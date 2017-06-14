i already know that Quavo feature is going to incite a discussion involving Katy Perry lmao *stays out of it* Reply

i don't know who quavo is



let's focus on keke Reply

omg mte hahahaha Reply

Ebony from players club realness. Reply

~ I just came here to dance for y'all, dassit ~ Reply

i hate mv intros so much



i didn't expect the song to sound like that but i think if i try listening to it tomorrow with a clear mind i'd love it



does quavo ever sound good, wtf.... Reply

does quavo ever sound good, wtf...



No and he completely ruins the whole flow and vibe of the song. Migos need to disappear. Reply

I liked her last EP well enough (Hands Free~). This is okay, maybe it's a grower. Reply

Hands Free turned me into a ho Reply

how many collabs has quavo done this year omg Reply

What is this hot ass mess I just sat there and watched? Reply

holy fk, what song isn't Quavo featured on? He's like the new Nicki Minaj Reply

I like it, lemme download Reply

I love this song! it's a bop Reply

the song is fun, the music video is very Target back to school Reply

lmao that's a perfect description for the video! Especially when they bring out those "cool" hula hoops. Like okay... Reply

miss keke did that



this song is great without quavo Reply

I wanna like Keke but her whole schtick of making it seem like she made up the phrase "the gag is" annoyed me. Reply

Doesnt need Quavo's wack ass



its a bop tho Reply

um.. this bangs... Reply

weirdly here for this...deliver a bit miss palmer Reply

I couldn't get into this song but Many Things and Yellow Lights slay. Reply

Quavo's going to have a song with every single person in the music industry as well as random tourists he finds walking in front of the recording studio by the end of this year. Reply

She's a brain dead idiot. I can't stand people who share her beliefs.



Edited at 2017-06-15 07:28 am (UTC) Reply

i feel like this song is a couple of years behind. also the hula hoop part LMAO Reply

