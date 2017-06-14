Celebrity Makeup Queen Lisa Eldridge is a charitable angel
Renowned makeup artist for all your favs, Lisa Eldridge has been on YouTube for years despite being a full time makeup artist on Hollywood, Europe and Asia and doing multiple fashion shows for all relevant designers during the various fashion weeks.
Although Lisa has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, Lisa only makes videos out of a genuine interest in helping women learn makeup and she had never taken any ad money (unlike all money hungry YouTube makeup "gurus" and flops).
However on a new video on her YouTube channel, Lisa talks about how she decided to turn on ads, so that we could all collectively donate the profits from her channel to girls in need.
Literally, the definition of when will your favs.
Beauty post but also feel free to just worship her majesty Lisa
I have been looking for a new face moisturizer.
We're not worthy tbh
So I slathered eye cream on it several times a day for like 5 days and it resolved. But it was so weird. I wonder if it was a reaction to the new mascara I tried?
Also, what are your natural make up look essentials? I just use BB cream, concealer for dark spots, blush and highlighter, but am open to adding some more...
Edited at 2017-06-15 05:05 am (UTC)
Also this is a five minute type of makeup with a bright lip https://youtu.be/xZxqlixs3-s
Sorry I messed up the link!
Edited at 2017-06-15 05:14 am (UTC)
I do what she says at the end about adapting cause I have quite long lashes I only do one coat mascara and I do define my eyes usually with a quick tight eyeliner and my skin is oily so I def need a quick powder run but pretty much, this.
I just use some eyebrow gel, concealer for my under eyes, a stain that can be used for both the lips and cheeks, and highlighter for my eyes and cheekbones. Basically all the things that gives me a natural flush to my face, and makes me feel put together and glowy. If I want my eyes to be a bit more defined, I'll line my eyes a bit with a brown eye pencil.
Edited at 2017-06-15 06:39 am (UTC)
Also, good on Lisa! What a class act~
eBay and Amazon are always a safe bet as long as the seller is based out of Japan, and I know some people have started to buy things via Amazon Japan because of their new global shipping program (haven't tried it myself but I'm sure if you look it up you can find some posts about it on r/AsianBeauty)
i need to start a real skin care routine because all i use right now is a drug store face wash and moisturizer. im probably going to buy the belif Aqua Bomb because i tried a sample and loved it.
I havent looked into it much but what are some good toners/what else do you use in your skin care routine?
To answer your question: I like the Algenist Hydrating Essence Toner, it makes my skin so soft and smooth. Aside from cleansing, toning and moisturising, I also use AHA, BHA and a Vitamin C serum.
I would like to not look grey this summer.
Thanks in advance!
it's rly lightweight and absorbs fast
A bit pricey, honestly but worth it
I wore it to a wedding last weekend and it looked fine under my makeup, didn't show up in photos either.
I got the rec from here sis and although it's pricey i have never been so satisfied with a product before. like 10/10. I've been struggling to find one for ages since i'm pretty brown like gina rodriguez color and this has done wonders.
good luck <3