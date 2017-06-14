Feist, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Weeknd, and Drake nominated for this year's Polaris Music Prize!

GIVE QUEEN CARLY HER RIGHTFUL CROWN Reply

GIVE QUEEN CARLY ALL THE AWARDS AND A FREE MEAL Reply

carlegend making the list with her b-sides tho...when will your faves??????? SNATCH IT QUEENcarlegend making the list with her b-sides tho...when will your faves??????? Reply

I know right? An EP full of leftover songs... Reply

I love the Polaris Prize, I always discover so much great Canadian music by browsing the lists.



A Tribe Called Red, BADBADNOTGOOD, John K Samson, Geoffroy, Leonard Cohen, Leif Vollebeck....omg SO MUCH AMAZING Canadian music came out this year. Holy shit.....Peter Peter, The Tragically Hip....this entire list is FIRE!! <3



I can't wait to see how this gets narrowed down. Reply

I so want Carly to make the short list and ultimately win this but I don't see that happening. Leonard Cohen will probably receive a posthumous award for his final album... Reply

Gord Downie/The Hip are on the list too though. Who knows. Reply

CLEARLY GOD AKA CHRISTLY RISE JESUSEN MUST WIN! AWARD HA HOLY SCRIPTURE 'THE BIBLE SIDE B'!!! Reply

Carly Rae Jepsen made the short list last year with her album E·MO·TION, but lost to DJ/Producer Kaytranada



yesss Carly



I'm going to her show in TO this weekend and can't wait Reply

Have fun! She has so many bops I don't know how it could not be a great time. Reply

GIRL ME TOO Reply

UMM OBVIOUSLY GIVE CARLGBTICON RAEOFLITE JEPSUS THE PRIZE SHE DESERVES Reply

Have they created a special category for her to apologize for her not winning last year? Reply

i love your type and i can't wait to see her on saturday Reply

lol I'm going to that too! Reply

GIVE HER THE FUCKING AWARD, NOW! Reply

I saw Feist recently and she was incredible. During a sing-a-long section of the show, she mistakenly referred to me as 'she' and my friend got a good laugh. Reply

Love her new album too:







And Weaves:







And Peter Peter <3:







Edited at 2017-06-15 04:47 am (UTC)

Bless all these plebs finally bowing to their rightful monarch Carly! Reply

If Carly doesn't win then what is the fucking POINT canada Reply

Carly keeps saving pop music she deserves some recognition! Reply

i mean, if she didn't get the award with her EMOTION album, what's the chance that she'll get it this time with a B-sides EP



Underrated Queen! Reply

Hahha these Carly posts are the best.

I want Carly to play Capitol Pride next year. Reply

I'm seeing Carly Rae Jepsen with a full orchestra on the weekend and I'm sssooooo excited for it. SLAY GURL. Reply

If you're still in Toronto or live there, she's going to appear at the Much Music Video Awards show the next day as a presenter. :)



Edited at 2017-06-15 06:04 am (UTC)

Ooh, I didn't know that! Thanks for the info. Reply

