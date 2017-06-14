'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall
.@Zendaya and @TomHolland1996 bring #SpiderManHomecoming to Spain! https://t.co/pWXXHMfOwt pic.twitter.com/iw1U7kKwWj— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) 14 de junio de 2017
Zendaya and Tom Holland showed up to the Spider-Man: Homecoming photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14 in Madrid, Spain.
ZENDAYA SERVING SOME SERIOUS LOOKS YA'LL pic.twitter.com/xY7delURgQ— Mer (@MarvelSpideys) 14 de junio de 2017
Bonus ig/tw convo!!
zendaya Stealing hearts since 96'
tomholland2013 Stealing hearts since never 😂 @zendaya
I really can't stand him😂😂😂😂 @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/4KEifhg0QS— Zendaya (@Zendaya) 14 de junio de 2017
Apart from when you want a part in Spiderman 2 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/vxtbOOTLqB— Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) 14 de junio de 2017
Watch yourself, I still have more followers than you right now...tread lightly my freind...tread lightly😂😂😂 https://t.co/HdYZ3zvxUR— Zendaya (@Zendaya) 14 de junio de 2017
👀👀👀
Zendaya and Tom Holland, someone is cooking some sweet romance on Twitter today. 😊— بزرگ آب بابا (@BigDaddyonair) 14 de junio de 2017
Right, cause nothing says "sweet romance" like dragging each other for filth on twitter.😂😂😂 https://t.co/bCfgxN8k4t— Zendaya (@Zendaya) 14 de junio de 2017
sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7
also, zendaya is beaut but her brows are a little, um, boxy?
I kinda feel bad for the other girl cause no one gives a fuck who she is. But they're putting Zendaya in because of the young cast, she is the only recognizable one. She's more famous than Tom.
but like, they should have just not let her do all this press this time round and then once it's revealed she would get all the press for the second movie. but like bc MJ is red head and white in the comics they prob just assume the racists are too dumb to put it together lol
she could've done him a solid and worn flats
Also, a French reporter tweeted that they were a really cute couple, she interviewed them yesterday, and that they were holding hands and stuff during the press junk in Paris, and then she had to delete the tweets and go private when she realized that they're not public. I talked to her for a bit and she works for a French site and she said that she honestly thought that their relationship was public because of how they were acting in Paris and she was asking people to delete screenshots of her tweets because she can get blacklisted for "outing" them.
Edited at 2017-06-15 02:32 am (UTC)
They seem sweet, I'm rooting for them <3