FX - FARGO 3x10 Season Finale Promo "Somebody to Love"

I love how they keep on giving us gross scenes with Varga's teeth.



I've enjoyed this season but compared to the first two it feels almost slight in comparison.



i dont because i always watch my shows while enjoying a snack. and i get nauseous really easily ):



i get why they do it, it certainly adds to his character and my hatred for him Reply

ya I am with you Varga's lack of overall hygiene has actually put me off quite a bit this season :-/ Reply

I was lucky to see this episode early during the ATX Festival during which Noah was asked about the future of the show. He responded that for the first and second seasons he had set ideas while this third season took a bit longer for him to conceptualize. Each season had 18 months between conception and airing and at this moment he doesn't even have an idea for a next season.



He isn't closing the door on having an idea, but it was interesting to hear directly from him that he is a bit tapped out at the moment and that if he does find the story it will have an 18 month gestation. Reply

i'm not surprised he's tapped, after s2 of fargo he wrote a book, did legion, and did fargo s3. at least fargo is the kind of show that can stay gone and come back whenever there's a good enough idea. Reply

i love that wrench is helping nikki :)

i loved the hug scene too

not sure if goldfarb is in with varga or if she's just covering for emmit so she can buy his lots. Reply

My husband and I stopped watching after the California episode... which we HATED.



I am so glad we picked it up again last night... we just finished episode 5. Sad the series may end, but at the same time it was quality from beginning to end. Reply

Omg I loved the California episode Reply

What's happening in the gifs? Reply

I admit I've done that before. I have a friend who has a big ass house with a winding staircase where I totally imagined myself as Ginger Rogers dancing or Cinderella running down the stairs at midnight lol



Just dancing huh, and what made him look up in the last gif -- another person was in the house? Reply

yeah, he thought he was alone and heard a noise upstairs Reply

meemo likes to dance. Reply

nikki and mr wrench are the best team up EVER. Reply

