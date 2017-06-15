Zoella AKA Zoe Sugg Moves Into A Ridiculous New House
After about 3 years in her million-dollar, five-bedroom house with her boyfriend Alfie Deyes, Zoe has moved into an EVEN BIGGER LUXURY MANSION.
Here's the massive TV.
The softest sofas on earth.
The most Instagrammable bathroom of all time.
Here's the master bedroom.
And the beautiful, beautiful dining room, fit with neon sign 'n' all.
The Pinterest kitchen of dreams.
The fact that you access the garden through these enormous doors.
The FRIGGIN' garden.
When are you moving into your new mansion, ONTD?
why do I know where they live
/old&bitter
http://www.billboard.com/articles/n
Youtube money is INSANE 😩 Buying a camera rn brb
the money is in brand deals
ah, i can see them now: i don't like the master bedroom neither the dining room. the backyard is lovely but needs more flowers
idk that's how I'd use the space.