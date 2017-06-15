Patton Oswalt Dating Meredith Salenger After Wife's Death

Good for him! That's great to read. My high school english teacher looked, sounded, and acted just like him it was eerie. Reply

that Baby Driver movie looks so ridiculous. I hate that fucking actor Anal Wart or w/e his name is so much and LOL everytime I remember that ridiculous mv that was posted here. Reply

Some of the critics I read are creaming themselves over this movie and I'm just...ugh. I like Shaun of the Dead but I generally think Edgar Wright is so overrated and this looks like a pretentious piece of shit. And I hate Ansolo or whatever name that broiled potato goes by now. Reply

Omfg you weren't kidding! I just looked and it has 100% on RT.. wut. And it's already out for early release where I live. Wowwww.. Didn't we already have the same exact movie and it was Ryan Gosling instead of Anal Wart Reply

NHL, I totally thought he was taron egerton up until just now. Reply

I saw it a few weeks ago and I really enjoyed it. I've never seen anything that potato face has been in but he wears sun glasses a lot so it hides his face, if that helps. Reply

I thought the name was a joke but nope it's serious and critics love it and I am truly baffled 😕 Reply

I saw it last month and it's pretty enjoyable. It's not my fave of Edgar's, I don't think, but it's pretty great. Ansel is far from the best part of it, tho. Reply

lmfao @ Anal Wart Reply

If he wasnt the lead I think I'd be more interested. It looks like a SNL spoof because of him imo Reply

they look cute together, like ur friend's cool fun parents Reply

It took my dad about 8 months to marry someone after my mom died. Obviously, I wasn't happy about it but it's normal for older people who've been married a lot of their life to get with someone else pretty quickly bc that's what they're used to.



The main reason I hated it was because his new wife is my mother's brother's ex wife - but that's another story. Texas, y'all! Reply

Oh lord. Texas is weird fam haha. I dont see that stuff much in houston but its not unheard of. Reply

Yeah when my grandmother (a Filipino woman) died my grandpa went to the Philippines to see her family a few months later and then he came home and told us he met a new Filipino woman and he wants to bring her to the states. Oy vey. Reply

OMG same thing happened to me. But she was also pregnant Reply

omg @ your last sentence. drama !!! Reply

so he married your ex-aunt? I get why you would hate that. Reply

Please continue. 👀 Reply

My aunt died a few years ago in January. My cousin (her son)'s father-in-law died in May. Obviously a tough time for everyone in that family. Apparently my uncle had been helping his son's in-laws with everything and ended up hooking up with the mother-in-law. They got married in OCTOBER of that year. Obviously it was shocking for everyone, especially my cousins. Not only because the one cousin and his wife became step-siblings, but this woman was HORRIBLE to my family for years. I specifically remember her telling my cousin and his wife that she didn't want their kids around my cousin's gay brother because "he's obviously a pervert". I still don't really understand. They kind of flipped the script as far as the stereotypes go though. My uncle needs to take care of someone, and his new wife is a princess-type who needs to be doted on. Reply

My great-grandfather proposed to his wife's sister while at the funeral for said wife. Needless to say, everyone was mortified. The woman left town, and my grandfather and his two brothers refused to speak to their father for ten years. Reply

My dad was seeing one of my mother's good friend barely a month after she died.

I don't for one second think there was anything going on while my mother was alive but still... He just handled the whole thing so poorly with me at the time so I probably resent him for it a bit.



I really like her, and they're living tohether and they're really happy but it's also weird that she's living in there, sleeping in the same bed my mom used to sleep in. And it's weird seeing my dad so happy and affectionate when he wasn't like that with my mom, even though I knoe it's completely different dynamic since they were married for 25+ years and she was sick a lot. Reply

That's wonderful, I hope it can bring a little more light into his life after that loss



I saw the 48 hours he was on speaking about a case his wife was heavily interested in and he just seemed so in awe of her when speaking about her and her work



Edited at 2017-06-15 03:02 pm (UTC) Reply

I so happy for him. He deserves to be happy. Reply

Good for him.



I don't know if I'd ever recover if my spouse died. I'd rework my aesthetic into 'old widow who may or may not be a witch'. Reply

Lol same here tbh Reply

That's basically my current aesthetic goal tbqh. Reply

Men really do seem to move on to a new partner after a spouses' death quicker than women from my experience. My friend's mother died about two years ago and he's got a new girlfriend living with him now. Meanwhile my grandma was 53 when my grandfather died and she just like never dated again. Reply

Men can't be alone. Reply

My mom summed it up as men still needing to be taken care of, while women are just done with taking care of someone after a spouse dies. Made sense to me. Reply

yep yep yep Reply

That reminds me of this woman whose husband lived with his mom until he was 21, got married, stayed with that woman for a decade, split from her and a few weeks later met her and they had a whirlwind romance and got married right away. She always thought their relationship was special but when she eventually decided to seperate from him he called her two weeks later and was like "I'm in a new relationship".



Thread



Accurate Reply

Yeah my nana hasn't dated since my grandfather's death in 2012 but while my grandma (on the other side) was dying of ALS my grandpa was hitting on her nurses Reply

Yeah, my uncle died five years ago and my aunt (who is in her 40's) still hasn't dated anyone seriously enough to tell family about. I don't know if she's dated at all. Reply

Men don't have many feelings Reply

IDK when my best friend's dad died his mom had a BF within 6 months. She is in her 50s. It goes both ways. Reply

My aunt died of cancer (and it was aggressive so diagnosis to death happened to fast) and my uncle had a girlfriend less than a year later. My cousins took that really hard. Reply

yessss my old youth pastor was married like six months after his wife died to some girl that went to our church. we were pissssssed because we loved his wife so much about it but it's whatever now Reply

Yep, I've def noticed this. It's especially surprising to me when the wife's death was unexpected and they had no time to emotionally prepare. Reply

part of it might be because at that age there are more single women out there, especially as they get older since women usually live longer. which I guess in theory would make it easier for men to find a new spouse. Reply

2 years is a good time to move on, but it depends on the person. Also, society treats female widows like sluts if they start dating "right away" instead of waiting several years. It's awful.



Edited at 2017-06-15 03:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Are some people in this thread really passing judgement on what someone does when their significant others dies? Like... Reply

I know someone who got remarried less than a year after his wife died but he said it was mostly out of his desire to provide his 3 kids with a new mom :/ I think he didn't want to be a single dad. The kids weren't happy Reply

Because marriage is more rewarding for men than it is for women. They get a caretaker, women get a burden. It really is raw deal. Reply

Sooo true

yeah my dad died over 10 years ago and my mum never met anyone else which sucks Reply

Men are pathetic. They can't be alone.



Yeah, like it's good he's happy, but I'm surprised he moved on so quickly given how devastated he seemed over his wife's death. Reply

My great-grandmother became a widow at around 27. Never dated again. Reply

Holy fucking shit the dude's wife died and he's moving with his life and you tremendous dorks are being the most miserable fucks imaginable.



Link

My dad married less than a year after his common law spouse died. We were all like wtf??! But my stepmom is actually a really nice good person and I get along with her better than I did my dads common law partner. Reply

I approve. I love Meredith in her movies. Reply

I don't know if I'd want to date someone whose spouse died only a year ago. I dated a guy whose girlfriend cheated on him while she was in going to grad school in Spain and then broke up with him when she got back. It had happened over a year ago but the first time we slept together he started crying about how much he missed her. I was like :/ Reply

Yeah I tried dating right after I got cheated on because I felt like it would make me get over it faster. I just ended up making a bunch of dudes really uncomfortable. Like halfway through a date I'd start feeling like, "he's not like my ex" and I'd get quiet and hold back tears. oop. Reply

lmaooo bout to be me, how long did it take to get over it if you don't mind me asking? Reply

I dated a guy who was cheated on and he would constantly bitch and moan about how mean she was and how I was such a better girlfriend who treated him a million times better, but I'd be like then why are you still whining about her tho? I gave it 3 months and then I peaced out. He then went on to date her again a few years later. idgi. Men are stupid. Reply

Yeah I rather not Reply

Please grow up and don't equate cheating partners with dead spouses. They're not even remotely close to the same thing. Reply

i saw him do stand up a few months ago at ucb and he's sf amazing i love him Reply

Wow, what show did he do? Reply

i hope they find happiness Reply

Good for him. The interviews he did about his wife dying were heartbreaking. Reply

Good for him. It's nice to see him find some happiness again. I can't imagine how difficult it is, especially with a young daughter. Reply

Aw, that's nice, he deserves it.

Better than one uncle I had that married 2 months after his wife died...



Although she does looks like her 👀 Reply

