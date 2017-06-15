Patton Oswalt Dating Meredith Salenger After Wife's Death
Patton Oswalt has found love again with actress Meredith Salenger after the sudden death of his wife last year
They made their red carpet debut the the Baby Driver premiere
The main reason I hated it was because his new wife is my mother's brother's ex wife - but that's another story. Texas, y'all!
I don't for one second think there was anything going on while my mother was alive but still... He just handled the whole thing so poorly with me at the time so I probably resent him for it a bit.
I really like her, and they're living tohether and they're really happy but it's also weird that she's living in there, sleeping in the same bed my mom used to sleep in. And it's weird seeing my dad so happy and affectionate when he wasn't like that with my mom, even though I knoe it's completely different dynamic since they were married for 25+ years and she was sick a lot.
I saw the 48 hours he was on speaking about a case his wife was heavily interested in and he just seemed so in awe of her when speaking about her and her work
I don't know if I'd ever recover if my spouse died. I'd rework my aesthetic into 'old widow who may or may not be a witch'.
My grandma has remained alone since my grandpa died in 91. Same w a buncha other lady widows I know.
Better than one uncle I had that married 2 months after his wife died...
Although she does looks like her 👀