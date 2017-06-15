Warm tone butterfly (by fruitpunch_it)

Rita Ora and Adele visit the site of the Grenfell Tower fire

Native Londoners Adele and Rita Ora both visited the Grenfell Tower block yesterday to meet with residents and aid in the relief efforts.



Rita, a West London native*, told the press that she was familiar with the tower block in question as she used to play in it as a child.

*And a Kosovo native, having moved to the UK when she was 1 year old

