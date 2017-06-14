Celebrity Makeup Queen Lisa Eldridge is a charitable angel

I just want to say garnier gel moisturizer is amazing and it's under $10 Reply

Thread

Link

Oh this is relevant to my interests! I will look it up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's skinactive moisture rescue! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this a face moisturizer or a body?

I have been looking for a new face moisturizer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have this and i don't feel it does a good a job as my cetaphil does :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aveeno clear complexion cream cleanser is another good buy for under $10 Reply

Thread

Link

Awww this is really nice of her. Reply

Thread

Link

Guys, the KVD tattoo liner is out of this world. I'm obsessed with how precise it is and it's so so black and WATERPROOF!



We're not worthy tbh Reply

Thread

Link

It's my fave pen liner but ultimately gel pot liner is >>>>>>> for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been using gel for years so the pens are a nice change. I had the Eyeko ones and they're great but don't last as long and are not waterproof so I'm obsessed now that I discovered this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I highly recommend physicians formula black eye liner, I've had it forever and it has such a clean line still Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with the amount of people who praise this eyeliner, i'm starting to think I got a fluke or something. Soap & Glory's supercat eyeliner is way better imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The weirdest thing happened to me last week. I suddenly developed a dry patch of skin on my eyelid. My eyelid!



So I slathered eye cream on it several times a day for like 5 days and it resolved. But it was so weird. I wonder if it was a reaction to the new mascara I tried? Reply

Thread

Link

That happened last week on my ear, of course I had to peel off the skin and make it bleed a little oops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I picked at the flaky skin too which only irritated the skin further. lol ooops. But I couldn't stand the feel of the flakes!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The same thing happened to me last week, but on me it was underneath my eye. I tried slathering eye cream but I guess it wasn't think enough so I slathered on La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 and it went away. I'm thinking maybe it was the weather. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm suffering through the exact same thing right now!! I typically have oily skin/lids so I have no idea what's going on. I was thinking maybe it's allergy based? Who knows, but I've been moisturizing like crazy, and locking it in by putting Elizabeth Arden's 8 hour cream on top. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have a dry patch over an eyebrow right now. It's weird. The only thing that's made it better so far seems to be sweating at the gym...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This happened to me in the winter! I can't believe I'm not the only one. It cleared up in a week or two, but I had to go to a job interview looking like I had been infected by a zombie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happened to me under my right eye basically two days after I turned 30. -_- dunno if it might me stress related Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone tried the Lancôme matte shakers? They interest me but I haven't heard much about them at all Reply

Thread

Link

2 people recommended them to me! i'm so curious about them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This queen needs to start making ASMR videos. Her videos are so soothing to me, and certain things actually give me tingles, like her rings clicking against each other. I especially love the tutorials where she's working on someone else because it's so comforting when she says stuff like "look up for me darling". Reply

Thread

Link

Can anyone share a link to your favorite "natural make up look/ 5 minute everyday makeup" tutorials?



Also, what are your natural make up look essentials? I just use BB cream, concealer for dark spots, blush and highlighter, but am open to adding some more... Reply

Thread

Link

Brown liquid eyeliner+mascara can make your eyes pop more in a really subtle way~ I use the Dolly Wink liquid eyeliner and Kiss Me Heroine mascara which has been my combo for years now :)



Edited at 2017-06-15 05:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mascara + if you have kinda greasy eyelids, I find just putting some primer helps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Also this is a five minute type of makeup with a bright lip







Sorry I messed up the link!



Edited at 2017-06-15 05:14 am (UTC) This tutorial from Pixiwoo has several brief looks but there's one that's pretty natural and quick in it: https://youtu.be/Mzau8hFm7BY Also this is a five minute type of makeup with a bright lip https://youtu.be/xZxqlixs3-s Sorry I messed up the link! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://youtu.be/B_ZRjW1ZJLQ



I do what she says at the end about adapting cause I have quite long lashes I only do one coat mascara and I do define my eyes usually with a quick tight eyeliner and my skin is oily so I def need a quick powder run but pretty much, this. I do what she says at the end about adapting cause I have quite long lashes I only do one coat mascara and I do define my eyes usually with a quick tight eyeliner and my skin is oily so I def need a quick powder run but pretty much, this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have long eyelashes but mascara is still essential for me! I also find just filling in my eyebrows even the tiniest bit really makes a big difference. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My "natural" makeup look is actually my makeup look, I love makeup but don't wear it daily. My essentials are primer + concealer + finishing powder for my dark spots, a bronze-y blush to warm up my face, mascara, and (nude) lipstick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just use some eyebrow gel, concealer for my under eyes, a stain that can be used for both the lips and cheeks, and highlighter for my eyes and cheekbones. Basically all the things that gives me a natural flush to my face, and makes me feel put together and glowy. If I want my eyes to be a bit more defined, I'll line my eyes a bit with a brown eye pencil.



Edited at 2017-06-15 06:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a decent watery lip tint. a nice peachy color, not too pink and not too orange. i use it as both a blush and on my lips. my favorites are from etude house. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had pretty bad acne since I started puberty up until a few years ago when I switched to using Hada Labo products for my skincare. Now I don't have to wear BB cream anymore which feels wild...never thought the day would come :') (altho I should add I also feel like its in part because as I've gotten older, my skin is becoming less oily hmm)

Also, good on Lisa! What a class act~ Reply

Thread

Link

Where do you buy your hada labo from? I can't find it anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have an Asian grocery store or mall near you? Here in Toronto I go to this place called Pacific Mall

eBay and Amazon are always a safe bet as long as the seller is based out of Japan, and I know some people have started to buy things via Amazon Japan because of their new global shipping program (haven't tried it myself but I'm sure if you look it up you can find some posts about it on r/AsianBeauty) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hada Labo's Gokujyun foaming cleanser is my favorite thing, then I tried the Shirojun milk+lotion and ended up with large, blotchy hives. They disappeared a couple of weeks after I stopped using them, but I'm still bitter about it bc so many people rave about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to find some skincare that's unemployment friendly. I was using Sunday Riley Luna and Good Genes but it's run out and I need something but more budget friendly. Any recs? Reply

Thread

Link

I post above garnier skinactive moisture rescue and aveeno clear complexion cream cleansed are both under $10! Clean and clear cleanser for sensitive skin is greet too, it's a yellow soap with purple pump Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks bb, my skin is super dry and finicky so I typically stick with OCM but that cream cleanser and moisturizer sound nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the pixi glow tonic to go pads, under $20 at target Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Makeup Artists Choice has a ton of lactic acid products, the Ordinary and Deceim also have good exfoliants. Differin is over the counter now too if you want a stronger retinoid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Ordinary Latic Acid 5% is apparently Sunday Riley Good Genes and their Retinoid 2% is Luna. I can't attest to the actual comparison (still finishing up my SR products, so I don't want to break open serums they recommend finishing in 3 months), but The Ordinary is Super budget friendly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i started a completely new hair care routine and my favorite product out of all the ones i bought is the macadamia hair masque, that stuff is magic



i need to start a real skin care routine because all i use right now is a drug store face wash and moisturizer. im probably going to buy the belif Aqua Bomb because i tried a sample and loved it.



I havent looked into it much but what are some good toners/what else do you use in your skin care routine? Reply

Thread

Link

Toners are the one skin care product that mystify me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used the Macadamia mask a bunch of times, after washing and conditioning instead of an alternative to conditioner, and it did nothing for my hair. I just left it sitting in my bathroom cabinet for ages, but then when I ran out of my regular conditioner I pulled it out and and used it instead, and it worked SO well.



To answer your question: I like the Algenist Hydrating Essence Toner, it makes my skin so soft and smooth. Aside from cleansing, toning and moisturising, I also use AHA, BHA and a Vitamin C serum. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a call out post for myself: STOP EATING GARBAGE FOOD. IT MAKES YOUR SKIN ANGRY. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, same. I need to stop eating/drinking dairy as much as I have been lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm using the Korres black pine eye cream and serum and I see a difference already. My eyes are less puffy and slightly less dark. The skin looks a bit tighter. That's amazing. You can't really tell that I stay up way too damn late. I hope it keeps improving. Reply

Thread

Link

Are your under eye circles just from lack of sleep or are they hereditary? Mine are just always there and I've accepted that nothing can get rid of them or even cover them up completely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine are hereditary, unfortunately. I've tried 100,000 creams and they either do jack shit or they irritate me. This combo is giving me results, but I don't want anyone thinking it's a miracle in a bottle. I still have my bags, but they are not as saggy and not puffy like they usually are. The wrinkles are less severe, too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone point me in the direction of a sunscreen that won't leave a white cast on your face.

I would like to not look grey this summer.

Thanks in advance! Reply

Thread

Link

Biore watery essence! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



it's rly lightweight and absorbs fast it's rly lightweight and absorbs fast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really into the Kate Somerville setting spray. It keeps the makeup on for a long while and it's 50 spf. It's so easy to spray on and reapply if needed.

A bit pricey, honestly but worth it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neutrogena clear face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I wore it to a wedding last weekend and it looked fine under my makeup, didn't show up in photos either. This one! ( http://www.cerave.com/our-products/sun screen/face-lotion-spf-30 I wore it to a wedding last weekend and it looked fine under my makeup, didn't show up in photos either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://www.supergoop.com/shop/anti-agin g-city-sunscreen-serum-spf-30/



I got the rec from here sis and although it's pricey i have never been so satisfied with a product before. like 10/10. I've been struggling to find one for ages since i'm pretty brown like gina rodriguez color and this has done wonders.



good luck <3 I got the rec from here sis and although it's pricey i have never been so satisfied with a product before. like 10/10. I've been struggling to find one for ages since i'm pretty brown like gina rodriguez color and this has done wonders.good luck <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas that stuff is so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the pink one from missha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link