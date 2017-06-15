5H Ally Brooke wants you to share a photo of your kitty
Share a photo of your kitty BFF for a chance to win signed merch from @AllyBrooke! More info:https://t.co/uapEdmkjub #AdoptYourBFF pic.twitter.com/M0TMFBAajm— ASPCA (@ASPCA) June 10, 2017
ASPCA teamed up with Ally Brooke, to spread the word that June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Share a photo of your kitty BFF for a chance to win signed merch from LegendAlly.
here's a pic of him :')
Also, you should be using a monthly flea & tick medication like Advantage II if you're letting your cat go outside.
your cat is such a cutie <333
i want a cat but i already have two dogs so idk if it would work out lol
fight me 💁🏽
people always make fun of her because shes fat but shes always been like that :( we tried putting her on a diet but nope.
Hopefully that image will work I normally don't upload through lj. But there's my cat being rude and sleeping on my pillow when I'm doing laundry.
That's a Captain America fuzzy blanket he's sleeping on. It's his fave. :3
They called the cops on a cat. A cat which, by the way, he admitted was quite small/maybe a kitten. No mentions of allergies/needing the carpets cleaned, just that they wanted a maintenance worker to go out into the pitch black darkness at midnight and try and figure out the cat's point of entry.
I really need to leave this damn job.
If I didn't have a cat of my own I don't think a cat coming into my place would even phase me, I'd probably feed it and let it leave when it felt like it.
Tell your family it really shouldn't be that hard to give them away, kittens usually get adopted pretty quickly. When my family had strays the only cats that ever stuck around were the older ones, kittens *always* got adopted.
