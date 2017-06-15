Junibeso

'Day 5' Season 2 Trailer is out!


Rooster Teeth's "Day 5" returns on August 6th with its 2nd season to a post-apocalyptic world where falling asleep is a death sentence. The ones still awake must resort to drastic measures to stay that way or become a danger to other survivors.

source: Rooster Teeth on twitter

are you ready for the return of the best show you're currently not watching, ONTD? do you need more lesbian characters & splendid, hilarious writing in your life?
