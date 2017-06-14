FX - FARGO 3x10 Season Finale Promo "Somebody to Love"
[synopsis]Gloria follows the money; Nikki plays a game; Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga.
This is it! Next week's the finale =) Still no word on the series' fate, but I definitely enjoyed this season, especially the later half. Whatever happens to the show, I'm thankful for the seasons we had. Thoughts on tonight's episode, "Aporia"?
I've enjoyed this season but compared to the first two it feels almost slight in comparison.
i get why they do it, it certainly adds to his character and my hatred for him
He isn't closing the door on having an idea, but it was interesting to hear directly from him that he is a bit tapped out at the moment and that if he does find the story it will have an 18 month gestation.
i loved the hug scene too
not sure if goldfarb is in with varga or if she's just covering for emmit so she can buy his lots.
I am so glad we picked it up again last night... we just finished episode 5. Sad the series may end, but at the same time it was quality from beginning to end.
Just dancing huh, and what made him look up in the last gif -- another person was in the house?