Ballet: Nela my queen also the Black Swa

Celebrity Makeup Queen Lisa Eldridge is a charitable angel



Renowned makeup artist for all your favs, Lisa Eldridge has been on YouTube for years despite being a full time makeup artist on Hollywood, Europe and Asia and doing multiple fashion shows for all relevant designers during the various fashion weeks.

Although Lisa has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, Lisa only makes videos out of a genuine interest in helping women learn makeup and she had never taken any ad money (unlike all money hungry YouTube makeup "gurus" and flops).

However on a new video on her YouTube channel, Lisa talks about how she decided to turn on ads, so that we could all collectively donate the profits from her channel to girls in need.

Literally, the definition of when will your favs.

Source
Beauty post but also feel free to just worship her majesty Lisa
Tagged: , ,