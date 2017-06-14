June 14th, 2017, 11:27 pm hot_vanilla Keke Palmer - Wind Up (ft. Quavo) sourceONTD, have you accepted Keke into your life? Tagged: black celebrities, music / musician (r&b and soul), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
let's focus on keke
i didn't expect the song to sound like that but i think if i try listening to it tomorrow with a clear mind i'd love it
does quavo ever sound good, wtf....
No and he completely ruins the whole flow and vibe of the song. Migos need to disappear.
miss keke did that
its a bop tho
