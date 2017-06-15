June 15th, 2017, 09:20 am twerkbitch Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover in an NYC Subway source Tagged: jimmy fallon, miley cyrus, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6060 comments Add comment
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
but i think they did it on purpose, it would be embarrassing if like 5 people stopped lmao
oblig.
FINE. LET ME WALK AROUND THE MALL IN PEACE. BYE.
NYC is not dirty, its just crowded. Everyone wants to be there. I was born and raised there and it really has everything you need. I moved to Rochester 7 years ago and..... Rochester does nothave everything you need. Took me forever to find a good barber, good pizza or a great west indies store. I'm use to living quietly now, but I visted NYC in April and I was like yas this is what I needed.
My friend lives in the financial district and I loved it! The subway down there was super clean, WAY cleaner than D.C. (where I am from). I went in April though, I am sure the city and subway is gross in the summer and especially when you get out to the Bronx or Brooklyn.
i'm living for her singing party in the usa tho