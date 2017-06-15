green light

Miley Cyrus on Fallon


•Says she used to always be stoned during interviews with Jimmy
•Says she stopped because this is her favorite album(admits she always says that) but she wants to be really clear when she talks about it˙
•The only guest in Tonight Show history who interrupts Jimmy more than he interrupts the guest

•Went to the subway for the first time yesterday (lmao)
•Says she thinks they got recognized because Jimmy looked so much like Billy Ray Cyrus with his wig




ONTD, how do you feel about weed?
