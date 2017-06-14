The Killers Fifth Era Launch Round Up Post

im loving this song :D



im sad im not going to lollapalooza anymore :"( ill just have to wait for tour time! Reply

Thread

Link

I took a break to listen to Lorde's album, but other than that, The Man has been on repeat and will prob remain there until either the album is out or a new single. A+++++++. Reply

Thread

Link





I can't wait for the video, and hopefully a tour!! I've seen brandon 2x, but I need to see the band as a whole too (minus mark).



I've made pretty much everyone listen to this song today ngl. I can't wait for the video, and hopefully a tour!! I've seen brandon 2x, but I need to see the band as a whole too (minus mark).I've made pretty much everyone listen to this song today ngl. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I loved the USDA part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg it's like that song was engineered to hit all my musical sweet spots, to the point where my ears were like whaaaaaat!? Queen, Justice, Abba, Pink Floyd. I am PUMPED for this era!! Reply

Thread

Link

This is completely unexpected because I haven't read anything on them about this record. Some of the lyrics are goofy as shit, but I'm here for it. I watched that Brandon facebook Q&A earlier and died at his answer to Cynthia. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao. "did i just lose Cynthia as a fan." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Damn Cynthia" lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now give us The Man Remix feat. Carly Reply

Thread

Link

m f t e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my wig is already missing at the thought of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from your keyboard to Gods ears.



hardcore Killers fans would revolt but fuck most of them they can bog off. gimme! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I say this as a fan, but so many of the hxc ~victim fans are sofa king annoying!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





they are... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is why I mostly only follow people on Tumblr (and formerly caps_thekillers on here) who make fun of them half the time, because I remember back when I got into them in 2005, the ~srs message boards were, indeed, the worst! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



me: brandon: run for coverme: Reply

Thread

Link

Them other boys, I don't give a damn

I'm the man, come round

No-no-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down

I'm the man, come round and

No-no-nothing can break, you can't break me down

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I got a household name

I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man



Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing the lyrics written out made me realize he's writing to Mark and Dave lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. King is letting the lessers in the band know.



cause this first single pick is all Bronnie and i bet the lesser two are mad. lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was bopping to this earlier, i'm loving the glam disco sound! Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD, are you bopping to "The Man" ?



totally





totally Reply

Thread

Link

i usually dont care for the killers (minus that song on guitar hero bc i'm awesome at it)

and it's all bc my sister played them as a teenager 24/7 in our shared room and annoyed tf outta me

but this song is pretty good 👍 Reply

Thread

Link

run for cover Reply

Thread

Link

i like tbh Reply

Thread

Link

what a bop. i'm cackling @ that article i read where it said the song is brandon talking to his hot fuss self. he's such a terrific cheeseball <3



i also can't wait for run for cover i'm OBSESSED Reply

Thread

Link

2004: “boy, one day you’ll be a man”

2017: “I’m the man”



subtle brandon, subtle 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was out to dinner with my friends when the song dropped and I was so mad haha. TK are my fav band of all time and The Man is a gift. I can't wait to see it live and get my dance on. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like his speaking voice gives me ASMR -- it's just so creaky and twangy Reply

Thread

Link

eveofrevolution



itsbeen84yearsnomore.gif !!!!!



you must be on vacation and away like i was when this dropped. omg. pagingitsbeen84yearsnomore.gif !!!!!you must be on vacation and away like i was when this dropped. omg. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm always here for the Killers. Bring it! Reply

Thread

Link

I am bopping to it!



And I love they're gonna play the afl grand final, finally the run of 2nd hand embarrassment can stop and I can enjoy the quality. Hopefully that means an Australian tour as well. Reply

Thread

Link

lol seriously? that's a step up from Vance Joy. yes everything crossed for an Aussie tour! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link