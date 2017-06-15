Zendaya Covers Vogue US July
Our July cover star is @Zendaya! Read the full interview here: https://t.co/BodXCzIW0s pic.twitter.com/4Dm9UIcKt8— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) 15. Juni 2017
I would've been surprised a year ago, but after Kendall Jenner got the US Cover I don't think any cover star could surprise me. Zendaya is super sweet, talented, and absolutely stunning, so I'm really happy for her.
I'm indifferent to spiderman but I'm very excited for The Greatest Showman for her!