i've been on hiatus before for similar reasons, but i also don't sit around on my social media smoking in the first place.

i almost quit LSD but then Dead & Company came to Boulder and I just haaaad to. ill never quit weed thats for sure. its medicine

omfg where the hell can you even find LSD anymore..

from the raver kids on instagram lol, but it's probably fake tbh

well its colorado for one

my freezer.

Ughhh seriously I haven't been able to find it in years and even if I do idk if I trust it.

Rich college kids

Where can you find LSD? I tried it once last year and it was really cool and ever since I've been trying to get it but absolutely nobody knows where to find it and people even say that lsd is not even made anymore?

hey guys was miley cyrus on fallon last night? i keep checking ONTD but haven't seen anything about it

yeah i'm unclear

Here for a weed post.

I smoke weed but I'm a medical marijuana patient who needs it to keep me seizure-free so fuck anyone who gives me shit and wants me to quit because of the stigma surrounding it.



I've had to tell assholes before that I hope they have a seizure so they know what it's like. Reply

I can't believe weed is still so stigmatized. It's so crazy.

Yeah that reefer madness mentality is still there. I hate that I still feel scared and like a criminal for using something my state approved. It might also be that I'm not white though, I swear the white kids I know who got caught for it always just got a slap on the wrist smh

um why are they bothered?

I honestly don't think she quit weed. Her voice is just so obnoxious and deep, more so than before :( I couldn't make it past 30 seconds of the first video.

I don't think she quit it either. She probably just removed it from her image and stopped posting pics of her with a joint in her mouth.



I bet she stills lights a bowl when she's watching tv or something. Reply

Kind of like when people "quit" smoking cigarettes when really they just stop buying them and instead bum them off friends.

SHe performed at Pride here in DC last Sunday, she looked so high lol



Edited at 2017-06-15 05:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Shut up, Miley.



Also I plan on quitting smoking as soon as I finish off what I have because I cannot control the munchies it gives me. I can easily eat almost an entire pizza and not even realize I did it. Plus I'm going on a beach vacation in August and would like to drop a few (dozen) lbs.



Edited at 2017-06-15 04:02 pm (UTC) Reply

I get the munchies like crazy so I feel you. But it's weird bc one of the girls who works at my local dispensary lost 200 lbs with the help of a few different strains of weed (plus exercise ofc) that actually reduced her appetite. I was like damn, it really does everything huh.

i've never tried weed but i'd like to. for some reason a lot of college friends thought i was stuck up in that regard and would hite that they smoked, lol. but i always wanted to try! however there are only a couple of people i'd trust to do it with. and i'm a little afraid that it would make my anxiety worse.

still... working on finding a way to try. XD



still... working on finding a way to try. XD Reply

It does make some people's anxiety worse, so it's def a good idea to do it around people you are comfortable with and people who are relatively chill. Like the best first time would be to only smoke a little and to just chill and watch some Bob's Burgers with friends or something. That way if you know it's not for you or it makes you anxious, you're somewhere familiar and quiet and can rest.

Smoke some weed and watch Bob's Burgers? With a Peggy Hill icon? Are you my best friend now? Should we get lit and have some Spa-Peggy and Meatballs?



Where do you live that people are givin you shit for medicating? Sorry you have to deal with that. Reply

thank you for the advice bb! yeah, i definitely want to be in a familiar place with people i can really trust. my bf tried weed once but it made him terribly anxious, tho he said he wouldn't mind taking care of me if i decide to smoke. and there's another friend who also wants to try but neither of us knows a dealer or something. it's so silly because so many people smoke but it's also difficult to find a reliable seller lol.

i'm worried mostly because sometimes when i drink it really helps my anxiety, and sometimes it makes it worse for a day or two. i can never tell. tho idk if it's comparable.

Edited at 2017-06-15 04:48 pm (UTC)



i'm worried mostly because sometimes when i drink it really helps my anxiety, and sometimes it makes it worse for a day or two. i can never tell. tho idk if it's comparable.



Edited at 2017-06-15 04:48 pm (UTC) Reply

come over gahl!

i do enjoy smoking at times, but it makes my anxiety reach scary levels sometimes. i guess it depends on the strain, cause sometimes i just get frozen with fear and paranoia and i cannot even attempt to put together a sentence. i've had some fine experiences though, so i need to figure out what hits me the way it does.

When I was off my meds (paxil) and I would smoke I would get the worst panic attacks. I was sure I was having a heart attack, but was too afraid to go to the hospital high so I just laid in bed and made my boyfriend hold me until I fell asleep. It sucked so much. Now that I'm back with my old friend paxil, smoking is a much more enjoyable experience again.

I smoke maybe once a week or so? I enjoy it but I need to be clear headed for work and I swear I feel foggy for the next day after I smoke.

I cannot get cross faded anymore though it completely fucks me up.



I cannot get cross faded anymore though it completely fucks me up. Reply

This girl does not have a sincere bone in her body when it comes to her image.



As far as weed goes, I smoke pretty much every day. I have a great dispensary I buy from so no more sitting inconspicuously in my car waiting for my dealer to pop down (also inconspicuously) for a 5 min "chat". I just walk in, show them my I.D, select what I want and go. It's quick, safe, and secure. Reply

I miss weed sometimes. I haven't smoked it in a while myself.

I tried to watch and it said : the uploader has not made this video available in your country .

Trump s America!

Trump s America! Reply

I'm trying to hit up all of the dispensaries in my area to see what they have to offer. Harborside offers free aromatherapy and free acupuncture. I think I need to take advantage.

I'm not even a cali resident and I've heard of Harborside, they must be amazing. New patient deals are the shit!!

