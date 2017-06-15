'Day 5' Season 2 Trailer is out!

I've never heard of the show, but the premise sounds pretty cool Reply

yea I got into it bc of the premise originally (+I read there was lesbian romance somewhere along the way), but the writing rly makes it, if you like absurd & dark dramedy it's worth a shot imo! the 1st season only has 6 eps so it's an easy binge watch, too Reply

6 episodes sounds ideal for me because i'm really bad at keeping up with shows 😂 Reply

I just googled this a couple of weeks ago to see if there were any s2 updates. Finally! Reply

I woulda neva survive. I love sleep too much.



Plus, you eventually die if deprived of it (like 2 weeks) Reply

not if you drink magic horchata Reply

I've been wanting to get 'First' for ages because I feel like I'm missing everything cool smh

Tho mostly I want it to watch Off Topic recording live, I fucking love that stupid podcast.



Edited at 2017-06-15 10:35 am (UTC)

Yeah, I would just fall asleep and die. Reply

roosterteeth has changed so much since i stopped watching :o Reply

also i wouldn't survive bc i use sleep as a way of avoiding stress/unpleasant situations lol. altho my plan for Most post-apocalyptic worlds is "die immediately as painlessly as possible and in a cute outfit" so it's All Good. Reply

Guess I have to check out this show. Reply

I do need more lesbian characters and hilarious writing in my life! I've never heard of this show before, I'll have to check it out. Reply

still the i'm so ready. watching this trailer while dead tired was a mistake though. 'nam flashbacks to watching season one in agony lmao.still the #1 show for realistic/natural (idk how to perfectly describe it), funny writing. thanks for posting the trailer, OP! Reply

lmaoo sryyw, tho! & look it's not just the 2 of us anymore in this tiny ass fandom Reply

look at you, spreading the sleepy gospel Reply

I still need to finish season 1. I only watched the first few episodes and then got caught up in other stuff. But I really enjoyed it.



I'm also behind on this season of RvB.



I'm terrible at keeping up with shows. Reply

I watched the first episode of this when it was free, didn't really have feelings either way. I don't understand how they're still alive though, you can't not sleep forever. Reply

How does this even works? Don't you start having hallucinations around the 3rd day without sleep tho? Reply

I've heard a couple of people on ontd talk about their own sleep deprived hallucinations and omg it sounded so creepy Reply

do you happen to have a link to that lol Reply

they basically take a bunch of drugs & whatever else works with keeping them awake, it has only been a short while since the thing started for the characters tbh also they get a little bit of relief later on Reply

I've never heard of this but it sounds interesting. Reply

Jfc even reading the synopsis is giving me anxiety. I 100% would not survive. I'm everyone's worst nightmare if i dont sleep enough. Reply

Oops I forgot to finish season 1, I should do that Reply

First time I've ever heard of this show, need to investigate it a bit. I wouldn't survive, I love sleep too much, I'd probably last about 36-40 hours, that's about as much as I ever went without sleep. Reply

I haven't watched anything roosterteeth related since Ray left. The new additions to Achievement Hunter are painfully unfunny. Reply

