queen

She's so pretty!! <3 Reply

What?!? She got a vogue cover? That's amazing!!! I will be buying a copy. Reply

really happy for her.. she deserves it Reply

I was just about to make a post!



I would've been surprised a year ago, but after Kendall Jenner got the US Cover I don't think any cover star could surprise me. Zendaya is super sweet, talented, and absolutely stunning, so I'm really happy for her. Reply

blake lively's had three vogue covers and lena dunham has one too. their covers are so boring too that it doesn't feel like as big of an achievement as it should be. i can't wait until they have new leadership. Reply





Nice!



I'm indifferent to spiderman but I'm very excited for The Greatest Showman for her! Reply

i stan some of her rc looks but i haven't actually seen her in anything. is she a good actress? Reply

she hasn't really been in anything except her disney projects as of yet, so spiderman is going to be the first time we see what she's really got aside from her disney sitcom comedic timing Reply





She's like Kate Bosworth to me...shows up everywhere and loved by "fashion" but idontknowher.gif Reply





it's a lovely cover... except the idiot hairstylist who didn't fix the unibrow look going on with the bangs there Reply

She has a good team. I can't remember the last time a young WOC got the vogue cover besides Beyoncé or Rihanna or lupita. Reply

Ruth Negga during this last award show season. Reply





Ruth is way older than all of them Reply





I dont like that cover, but good for her! Reply

I dunno 🤔



spider-man soon Reply





Cause y has a long tail and two branches. Reply





She's a budding fashion star. Has a movie coming out. Brings in younger teens. It's not hard to figure out. Reply





i feel like she can take better pictures than this one, but i like the rest of the editorial Reply

