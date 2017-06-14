Feist, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Weeknd, and Drake nominated for this year's Polaris Music Prize!
The four join 36 other Canadian music artists and bands to make up the long list, determined by a 196-member jury. Jurors will then select their top 10 from the long list, determining the short list, to be revealed on July 13th. Finally, an 11-member jury will vote for the grand prize winner and recipient of $50,000! The gala will be held on September 18th in Toronto.
Some fun facts:
- The Weeknd, Drake, and Carly Rae Jepsen all made last year's long list
- Carly Rae Jepsen made the short list last year with her album E·MO·TION, but lost to DJ/Producer Kaytranada
- Feist won in 2012 for her album Metals
Here are the rest of this year's nominees: link
Here's Carly Rae Jepsen's performance at last year's gala:
Source: link
Will 2017 be Carly's year?
carlegend making the list with her b-sides tho...when will your faves???????
A Tribe Called Red, BADBADNOTGOOD, John K Samson, Geoffroy, Leonard Cohen, Leif Vollebeck....omg SO MUCH AMAZING Canadian music came out this year. Holy shit.....Peter Peter, The Tragically Hip....this entire list is FIRE!! <3
I can't wait to see how this gets narrowed down.
I'm going to her show in TO this weekend and can't wait
And Weaves:
And Peter Peter <3:
Underrated Queen!
GIVE IT TO HA