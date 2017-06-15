'Day 5' Season 2 Trailer is out!
WARNING: DO NOT FALL ASLEEP#DAY5 Season 2 premieres August 6th— Rooster Teeth🐓 (@RoosterTeeth) June 10, 2017
WARNING: DO NOT FALL ASLEEP pic.twitter.com/hsxemm5cfH
Rooster Teeth's "Day 5" returns on August 6th with its 2nd season to a post-apocalyptic world where falling asleep is a death sentence. The ones still awake must resort to drastic measures to stay that way or become a danger to other survivors.
source: Rooster Teeth on twitter
are you ready for the return of the best show you're currently not watching, ONTD? do you need more lesbian characters & splendid, hilarious writing in your life?
Plus, you eventually die if deprived of it (like 2 weeks)
Tho mostly I want it to watch Off Topic recording live, I fucking love that stupid podcast.
Edited at 2017-06-15 10:35 am (UTC)
still the #1 show for realistic/natural (idk how to perfectly describe it), funny writing. thanks for posting the trailer, OP!
yw, tho! & look it's not just the 2 of us anymore in this tiny ass fandom
I'm also behind on this season of RvB.
I'm terrible at keeping up with shows.
Idk, it took Jeremy a while to find his place in the group, but now I honestly feel like he fits in with the rest of the guys better than Ray did. It was pretty obvious towards the end that Ray really didn't want to be there, and he seems much happier as a streamer than he did at AH.
Also, I kinda love all of the additions to AH lmao. Trevor is honestly great.
If you ever want to get back into AH, try the Off Topic podcast, especially in video form, it's fucking great.