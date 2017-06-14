bflowleather

The Killers Fifth Era Launch Round Up Post


The Killers have officially kicked off the "Wonderful, Wonderful" and fifth era. Yes that's right, that's the name of the fifth studio album by the band. The new album is mostly produced by Jacknife Lee and one song by Stuart Price. Collaborators include Mark Knopfler, Alex Cameron, and Brian Eno. New songs on the album so far mentioned are: "Wonderful, Wonderful" (title track), "The Man", "Have All The Songs Been Written?", "Run For Cover" and "Some Kind of Love." The disco lead single, "The Man" dropped earlier today as well as a Q&A with Brandon Flowers. Over the weekend the band also performed/debuted another song off the new album that dates back as far as the "Day & Age" sessions called "Run For Cover." All these things can be checked out below and behind the cut! I can't stop crying, we did it kids!


Fun Fact: That's Brandon Flower's son Henry in the single cover.


Brandon Flowers Q&A
Facebook post


"Run For Cover" Live:



Brandon Flowers and Carly Rae Jepson are going to bring back 70's disco! SHAKING AND CRYING.

ONTD, are you bopping to "The Man" ?

