'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

She's so pretty! It's amazing how rough they got her lookin in the movie.

I think someone made her brows a bit too strong here but yea she's a very pretty young woman Reply

i think that's the point.. she's gonna get a make over and turn into MJ at the end for sure Reply

She might be an MJ but she won't be Mary Jane. Unless Mary Jane would pretend to be named Michelle for some reason. Reply

Expand

it'd be so shitty for them to she's-all-that her though. peter will spend the whole movie in love w liz and ignoring michelle but as soon as she puts makeup on and ~girly clothes he'll rly see her Reply

She really is stunning which is why is such a shame she insists on/seems to love that blocky instagram brow look. this time it doesn't look as bad here as it usually does tho Reply

It reminds me of when America Ferrera was on Conan years ago, saying how it didn't take them that long to turn her into Ugly Betty, and "maybe we're all just [30 minutes?] away from being ugly." Reply

his outfit is interesting Reply

Tom Holland is already under the British aging curse Reply

mte he looked terrible in the interview magazine shoot Reply

He looks old and ugly and young and ugly all at the same time. It's fascinating Reply

mte like how Reply

that outfit reminds me of like, late-2000s high school boys wearing blazers with jeans.



also, zendaya is beaut but her brows are a little, um, boxy?

does Tom have a big cock or what??

why would you say this? Reply

Quizblorg is that you? Reply

gross, he looks like a 14 year-old Reply

im confused why he used 2013 in his username. Reply

She is so stunning...and he is so not. Reply

my first thoughts Reply

they're cute together Reply

he looks like shit Reply

that dress needs to be burned and is he wearing some of rdj's lifted sneakers? Reply

I was going to say, he looks very short for a ~superhero. Reply

He claims to be 5'8, but I'm calling BS Reply

are there spoilers about who zendaya's character is??? it's interesting she's the one doing all the press and not the girl who plays peter's love interest Reply

I mean, she has to be MJ.



I kinda feel bad for the other girl cause no one gives a fuck who she is. But they're putting Zendaya in because of the young cast, she is the only recognizable one. She's more famous than Tom. Reply

they've said a million times but she's not mj and that if ppl keep thinking that they'll be disappointed Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's weird that she's the one doing the promo bc if the recent spoilers are true she probably wouldn't be in the next movie/idk if Zendaya is that popular/known with the general public But maybe it's like a double twist and she ~becomes MJ like the initial spoilers said she would idk I feel like they must be, those YA novelizations are always spoiling shit like this lol. But Reply

she's most likely playing a future villain and the hush hush is to preserve the ~twist~ when she finally turns to a villain Reply

it's so obvious but at least they havent caved i guess



but like, they should have just not let her do all this press this time round and then once it's revealed she would get all the press for the second movie. but like bc MJ is red head and white in the comics they prob just assume the racists are too dumb to put it together lol Reply

lol @ her beauty next to his fug white scrimpiness

she could've done him a solid and worn flats Reply

She is so damn pretty! Reply

So I've always had goodwill for/liked zendaya for little to no reason but she's kind of obnoxious 😬 Reply

Waiting for Tom to realise everyone is going to see Spider-Man Homecoming because of Zendaya and not him 💀 pic.twitter.com/XW6JhqdUxJ — quackson🕸quacksoff (@eggsysbucky) June 14, 2017



Also, a French reporter tweeted that they were a really cute couple, she interviewed them yesterday, and that they were holding hands and stuff during the press junk in Paris, and then she had to delete the tweets and go private when she realized that they're not public. I talked to her for a bit and she works for a French site and she said that she honestly thought that their relationship was public because of how they were acting in Paris and she was asking people to delete screenshots of her tweets because she can get blacklisted for "outing" them.



That whole Twitter fight this morning had me dying 😂 Tom and his dad also RTed this:

Also, a French reporter tweeted that they were a really cute couple, she interviewed them yesterday, and that they were holding hands and stuff during the press junk in Paris, and then she had to delete the tweets and go private when she realized that they're not public. I talked to her for a bit and she works for a French site and she said that she honestly thought that their relationship was public because of how they were acting in Paris and she was asking people to delete screenshots of her tweets because she can get blacklisted for "outing" them.

Wait, they're dating? I thought he was out 😯 Reply

According to rumors, they have been dating since last year. She even brought him home with her whole family on Thanksgiving. Reply

So they're really a couple? They seem cute together. Reply

Ohhh I heard about that but I didn't see the tweets so I didn't know how legit it was.



They seem sweet, I'm rooting for them <3 Reply

They seem like such a cute couple. I knew something was up with them since they just seemed to be always hanging out and joking around on social media. I love seeing love win😌 Reply

Parent

what would be a reason to keep that relationship a secret why do celebs even do that lol Reply

tomdaya rises Reply

