Rita Ora and Adele visit the site of the Grenfell Tower fire
Native Londoners Adele and Rita Ora both visited the Grenfell Tower block yesterday to meet with residents and aid in the relief efforts.
Rita, a West London native*, told the press that she was familiar with the tower block in question as she used to play in it as a child.
*And a Kosovo native, having moved to the UK when she was 1 year old
Adele attended a #GrenfellTower vigil in West London last night https://t.co/tazQTtTy3T pic.twitter.com/1i7dqe0EX7— BBC Three (@bbcthree) June 15, 2017
Rita Ora helps sort donations for fire victims at scene of Grenfell Tower tragedyhttps://t.co/SQx3uJ8OyS pic.twitter.com/fhWFIhcWvG
— Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 15, 2017
I read this earlier and it was devastating.
but it's still too much
I really hope this precipitates a review of our fire safety regulations. None of these people deserved this.
I had to stop watching the news about this last night, it's just so damn heartbreaking.
This sums it up tbh...disgraceful!
Preventable! Makes me so damn angry!
The source was a fridge - an electrical fault, iirc?
Here's some good in humanity since the world is trash
"Satta Badham, another volunteer from west London, usually runs a homeless charity. He said nobody was in charge of the sorting effort – it was entirely ad hoc.
“The amount of stuff that’s come here is enough for thousands of people. More than anything they need housing: where are they going to go?” he asked. In the medium and long term, it’s money people will need to get back on their feet, he said. “There’s only so much of this stuff we can keep bringing and moving,” he added."
And the cause of the fire makes this so sad. It could have been prevented.
That blog that some residents had listed all these problems again and again. It's CRIMINAL!