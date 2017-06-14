i just finished listening to Melodrama and WOW what a disappointment Reply

Thread

Link

so many people here are hyping the hell out of it and i couldn't get past green light. just meh. what speicifically didn't you like? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you hit the nail on the head. Everyone was hyping it up on twitter, ontd, Tumblr. And its just ...whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah...it's not horrible or anything, but def a let down after all the hype. Maybe it'll grow on me, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand why Lana and Lorde would be arguing with each other? Am I missing something? Reply

Thread

Link

A few years ago Lorde called Lana's music unhealthy for girls. Someone on Twitter took a picture of a bracelet made of push pins and tweeted Lorde saying "I made this for you" and Lana liked that tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, was Lorde wrong though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think lorde dissed lana in 2013 bc of lana's lyrics 'i'm nothing without you' and how that teaches submissiveness to young girls, smth like that



Edited at 2017-06-15 03:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lorde called out her lyrics, Lana liked a stupid tweet. Lana's dad also use to subtweet Lorde. It's just something that stan twitter has probably turned into a way bigger deal than it is tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see this is a thing on here now. Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when ONTD was two seconds away from booking a flight to New Zealand to kill Lorde cause she called out Lana's lyrics? ONTD use to be so OTT about her, lmao. Reading old posts was a fucking trip. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so 2014. Lol.



Lana seems to be in a better and happier place. Reply

Thread

Link