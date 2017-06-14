The Killers Fifth Era Launch Round Up Post
The Killers have officially kicked off the "Wonderful, Wonderful" and fifth era. Yes that's right, that's the name of the fifth studio album by the band. The new album is mostly produced by Jacknife Lee and one song by Stuart Price. Collaborators include Mark Knopfler, Alex Cameron, and Brian Eno. New songs on the album so far mentioned are: "Wonderful, Wonderful" (title track), "The Man", "Have All The Songs Been Written?", "Run For Cover" and "Some Kind of Love." The disco lead single, "The Man" dropped earlier today as well as a Q&A with Brandon Flowers. Over the weekend the band also performed/debuted another song off the new album that dates back as far as the "Day & Age" sessions called "Run For Cover." All these things can be checked out below and behind the cut! I can't stop crying, we did it kids!
Fun Fact: That's Brandon Flower's son Henry in the single cover.
Brandon Flowers Q&A
"Run For Cover" Live:
Brandon Flowers and Carly Rae Jepson are going to bring back 70's disco! SHAKING AND CRYING.
ONTD, are you bopping to "The Man" ?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
im sad im not going to lollapalooza anymore :"( ill just have to wait for tour time!
USDA Certified LEAN
I can't wait for the video, and hopefully a tour!! I've seen brandon 2x, but I need to see the band as a whole too (minus mark).
I've made pretty much everyone listen to this song today ngl.
Re: USDA Certified LEAN
hardcore Killers fans would revolt but fuck most of them they can bog off. gimme!
lmao this is why I mostly only follow people on Tumblr (and formerly caps_thekillers on here) who make fun of them half the time, because I remember back when I got into them in 2005, the ~srs message boards were, indeed, the worst!
me:
I'm the man, come round
No-no-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down
I'm the man, come round and
No-no-nothing can break, you can't break me down
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man
I got skin in the game
I got a household name
I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man
Seeing the lyrics written out made me realize he's writing to Mark and Dave lmao
cause this first single pick is all Bronnie and i bet the lesser two are mad. lmao.
totally
and it's all bc my sister played them as a teenager 24/7 in our shared room and annoyed tf outta me
but this song is pretty good 👍
i also can't wait for run for cover i'm OBSESSED
2017: “I’m the man”
subtle brandon, subtle 😂
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
itsbeen84yearsnomore.gif !!!!!
you must be on vacation and away like i was when this dropped. omg.
And I love they're gonna play the afl grand final, finally the run of 2nd hand embarrassment can stop and I can enjoy the quality. Hopefully that means an Australian tour as well.
Ronnie Vannucci also added:
“We’re excited to go back even if it’s just for a minute [for the Grand Final],” said drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “We’re planning a full-on assault of Australia next year. We love Australia. I could live there.”