting inconspicuously in my car waiting for my dealer to pop down (also inconspicuously) for a 5 min "chat". I just walk in, show them my I.D, select what I want and go. It's quick, safe, and secure.
