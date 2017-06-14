|| wolves at your door ||

FX - FARGO 3x10 Season Finale Promo "Somebody to Love"



[synopsis]Gloria follows the money; Nikki plays a game; Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga.

---
SOURCE 1
GIF 1

This is it! Next week's the finale =) Still no word on the series' fate, but I definitely enjoyed this season, especially the later half. Whatever happens to the show, I'm thankful for the seasons we had. Thoughts on tonight's episode, "Aporia"?


Tagged: , , , , ,