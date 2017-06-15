5H Ally Brooke wants you to share a photo of your kitty





here's a pic of him :')



does anyone have any flea treatment recs?? maybe something i can order off amazon or buy from target or something similar? my cat lounges around a lot in my neighbor's dirt backyard and he's picking up sooo many fleas and ugh :/here's a pic of him :')

Seresto collar! My dog brought fleas into my boyfriend's apartment and his poor cat picked them up. Seresto killed them and keeps them away from my dog too.

No recommendations but your cat is adorable.

He's so cute!

awh what a handsome boy

Flea bath + thorough combing.



Also, you should be using a monthly flea & tick medication like Advantage II if you're letting your cat go outside.

seconding the seresto collar but i'm pretty sure you have to get the ok from your vet- the collar was fine for one of my cats but the vet said i shouldn't get it for the other one (can't remember why) so he recommended the Revolution anti flea. It's just a few drops you put on the back of their neck (so they won't be able to lick it) and done, it worked wonders. I had to spray my whole apartment with anti-flea stuff too bc i have wooden floors and the doc says fleas love them, especially during winter.

your cat is such a cutie <333



your cat is such a cutie <333

Best looking kitty in the world 🏆

it looks like they photoshopped her head on



i want a cat but i already have two dogs so idk if it would work out lol

puppies>>>>



fight me 💁🏽

I love both but ultimately ia

You didn't lie though

I can't resist a chubby puppy belly.

I'm allergic to cats, but I like looking up pictures of fat kitties.

look @ that fluffy pillow <333

you would love my cat then lol

people always make fun of her because shes fat but shes always been like that :( we tried putting her on a diet but nope.



Edited at 2017-06-15 07:36 am (UTC) Reply

Same with us oop. Our cat is built like a damn tank.

I haven't had a cat for 6 years =[

I went to a big pet adoption event near me because I just wanted to look at the dogs and cats... but it took all my willpower to not come home with some. I got to pet some cute doggies at least though, so there's that.

I can't go to those things, I just want to adopt them all. I can't even quickly walk past stores when they have adoption events with kittens in the window because I die.

Hopefully that image will work I normally don't upload through lj. But there's my cat being rude and sleeping on my pillow when I'm doing laundry.

so cute!

what a cutie pie <333

He/she looks just like my best friend's cat! Like they could be twins. How uncanny.

A lot of tabbies definitely look alike, the main thing that makes her different is how her white markings fall and some other small features but I've definitely seen other kitties that look like her so I wouldn't be surprised if she has a twin!

oh my gosh 😻😻

I love cats so much, but I know I can't take care of one. So instead I watch my cat from hell and cry.

LOL What? Have you ever seen that show? I get emotional when the cats are trained and the families decide not to throw them away.

can I ask why you feel you couldn't take care of one?

That's a Captain America fuzzy blanket he's sleeping on. It's his fave. :3 Mai kyatto

my cats are obsessed with those fuzzy blankets too. my parents' cats are lap cats but they will choose a fuzzy blanket over a person every time now

He's cute! And any warm fuzzy blanket usually becomes my cats before long.

I'm jealous of your cat's blanket tbh.

we don't deserve cats

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] here's my baby yanira spoiler tagged cos I always fuck up resizing images

So pretty!

beautiful

I actually took a call on one of my apartment lines about an hour ago where the guy was like "My wife came home to find a cat in our kitchen. She called the police to have it removed, and I want maintenance to come and figure out how it could have gotten in."



They called the cops on a cat. A cat which, by the way, he admitted was quite small/maybe a kitten. No mentions of allergies/needing the carpets cleaned, just that they wanted a maintenance worker to go out into the pitch black darkness at midnight and try and figure out the cat's point of entry.





I really need to leave this damn job.

They couldn't wait until the morning to have it the point of entry investigated? Cats are sneaky motherfuckers it may not be that easy to figure out where it came from.



If I didn't have a cat of my own I don't think a cat coming into my place would even phase me, I'd probably feed it and let it leave when it felt like it.

This is a pricy suburban condo complex, so the sense of entitlement with these people is just completely beyond what you'd expect from even the most irrational of humans.

People get the police involved for the most ridiculous things.

I just found 3 kittens abandoned on the side of the road. They were about to run into oncoming traffic. They're 3 gray tabbies, so cute. It was just heartbreaking. So I lured them into a cat carrier with a can of food. I brought them back to my family's backyard but my parents aren't happy about it and think the cats won't leave. I don't plan on keeping them, I just wanted to get them away from getting ran over. Now I feel like I shouldn't have done anything :(

No you did the right thing imo. You saved them from being run over.

You definitely did the right thing, next step is just to see what you can do to either get them adopted or in foster care.



Tell your family it really shouldn't be that hard to give them away, kittens usually get adopted pretty quickly. When my family had strays the only cats that ever stuck around were the older ones, kittens *always* got adopted.

Thank you, that makes me feel better. I work in the morning, and they want them gone before that. I'm just worried that it'll be hard to capture all of them again. They're so cute, I know they'll get adopted immediately. I just gotta figure out where to take them.

you did the right thing. do you have nextdoor for your neighborhood? download the app or make an account and ask for fosters near you and they'll take the cats off your hands, or find your local shelter.

