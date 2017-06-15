Rita Ora and Adele visit the site of the Grenfell Tower fire





I read this earlier and it was devastating.



This is so incredibly sad. Syrian refugee Mohammed al-Haj Ali escapes Assad, dies in London high-rise fire.https://t.co/jWkroEKQET — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 15, 2017

I knew the death toll would rise but waking up this morning seeing it was so upsetting. I can't imagine what some of them went through in their final moments. It's nice to see so many people coming together with donations at least. It's just pathetic that so many in positions of power/wealth have little regard for human lives and their safety. The contempt some have in society for the poor, refugees, immigrants, etc is just sickening.

for some reason i thought it would be more

but it's still too much

I think by the end it will be more. There are still so many people missing.

I know the police said they expect more fatalities :(

I am probably wrong, but I counted 26 still missing

Met Police Commander Stuart Cundy says he hopes the #GrenfellTower fire death toll "does not reach triple figures" https://t.co/KOZacxgOm8 pic.twitter.com/DnLPLd0ulY — BBC News England (@BBCEngland) 15 June 2017

Reply

that is so sad :(

The world is so fucking unfair.

This is so heartbreaking.



I really hope this precipitates a review of our fire safety regulations. None of these people deserved this.

That's nice!



I had to stop watching the news about this last night, it's just so damn heartbreaking.



This sums it up tbh...disgraceful!









Edited at 2017-06-15 03:40 pm (UTC)

I can't stop watching the coverage. idt the scale of it all has really hit me yet. Unbelievable.

There are truly no words. I dread to think what the death toll will be once they get access to the top floors!





Preventable! Makes me so damn angry!







Edited at 2017-06-15 03:43 pm (UTC)

That shit is so sad .. how did it even start?

We don't know yet, but there is a suspicion that the new cladding added in the recent refurbishment was not as inflammable as it should have been.



The source was a fridge - an electrical fault, iirc?

I hate to nitpick but inflammable also means flammable.

I donated clothes yesterday and there were SO many people there doing the same it was so nice yet sad to see.

This is absolutely fantastic!

this is amazing and now i'm crying at work.

Now I'm going to cry.

just got a little emotional at my desk, awesome.

that's all wonderful but there are no facilities or storages that can house the donations atm so most of it is just left on the streets.



"Satta Badham, another volunteer from west London, usually runs a homeless charity. He said nobody was in charge of the sorting effort – it was entirely ad hoc.



“The amount of stuff that’s come here is enough for thousands of people. More than anything they need housing: where are they going to go?” he asked. In the medium and long term, it’s money people will need to get back on their feet, he said. “There’s only so much of this stuff we can keep bringing and moving,” he added." Reply

this is so kind. no words.

they put out a statement earlier that they are maxed on required donations. it was a tiny bright spot in the horror

Very good of both of them, honestly. This has been so upsetting to watch. Those poor people have nowhere to live surrounded by a posh neighbourhood of rich folks who wanted them out anyway. Let me guess...plans to build a lovely safe building none of the original residents can afford will come up shortly. I swear to god I wish, we, the people would revolt against these fucked up governments



Edited at 2017-06-15 03:52 pm (UTC)

Reading about why the building was outfitted in material like that...really made me sick tbh those poor people.

The live images of this Tuesday night were horrific, I'm still searching for words - it's so fucking tragic and infuriating.

i don't understand how there could be no fire alarms working?? i hope there are criminal charges from this

i can't imagine what the people at the top went through.

And the cause of the fire makes this so sad. It could have been prevented.

Greed murdered these people. What gets me is that so many residents raised concerns that safety standards weren't being met - and knew the pos landlord was cutting corners - and they were ignored.

Exactly!



That blog that some residents had listed all these problems again and again. It's CRIMINAL!

This honestly is the most horrific event.. it's some fucking victorian shit. honestly i'm not completely surprised though, we always knew there was this awful environment in the UK where the rich people live it up and poor people literally die for it. all the benefits cuts, the austerity, the homelessness. things like this tragedy are inevitable in this environment where nobody gives a shit about poor people, where profit is more important than safety. i hope every single fucking useless, heartless, incompetent piece of shit that contributed to this problem by actively making it worse by actively IGNORING all the problems that the tenants knew and protested gets absolutely WRECKED in the investigation and actually change happens because of it. there are so many towers like this in london. Reply

they are helping a community they were once part of. not everyone is terrible all the time

this is so horrific, i can't watch the video of the fire. it's my worst nightmare to be in a house fire. i used to wake up as a kid and think i smelled smoke and run to my parents crying. i could never live in a flat higher than the 2nd floor.

